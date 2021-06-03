You are here: Home / European Union News / EU and UK reach agreement in principle on fishing opportunities for the remainder of 2021

EU and UK reach agreement in principle on fishing opportunities for the remainder of 2021

June 3, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The EU and the United Kingdom concluded today the negotiations on an agreement in principle setting out catch limits for jointly managed fish stocks for 2021. This was finalised  in a phone call this afternoon between Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevičius, and UK Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, the Rt Hon George Eustice MP.

Today’s agreement closes the first ever annual consultations on fishing opportunities between the EU and the UK under the terms of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA). The successful conclusion of the negotiations, which started in January, creates a strong basis for continued EU-UK cooperation in the area of fisheries.

Today’s agreement in principle on the management of key shared stocks secures the fishing rights of both the EU and the UK fleets in both the EU and the UK waters until the end of 2021, as foreseen under the TCA. It establishes the total allowable catches (TAC) for 75 shared fish stocks for 2021, as well as for some deep-sea stocks for 2021 and 2022. It also provides clarity on access limits for non-quota species. The signing of the agreement, expected in the coming days, will also enable both parties to engage in quota exchanges.

Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevičius said: “Today we reached a deal with the UK on fishing opportunities under the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement. This agreement provides predictability and continuity for our fleets with definitive TACs for the remainder of the year. This is good for fishermen and women, our coastal communities and our ports, as well as for the sustainable use of our marine resources. This also proves that two partners on both sides of the Channel can find agreements and move forward if they work together.”

The agreement is based on the best available scientific advice on the state of fish stocks, as provided by the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea. It takes into account important sustainability and management principles, such as maximum sustainable yield and the precautionary approach, which are central to both the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy and to the fisheries provisions of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

Next, the Commission will shortly propose to the Council to incorporate today’s agreement into EU legislation.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Crime and drugs in West and Central Africa: Security Council highlights ‘new alarming trends’

Commission proposes fishing opportunities in the Atlantic and North Sea for 2019

What can China tell us about the future of social commerce and content?

A Europe that Protects: Commission calls for decisive action on security priorities

Leaders need hard data to make the hard decisions about sustainability

SRHR and HIV: is maternity a right?

Crimea: The last bloodless secession of a Ukraine region?

How can we make enough vaccine for 2 billion people?

Finnish Council Presidency priorities debated in plenary

What living abroad does to your self-awareness

Gender equality in STEM is possible. These countries prove it

Mental health in the pandemic: it’s no Rubik’s cube

Amazon indigenous groups want to create a nature sanctuary the size of Mexico

EU: Turkey to shelter Syrian refugees and turn other immigrants back in return of €3 billion

3 cognitive biases perpetuating racism at work – and how to overcome them

Carbon levy on EU imports needed to raise global climate ambition

This is what a Green New Deal for Europe could look like

One life for another

South Africa still hasn’t won LGBTQ+ equality. Here are 5 reasons why

Draghi’s top new year resolution: Quantitative Easing

Mechanism to protect democracy in the EU needed more than ever, says the EP

Some endangered languages manage to thrive. Here’s how

Boris ‘single-handed’ threatens mainland Europe; can he afford a no-deal Brexit?

Economic growth ‘exceeds expectations’ but trade tensions are rising: UN report

Armed groups threaten every child in Central African Republic, UNICEF warns

An EU first: youth Ministers debate youth participation in live broadcast

4 lessons on human cooperation from the fight against Ebola

Gender equality: an issue much talked about but less acted upon

Sustainable fishing staying afloat in developed world, sinking in poorer regions

European Parliament marks EU accession prospects for Serbia and Kosovo

Yemen bus attack just the latest outrage against civilians: UN agencies

2018 Golden Pen of Freedom Awarded to Maria Ressa of the Philippines

SDG progress ‘in danger’ of going backwards without change in direction, new UN report reveals

Celebrities are helping the UK’s schoolchildren learn during lockdown

New Eurobarometer survey shows: The majority of Europeans think the EU should propose additional measures to address air quality problems

Protests, violence in Haiti prompts international call for ‘realistic and lasting solutions’ to crisis

Informal meeting of heads of state or government, Sibiu, 09/05/2019

This is how we make cancer care sustainable and available for all

Erasmus+ and its predecessors: a life-changing experience for 10 million young Europeans

Africa’s inspiring innovators show what the future could hold

4 myths about corruption

A Sting Exclusive: the EU referendum is about fighting for an outward-looking Britain

Tech can reach the world’s unbanked women – but only if they tell us how it should work

Eliminating gender based bias in medicine: the role of medical students

State aid: Commission approves €325 million public support to provide schools in Italy with very high internet speeds

Latin America is a mass-transit powerhouse. But it needs fine-tuning

Two rhythms and a sharpened pencil: how art can help us heal and make sense of the world

Action needed to tackle stalled social mobility

Palestinian children’s education deeply impacted by ‘interference’ around West Bank schools, UN warns

Recovery and Resilience Facility: Hungary submits official recovery and resilience plan

UK and EU27 citizens in the UK to remain part of EP Communication programmes

As we switch to cleaner energy, there are three dangers we must not overlook

ITU Telecom World 2016: it’s all about working together

We need to talk about failure in the social sector

12 ideas on how the private sector can help ensure universal healthcare access by 2030

Federalist EU ‘naively’ believes Washington shares her TTIP high fever

Prospect of a nuclear war ‘higher than it has been in generations’, warns UN

Antitrust: Commission publishes report on the impact of the Interchange Fees Regulation

Around 52 million in Near East, North Africa, suffering chronic undernourishment, new UN food agency report reveals

UN team aids Samoa response to deadly measles epidemic

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s