You are here: Home / European Union News / EU farm policy reform: Council must be more flexible – we cannot waste more time

EU farm policy reform: Council must be more flexible – we cannot waste more time

May 28, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Council’s lack of flexibility threatens security for EU farmers, Agriculture Committee Chair Norbert Lins warned, calling on Council to return to proper negotiations.

Chair of the Agriculture Committee and head EP negotiator on the post-2022 EU farm policy Norbert Lins (EPP, DE) issued the following statement after the lack of results in this week’s “supertrilogue” negotiations:

“For the past six months we have been negotiating in good faith, trying to deliver a greener, fairer and future-oriented Common Agricultural Policy for our farmers and consumers. This week, Parliament’s negotiators engaged in intensive talks trying to deliver a deal by the end of the week that would be fit for purpose and give member states and farmers enough time to prepare.

I am very disappointed that the Portuguese Council Presidency has broken off negotiations on the CAP today. If you want an agreement, you have to be ready to negotiate and be flexible. The Council Presidency seemed surprised that we did not simply rubber-stamp their compromise proposal, but stated our own red lines. I expect the Council to respect directly elected representatives as co-legislators. This is already the second reform after the Lisbon Treaty and the Parliament will not give up on our citizens’ expectations to give way to Council’s demands.

This step is bad for all our farmers and for climate and environmental protection. Farmers now lack planning security and urgently needed measures continue to be delayed. This is a serious blow to the negotiations, and I hope Council realises there are consequences to their stubborn approach.

In the coming days, we will discuss the recent developments internally. Parliament stands ready to resume negotiation with the Portuguese Council Presidency before the end of their mandate at the end of June, but only if Council shows more flexibility. I hope they return to the negotiating table with a renewed mandate to approve a truly sustainable farm policy that is fit for purpose.”

Click here to watch the press conference by lead EP negotiators that took place after this week’s “supertrilogue”.

Background

The trilateral negotiations between the Parliament, Council and Commission on the post-2022 EU farm policy began in November 2020. The latest round of “supertrilogue” talks started on Tuesday morning.

The main sticking points that need to be resolved consist of green architecture of the future EU farm policy, including the financial envelope for eco-schemes and for other environment- and climate-friendly measures and rules for some of the so-called Good Agricultural and Environmental Conditions (GAECs), redistributive payment to channel more money to small and medium-sized farmers, and the social dimension of the CAP. On all these points, Parliament is more ambitious than the Council.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

UN News Daily #UNGA Guide: Mandela Peace Summit, Global Goals, Youth and Yemen

CLIMATE CHANGE FOCUS: Cows, coffee and sustainable farming

New phenomena in the EU labour market

Deeper reforms in Korea will ensure more inclusive and sustainable growth

Coronavirus: Commission expands talks to a fifth vaccine manufacturer

Nearly four million North Koreans in urgent need, as food production slumps by almost 10 per cent

Burundi election countdown amid ‘deteriorating’ human rights situation

UN welcomes Angola’s repeal of anti-gay law, and ban on discrimination based on sexual orientation

5 things we get wrong about young people, according to a US study

How young people are turning the tide against corruption

Commissioner Hogan announces new transparency package

Conference on the Future of Europe: launch of the multilingual digital platform

Autumn 2020 Economic Forecast: Rebound interrupted as resurgence of pandemic deepens uncertainty

Refugee crisis: Commission proposes a new plan urging EU countries to help Italy

Niger population’s suffering ‘increasing with each passing month’: UN Refugee Agency

Rule of Law: The Commission opens a debate to strengthen the rule of law in the EU

Coronavirus: EU grants €314 million to innovative companies to combat the virus and support recovery

How ‘small’ is Europe in Big Data?

Impacts of COVID-19: lessons and strategies for the future

Replacement for United States on Human Rights Council to be elected ‘as soon as possible’

The vital role played by logistics during humanitarian crises

IMF to teach Germany a Greek lesson

EU Youth Conference in Riga concludes with recommendations for ministers

Deutsche Bank chased away from US, threatened with more fines

Burkina Faso: Dozens killed in clashes, UN chief condemns attacks

Lithuania vs Parliament over 2014 EU budget

Gender Equality and medicine in the 21st Century: we want the fair share

How COVID-19 is throttling vital migration flows

Italian coronavirus pressures and flattening the curve – an epidemiology expert explains

How is COVID-19 affecting claims handling for hurricane damage?

OECD, UN Environment and World Bank call for a radical shift in financing for a low-carbon, climate-resilient future

GSMA Mobile 360 – Latin America at Mexico City: Intelligently Connecting to a Better Future, in association with The European Sting

FROM THE FIELD: Powering up health care in Sub-Saharan Africa

EU humanitarian budget for 2020 to help people in over 80 countries

‘We face a global emergency’ over oceans: UN chief sounds the alarm at G7 Summit event

State aid: Commission approves €20 billion Spanish guarantee schemes for companies and self-employed affected by coronavirus outbreak

Why and how Germany had it again its own way in Cyprus

Protection of workers from biological agents: how to classify COVID-19

This woman changed the world of work – and you’ve probably never heard of her

Post the pandemic: keeping our worlds turning

Air Pollution: Responsibility of Technology and Medicine

Parliament seals ban on throwaway plastics by 2021

China hails human rights progress amid calls to close detention camps

UN human rights report cites ‘multiple root causes’ of deadly Chile protests

How our Europe will regain its strength: op-ed by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

New round of bargaining for the 2014 EU budget late in autumn

AI looks set to disrupt the established world order. Here’s how

Human Resources Information Systems Specialist Trainee – 2013

Climate negotiations on the road to a strong Paris agreement rulebook

Erasmus+ and its predecessors: a life-changing experience for 10 million young Europeans

Health Education, is it a necessity?

Peace dividend palpable in South Sudan, but ‘grassroots’ are moving faster than elites, says Shearer

New UN book club helps children deal with global issues

EUREKA @ European Business Summit 2014: Innovation across borders – mobilising national R&D funds for transnational innovation in Europe

MEPs vote to limit negative impact of no-deal Brexit on citizens

IMF: All you want to know about Argentina

How Japan became the world leader in floating solar power

Food safety critical to development and ending poverty: FAO deputy chief

Yemen bus attack just the latest outrage against civilians: UN agencies

Are we at the edge of anti-vaccination health crisis?

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s