You are here: Home / European Union News / Antitrust: Commission publishes findings of evaluation on the Motor Vehicle Block Exemption Regulation

Antitrust: Commission publishes findings of evaluation on the Motor Vehicle Block Exemption Regulation

May 28, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has published today the Evaluation Report and Staff Working Document summarising the findings of its evaluation of the Motor Vehicle Block Exemption Regulation.

The aim of the evaluation was to gather evidence on the functioning of the rules applicable to vertical agreements in the automotive sector, in order to decide whether they should lapse, be renewed in its current form or be revised.

The evaluation has covered the whole regime applicable to the automotive sector, including the Motor Vehicle Block Exemption Regulation and the Supplementary Guidelines as well as the Vertical Block Exemption Regulation and the Guidelines on vertical restraints, as far as they apply to the automotive sector.

Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: “Our evaluation has shown that the Motor Vehicle Block Exemption Regulation has made it easier for businesses in the automotive sector to assess whether their agreements are in line with the EU rules on competition. At the same time, it showed that we need to take into account the emergence of new technologies and the increasing role of data in competitive dynamics in this industry. The Commission will therefore reflect on how to address these issues to ensure that the rules remain fit for a rapidly changing automotive industry.”

In December 2018, the Commission launched the review of the Motor Vehicle Block Exemption Regulation, which will expire on 31 May 2023. During the evaluation phase of the review, the Commission conducted an in-depth fact finding exercise and collected evidence to understand how the rules have functioned since their adoption in 2010. This evidence includes, notably, contributions by stakeholders, such as vehicle manufacturers, repairers, dealers, consumers and others, gathered in the context of a public consultation that took place between October 2020 and January 2021.

The findings of the evaluation

The evaluation has shown that, overall, the competitive environment in the motor vehicle markets has not significantly changed since the Commission last evaluated these markets in 2010, but that the sector is now under intense pressure to adapt in line with the green and digital transformation.

The Commission analysed the competitive landscape in three markets: (i) vehicle distribution, (ii) vehicle repair and maintenance and (iii) sale of spare parts.

  • (i) Motor vehicle distribution markets: the Commission found that competition in passenger cars remains vigorous, but is less intense for light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses. Overall, the evaluation concludes that the decision taken in 2010 to apply the Commission general vertical framework to these markets was appropriate.
  • (ii) Motor vehicle repair markets: the evaluation has shown that many authorised repairers enjoy considerable local market power and that intra-brand competition within the authorised networks appears to be limited by strict and detailed quality criteria. However, the evaluation has shown that independent repairers will only be able to continue to exert vital competitive pressure if they have access to key inputs such as spare parts, tools, training, technical information and vehicle-generated data. The evaluation has shown that the current regime is suitable for these markets, but may require certain updating to take account of the increasing importance of data.
  • (iii) Motor vehicle spare parts markets: the evaluation has shown that these markets are less flexible due to certain contractual arrangements between original equipment suppliers and vehicle manufacturers, which ultimately reduce the choice available to end-consumers. At this stage, the evaluation finds that the decision in 2010 to give special treatment to these markets was appropriate.

The Evaluation Report concludes that the current regime has shown itself to be suitable and adapted to diverse situations. Nevertheless, some provisions and policy objectives may need updating in the light of the report. The Commission will reflect on the various findings in the coming year, while also taking account of the findings of the ongoing review of the Vertical Block Exemption Regulation. During this forward-looking phase, all interested stakeholders will have the opportunity to provide their views on issues relevant to the future regime.

Next steps

The Commission will now start the policy-making stage of the review, in order to decide by 31 May 2023 whether to renew the current Motor Vehicle Block Exemption regime, revise it or let it lapse.

Background

Vertical agreements are agreements entered into between two or more undertakings operating at different levels of the production or distribution chain, and relating to the conditions under which the parties may purchase, sell or resell certain goods or services.

Article 101(1) of the Treaty prohibits agreements between undertakings that restrict competition. However, under Article 101(3) of the Treaty, such agreements can be declared compatible with the Single Market, provided they contribute to improving the production or distribution of goods or to promoting technical or economic progress, while allowing consumers a fair share of the resulting benefits without eliminating competition.

The Motor Vehicle Block Exemption states that the Commission’s general regime (i.e. the Vertical Block Exemption Regulation) applies to agreements for the distribution of new vehicles. The Vertical Block Exemption Regulation exempts vertical agreements that meet certain conditions from the prohibition in Article 101(1) of the Treaty, thus creating a safe harbour for those agreements. The Guidelines on Vertical Restraints provide guidance on how to interpret and apply the VBER and how to assess vertical agreements falling outside the safe harbour of the VBER.

As to agreements relating to the sale or resale of spare parts for motor vehicles or the provision of repair and maintenance services for motor vehicles, the Motor Vehicle Block Exemption Regulation provides that Article 101(1) of the Treaty does not apply, so long as these agreements fulfil the requirements for an exemption under the general regime and do not contain any of the hardcore clauses listed in the Motor Vehicle Block Exemption Regulation.

For More Information

See the dedicated webpage of DG Competition, which contains all stakeholder contributions submitted in the context of the evaluation and summaries of the different consultation activities.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

From underestimation to valorization: how mobile technology is transforming global health

Embrace ‘people-centered multilateralism,’ UN-civil society forum urges

This is what a Green New Deal for Europe could look like

Vaccine hesitancy: a pregnancy related issue?

Two rhythms and a sharpened pencil: how art can help us heal and make sense of the world

European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission registers ‘Stop Finning – Stop the trade’ initiative

Eurozone again whipped by Greek winds

Safe spaces offer security and dignity for youth, and help make the world ‘better for all’: Guterres

This is what the world’s waste does to people in poorer countries

7 key authors from Switzerland’s literary scene

Here are three ways organizations can prepare for tomorrow’s world

Here’s how innovation could help car companies hit by COVID-19

The importance of including palliative care in the Universal Health Coverage and how to achieve it

Action needed on causes of obesity to stop future pandemic deaths

Thursday’s Daily Brief: Climate emergency, call to support breastfeeding, rising political heat and new investigation board for Syria

Coronavirus: Commission signs a joint procurement contract with Gilead for the supply of Remdesivir

Ignorance or Refusal: Determinants in the individual’s choice for palliative care

New rules for temporary border controls within the Schengen area

Austrian Presidency priorities discussed in committees

Parliament elects Ursula von der Leyen as first female Commission President

Terrorism and migrants: the two awful nightmares for Europe and Germany in 2016

World is closer than ever to seeing polio disappear for good

The application that encourages us to be heroes

4 key trends on how COVID has impacted women in business

Millions at risk if Syria’s war moves to last redoubt of Idlib, warns senior aid official

UN, global health agencies sound alarm on drug-resistant infections; new recommendations to reduce ‘staggering number’ of future deaths

Why AI will make healthcare personal

Minding the information gap and why it’s important in tackling COVID-19

G20: Less growth, more austerity for developing countries

Yemen: ‘Living hell’ for all children, says UNICEF; Angelia Jolie calls for ‘lasting ceasefire’

Indian cities are running out of water

Give (mental) health to the young health workforce

This man is sleeping out in the Davos cold to make a point about homelessness

Sudan military committed to ‘ensuring stability’ and ‘peaceful transition’ says senior diplomat, as UN rights chief appeals for protesters’ rights to be upheld

Two States ‘side-by-side’ is the ‘peaceful and just solution’ for Israel-Palestine conflict: Guterres

Australian solar could power Singapore within a decade

Civilians suffering due to sanctions must be spared ‘collective punishment’ urges UN rights expert

Syria’s groundbreaking constitutional talks: ‘a clear success of mediation’ says Guterres in Turkey

A new kind of company is revolutionising Africa’s gig economy

We must build resilience to face the future – but will we be fast enough?

UN ready to rise above political fray and help Venezuelans based ‘on need, and need alone’

5 ways the WTO can make investment easier and boost sustainable development

Sassoli: Migration agreement respects fundamental principles of Parliament’s proposal

Venezuela: Parliament recognises Guaidó, urges EU to follow suit

UN chief calls for ‘immediate end’ to escalation of fighting in southwestern Syria, as thousands are displaced

3+1 issues to haunt tomorrow’s EU Summit

Von der Leyen announces the start of HERA Incubator to anticipate the threat of coronavirus variants

ECB asks for more subsidies to banks

More beehives and beekeepers thanks to EU support

These 11 EU states already meet their 2020 renewable energy targets

Three scenarios for the future of geopolitics

230 Junior Entrepreneurs and over 70 guests attended the International Congress on “Entrepreneurial Skills for Youth”

EU’s core members are eyeing larger parts of arms trade and of world map

How a more integrated approach could help to end energy poverty

Restrictions, unmet promises, unbridled violence in Sudan, a ‘recipe for disaster’, says Bachelet

In West Africa, UN Security Council visits Côte d’Ivoire and Guinea-Bissau

It’s time to gang up: a personal conflict on discrepancies in the medical community

Are the G20 leaders ready to curb corporate tax-avoidance?

Berlin favours economic and social disintegration in certain Eurozone countries

Coronavirus: Commission reaches first agreement on a potential vaccine

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s