You are here: Home / Business / Digital / How COVID-19 is ending the stigma of online learning

How COVID-19 is ending the stigma of online learning

June 1, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Daphne Kis, Chief Executive Officer, WorldQuant University

  • COVID-19 led to the largest boost in online learning participation.
  • As nearly 100% of new graduates entering the job market this year completed their degree at least partially online, traditional candidate evaluation criteria must be revisited.
  • Online learning can offer better preparation for the new work-life normal, including “soft” skills and “cross-functional” skills.

Soon after the COVID-19 pandemic struck, brick-and-mortar schools around the globe scrambled to bring their courses online.

The result wasn’t just an overnight transformation for traditional institutions – it was the single largest boost in online learning participation.

In 2018, only 7 million postsecondary students were enrolled in distance learning courses in the US. Only 17% of students that year were enrolled in exclusively online courses.

Percentage distribution of colleges, by control, level, and distance education (DE) offerings of college: Academic year 2018–19
In 2018, 7 million postsecondary students in the U.S. were enrolled in distance learning courses. Image: U.S. Department of Education, National Center for Education Statistics

Fast forward to 2020, and many more students found themselves learning primarily online. The sudden shift to online is often characterized as a necessity, not a choice. But the latest data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center shows declines in enrollment across nearly all categories of institutions in the last two semesters, while predominantly online institutions experienced quite the opposite: “At primarily online institutions (POIs), where more than 90% of students enrolled exclusively online prior to the pandemic, both undergraduate and graduate enrollments increased more than the pre-pandemic rate of growth.”

A recent report from the Chronicle of Higher Education found remarkable growth for prominent online programs: “At Arizona State University, online enrollment of undergraduate and graduate students from fall 2019 to fall 2020 increased by more than 20%; at Southern New Hampshire, it was up by 18%; and at Western Governors University, it was up by nearly 7%.”

At WorldQuant University, which is a not-for-profit advancing global education in data sciences and providing students globally with online and entirely free offerings, we saw our MSc applications nearly double from April to May of 2020, right as lockdowns set in. From May to June, applications doubled once again.

From an employer perspective, the picture is coming into focus: nearly 100% of candidates applying for jobs after graduation from an undergraduate program this year will have completed their degree at least partially online.

A year into this pandemic, employers have no choice but to seriously consider applicants with degrees and other credentials from online programs. To do this effectively, traditional candidate evaluation criteria will need to be revisited.

Brick-and-Mortar Bias

Historically, a degree from a brick-and-mortar university was used by some employers as a proxy assessment of a candidate’s potential and capabilities, not necessarily their skills. Many online learning programs, by contrast, have relentlessly focused on teaching directly applicable skills.

The focus was worth it. A 2018 Northeastern University survey found that “61% of HR leaders firmly believe that online learning is of equal or greater quality to more traditional methods.”

Consider that 58% of US employers “believe that an institution’s brand and reputation is the main driver of a credential’s value, regardless of whether or not it was earned online,” according to the same Northeastern University survey. In fact, most employers don’t seem to care if a credential was earned online or in-person, so long as it came from a recognized, historically brick-and-mortar institution. One SHRM study also found that “92% of employers view online degrees from brick-and-mortar schools as favorable, while only 42% would consider a candidate with an online degree from a university that operates solely online, despite any accreditation.”

While many employers are no longer distinguishing between online and in-person learning, they are still committed to using proxy assessments of potential and capability rather than finding ways to identify real skills. Most problematically, they’re assessing the quality of new online-only offerings based on the legacy of in-person programs.

Paradoxically, employers are simultaneously voicing concern about skills gaps and shortages across all sectors of the global economy. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report quantifies the scope and pace of the challenge employers face: “40% of workers will require reskilling of six months or less and 94% of business leaders report that they expect employees to pick up new skills on the job, a sharp uptake from 65% in 2018.”

While shortages may very well exist, evaluation processes based on university brand reputations surely is making it more difficult to hire people with the right skills, even in areas without shortages.

The Skills Advantage and Legitimacy of Online Learning

The good news is that online learning can offer better preparation for the new work-life normal than brick-and-mortar programs. Hybrid and remote work arrangements are here to stay not only because of COVID-19 – they’ve been on the rise for years. Employers are quickly changing their posture towards online-native institutions as a result.

Adding to the perception change is the continued enhancement and innovation in online learning, which is increasingly validated by accreditors with specialized expertise in distance learning. Having recently received accreditation at WorldQuant University, we had to thoroughly demonstrate the rigor of our offerings. Throughout that process, we emphasized our method for assessing our students’ work, which is often completed in collaborative groups, but always virtually.

The High Demand for Durable Skills
Employers demand durable skills. Image: AmericaSucceeds

Due to the nature of the immersive online learning experience, we’re able to assess not just hard skills, but also soft skills developed and demonstrated when collaborating with classmates in a realistic, business-like environment. Our students learn how to thrive as members of globally distributed teams with a diversity of backgrounds, experience and skill levels.

It’s no surprise that we’re seeing surging demand for soft, or “durable,” skills. One recent study found that soft skills are four times more likely to be listed in job postings than hard skills.

But soft skills take different shapes online and offline. Brick-and-mortar schools surely have the conditions necessary for students to develop these skills in person, but students don’t typically have the opportunity to practice those skills online, just as they would use them at work.

Even amidst the rising stock of soft skills, we’re hearing more about what leaders are calling “cross-functional skills,” where a discipline and a specific domain intersect. For example, financial engineering – the subject of our MSc at WorldQuant University – is the intersection of the discipline of data science and the domain of finance.

The skills needed in the job market continue to change rapidly as technology disrupts all industries. The practical business reality has finally revealed this stigma to be antiquated and unsustainable. Supply and demand in labor markets are coming into closer alignment. Employers are shifting to skills-based evaluation criteria because traditional methods have not always sufficed, and workers are investing in lifelong learning and upskilling because their careers very clearly depend on it.

This an opportunity for businesses and workers to be more open minded. We can cast off presumptuous, misaligned assumptions about education, objectively focus on skills and solve one of the most pervasive economic challenges of our time.

The benefit of lifelong learning has never been more aligned for all parties. With access to and incentive to pursue affordable, global and robust online learning opportunities, the workforce of the future will be agile, cross-functional and high performing.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Christmas spending: Who can afford not to cut?

Malta: MEPs conclude fact-finding visit to assess Caruana Galizia murder inquiry

‘Collective amnesia’ over causes of global financial crash – human rights expert

Massive cholera vaccine campaign planned for cyclone-ravaged Mozambique, as UN calls for ‘urgent’ step-up in support

China Unlimited and the Chinese dream

General Data Protection Regulation shows results, but work needs to continue

3.7 million lives could be saved by 2025 if health services ramp up nutrition actions: WHO

We need to talk about failure in the social sector

In 2019, ‘reasons for hope’ in a world still on ‘red alert’: UN chief Guterres

Macao: EU reports on political and economic developments in 2020

Treaty prohibiting nuclear weapons marks first anniversary, but still lacks sufficient numbers to become law

Dinner with friends: how Switzerland is relaxing its coronavirus lockdown

A Sting Exclusive: “Europe must be more ambitious in COP21 and lead on climate finance and sustainable development”, Green UK MEP Jean Lambert points out from Brussels

One billion people have preventable eye conditions, increasingly linked to lifestyle choices: UN health agency

EU: Tax evasion and fraud flourish under political protection

Switzerland to introduce strict restrictions on executive pay

Russia: Summoning of the Russian Ambassador to the EU

As Alan Turing makes the £50 note, how do countries design their currencies?

How central banks are tackling climate change risks

The path to a greener future begins in our cities

Macro-Financial Assistance: Europe’s way to control Ukraine?

The Chinese film boom luring Hollywood’s stars

A Sting Exclusive: “Infrastructure can lay the groundwork for the Sustainable Development Goals” by Mr Fulai Sheng, UN Environment Senior Economist

What is the Internet of Things?

World faces ‘climate apartheid’ risk, 120 more million in poverty: UN expert

The Italian crisis may act as a catalyst for less austerity

Being blinded by labels stops social change. Art helps us see a better future

Antitrust: Commission opens formal investigation into possible anticompetitive conduct of Teva in relation to a blockbuster multiple sclerosis medicine

How the world’s best teacher is changing lives in Africa

Four things workers want implemented by their bosses post-pandemic

Security Council marks transition from 15 years of UN peacekeeping in Haiti

European Border and Coast Guard: Council adopts revised regulation

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: Sudan, Libya, Yemen updates, solutions for e-waste, flood response in Iran, online security for children

To reinvent the future, we must all work together

UN and partners appeal for $920 million to meet ‘dire needs’ of Rohingya refugees

A silver bullet won’t solve a green problem

These universities top new rankings for their commitment to SDGs

Climate change: cutting the good by the root?

Novartis and Johnson & Johnson to deprive Europeans of their right to Health

EU joint response to disasters: deal reached with Council

Europe’s global approach to cooperation in research and innovation: strategic, open, and reciprocal

Mali’s ‘self-defence’ groups must face justice, after deadly intercommunal attacks

Draghi proposes timeframe for full Banking Union in five years

5 lessons from China on how to drive sustainable growth

How fixing broken food systems can help us meet all the SDGs

Digital Assembly 2021: Leading Europe’s Digital Decade

MEPs demand safe and clean travel

UN chief urges peaceful, free and fair elections in Cameroon

Trump aims trade offensive solely to China, renews truce with EU

MEPs call for sanctions against Turkey over military operation in Syria

Why are wildfires getting worse?

How to get young people in Europe to swipe right on voting

TTIP wins first crucial EU test: MEPs give in to the trade agreement

Not faith, ‘but those who manipulate the faithful’ driving wedge between religions, UN-backed forum in Baku told

The Great Reset needs great leaders to help the most vulnerable

A refugee from Syria cries out: “I’m not just a number!”

Mali facing ‘alarming’ rise in rights violations, warns UN expert

Discovering Europe: Free EU rail pass for 18 year olds

Commission: Raising the social issues that can make or break the monetary union

Agriculture must rethink carbon to deliver natural climate solutions

More Stings?

Filed Under: Digital, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s