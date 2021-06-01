You are here: Home / EUGlobe / How big tech can help start-ups fuel Asia’s post-pandemic recovery

How big tech can help start-ups fuel Asia’s post-pandemic recovery

June 1, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Ahmed Mazhari, President, Microsoft Asia

  • COVID-19 has wreaked global economic damage and further exposed the digital divide.

  • With its established digital ecosystem, Asia is well positioned to lead the way towards economic growth.

  • Technology holds the key to recovery through job creation and enabling innovative start-ups and SMEs.

    • The pandemic has brought hundreds of thousands of businesses to the brink. Even more challenging, the economic impact of COVID-19 over the past 18 months has disproportionally affected those who could bear it the least. Digital technologies have helped some avoid the worst, and even allowed many to thrive.

    However, plenty of challenges remain. We urgently need to recover jobs and create new ones that are future-proof. That’s why we need to close the digital skills gap. In parallel, we must discover and support ideas that will kickstart the economy – and the best places to find those are start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

    Asia has been living with the impact of COVID-19 the longest, and parts of the region have been first to climb out of the slump. If we combine our region’s deep digital ecosystems and longstanding culture of innovation with the entrepreneurialism of our start-ups and SMEs, we will be able to lead the world in the post-pandemic economic recovery.

    To achieve this, the public and private sector – especially “big tech” companies – must collaborate as they focus on three drivers of economic growth:

    1. Easy access to digital infrastructure for start-ups and SMEs.

    2. Upskilling people to thrive in the digital economy, expanding the talent pool.

    3. Strong start-up culture that sets up entrepreneurs for success and turns their companies into job creation engines.

    Collaboration is key to a robust start-up economy

    Asia is home to many aspiring innovators who are working to improve lives and livelihoods across the region. SMEs account for more than 97% of all business and employ more than half of the workforce across Asia-Pacific economies. Start-ups and SMEs are critical engines of growth, and it’s in everyone’s interest that we support them.

    No single entity can thrive in isolation. That’s why private enterprises, employers, governments, and non-profits must collaborate and work across sectors to foster partnerships and solutions that will have lasting impact. Investment from both the public and private sectors, led by big tech, creates opportunities for start-ups and small enterprises and those they employ. This includes developing tech to not only help our information workers but make our frontline workers more effective with improved communication and productivity tools, ensuring inclusion and improved digital experiences for these critical groups.

    When we work together, we reap the benefits of what’s known as “tech intensity” – pairing the adoption of trusted, best-in-class technologies with increased skills and capabilities of those who use them. If we get it right, then our collaboration will result in products and services that support rapid recovery, inclusive growth, jobs and a reimagined future.

    Start-ups are powered by digital skills

    The digital era is creating a new generation of technologies; it is often start-ups that either invent them or make unique use of the possibilities they create. Start-ups and SMEs, however, usually neither have the scale nor the funding that’s needed to train people with the right digital skills. If we want to put start-ups and SMEs at the centre of our economic reset, then we have to train the talent they need to grow. By building digital skills, we boost both individual prosperity and Asia’s economic recovery. digital, COVID-19, EDISON Alliance

    What is the Forum doing to close the digital gap?

    COVID-19 has exposed digital inequities globally and exacerbated the digital divide. Nearly half of the world is still not online.

    With more basic services moving online and the pandemic highlighting affordability challenges in wealthier nations, these deep digital gaps are exacerbating inequality and preventing the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

    At The Davos Agenda, the World Economic Forum launched the EDISON Alliance, the first cross-sector alliance to accelerate digital inclusion and connect critical sectors of the economy.

    The EDISON Alliance will prioritize digital inclusion as the platform of platforms for partners with a common purpose for achieving the SDGs. Its vision is to ensure that every person can affordably participate in the digital economy.

    Companies are invited to join the EDISON Alliance – read about how in our Impact Story.

    Over the past year, Microsoft and LinkedIn’s global skills initiative has helped more than 30 million people in 249 countries and territories gain access to digital skills, including nearly six million in Asia. As part of the initiative’s next phase, Microsoft is committed to helping 250,000 companies to make skills based hires in 2021. There will be an estimated 149 million new technology-oriented jobs globally over the next five years, so closing the skills gap for job seekers to grasp these opportunities is absolutely vital.

    In our new digital normal, everybody will need to master a range of digital skills so that they can navigate the basics of life, succeed in their career, and reach their full potential. These skills require lifelong learning to keep pace with technological innovation. As tech leaders, we have a responsibility to help people acquire these digital skills, for their own benefit and to future-proof Asia’s competitiveness.

    Supporting entrepreneurship leads to more innovation

    Start-ups play a vital role in the economy as innovators, disruptors, and first-movers. This region is fortunate enough to be full of them; as of April 2019, Asia was home to more than one-third (119) of the world’s 331 “unicorns” (defined as startups valued at more than $1 billion). Just in the last decade, we’ve seen several tech unicorns rapidly grow into established players across Asia—from ride share app Grab based in Singapore, to online market place Bukalapak in Indonesia.

    Tech leaders can support the great ideas of students and start-ups by offering them springboards in the form of development programs and platforms for exposure. Big tech is a valuable source of funding, mentorship, and visibility for start-ups and entrepreneurs. I see it as our task to create opportunities and build the skills needed in the digital economy.

    An inclusive digital future is within reach

    Asia already has many of the ingredients needed for success in the 21st century economy: a sophisticated digital infrastructure, diverse skillsets, and a strong culture of innovation. Creating a more inclusive future will require building on these strengths, as well as cooperation among private sector leaders, governments, and nonprofits.

    This is where big tech has an important role to play. By investing in start-ups, entrepreneurs and SMEs, creating opportunities for critical skills training, and applying trusted technology to drive innovation, we can create a thriving skills-based labour market where everyone has a chance to succeed.

    An inclusive, post-pandemic digital future is within our reach. Asia can lead the way.

    the sting Milestones

    Featured Stings

    Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

    These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

    How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

    Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

    To be fair or to be sustainable? That is the (retirement) question

    World Food Day: How soon will we be eating lab-grown meat?

    World Cancer Day: Here’s how perceptions about the disease differ around the world

    ‘No steps taken’ so far to end Israel’s illegal settlement activity on Palestinian land – UN envoy

    What makes a good healthcare professional?

    The European Union and the United States conclude negotiations on agricultural quotas agreement

    5 ways to #BeatAirPollution

    Texting is a daily source of stress for 1/3 of people – are you one of them?

    UN chief encouraged by release of Cameroon opposition leader

    Agreement on EU instrument supporting border management and common visa policy

    Facts, not fear, will stop COVID-19 – so how should we talk about it?

    The Ultimate Career Choice: General Practice Specialist

    The ECB tells Berlin that a Germanic Eurozone is unacceptable and doesn’t work

    ‘Deeply concerned.’ WHO officials stress the need for continued vigilance – WHO briefing

    5 factors driving the Chinese lawtech boom

    Migration surge leaves children stranded, begging on Djibouti’s streets

    Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Guterres calls for restraint in Venezuela, Jazz Day, the importance of breastfeeding, and updates from Libya, Iran and Mozambique

    ZTE @ MWC14: ZTE excels in all areas at this year’s Mobile World Congress

    Fed, ECB take positions to face the next global financial crisis; the Brits uncovered

    How to create a world where healthcare is a right, not a luxury

    10 million Yemenis ‘one step away from famine’, UN food relief agency calls for ‘unhindered access’ to frontline regions

    From fishing village to futuristic metropolis: Dubai’s remarkable transformation

    INTERVIEW: Poverty, education and inclusion top new General Assembly President’s priority list

    Corruption In The Balkans Is Impeding EU Membership

    The Banking Union may lead to a Germanic Europe

    Germany’s strong anti-bribery enforcement against individuals needs to be matched by comparably strong enforcement against companies

    ‘Abhorrent’ ambulance attack in Libyan capital imperils life-saving work, warns UN

    A renewed multilateralism fit for the 21st century: the EU’s agenda

    Dreaming of China

    6 ways to drive funding to transform the fashion industry

    It’s time to disrupt Human Resources if we want talent fit for the digital age

    EU Trust Fund for Africa: new migration-related actions to protect vulnerable people and foster resilience of host communities in North of Africa

    A day in the life of a refugee: why should we care?

    Gender equality within junior enterprises: the effect of President’s gender

    Agriculture and Fisheries Council

    Algeria must stop arbitrary expulsion of West African migrants in desert: UN migration rights expert

    Brexit: Is there anybody supporting a non-violent separation?

    Black babies more likely to survive when cared for by Black doctors, suggests new study

    Does EURES really exist?

    COP24 negotiations: Why reaching agreement on climate action is so complex

    Lost in translation

    What is the IMF telling Eurozone about fiscal and banking unification?

    Mental health in a pandemic: what to do to ease the burden on people with disabilities?

    Boat made of recycled plastic and flip-flops inspires fight for cleaner seas along African coast

    Syria: At least seven children killed in yet another airstrike

    Ukraine-EU deal sees the light but there’s no defeat for Russia

    What the car industry has done to help fight climate change – and what it needs to do next

    OECD warns global economy remains weak as subdued trade drags down growth

    Chatterbox Rome Declaration cannot save the EU; Germany has to pay more to do that

    Traditional finance is failing millennials. Here’s how investing needs to change

    Syrian civilians must be protected amid ISIL executions and airstrikes: Bachelet

    80 million Chinese people no longer pay income tax

    Female leaders warn about the erosion of women’s rights

    Beware the fragility of the global economy

    Celebrating Multilingualism Day at the EP – where 24 languages meet

    MEPs adopt new Fisheries Partnership with Morocco including Western Sahara

    Russia and the EU ‘trade’ natural gas supplies and commercial concessions in and out of Ukraine

    Commission paralysed before the banking leviathan

    Markets can accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy

    First Western Sahara talks at UN in six years, begin in Geneva

    More Stings?

    Filed Under: EUGlobe, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
    «

    Speak your Mind Here

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

    Google photo

    You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s