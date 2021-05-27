You are here: Home / Economy / Decarbonizing shipping – why now is the time to act

Decarbonizing shipping – why now is the time to act

May 27, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, Executive Vice President, CEO Fleet and Strategic Brands, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, Christian Ingerslev, CEO, Maersk Tankers, Lasse Kristoffersen, Chief Executive Officer, Torvald Klaveness Group, Jose Maria Larocca, Executive Director Co-Head of Oil Trading, Trafigura, Fred Krupp, President, Environmental Defense Fund, Johannah Christensen, Managing Director, Global Maritime Forum, Christoph Wolff Head of Shaping the Future of Mobility, World Economic Forum

  • The shipping industry must reach zero emissions by 2050, and to get there zero-emission ships must become the dominant and competitive choice by 2030.
  • A zero-emission fleet is only viable if zero-emission energy sources are competitive with traditional fuels, yet there is a competitiveness gap the market cannot solve by itself.
  • It is critical for shipping’s long-term success the International Maritime Organization and member states show progress by adopting regulation allowing shipping to decarbonize in line with the Paris Agreement.

A conversation with a six-year-old will lay to rest any doubts you may have about the importance of tackling climate change. Environmental awareness is the hallmark of our time. While older generations ponder over the “whats” and “hows”, younger ones wonder why so much time goes on debating rather than doing.

The call for tackling climate change is gaining momentum among citizens, investors, companies and countries around the world. US Climate Envoy, John Kerry, recently announced that the US is joining international efforts to achieve zero emissions from international shipping by 2050. And the maritime industry wants to play its part. Since 2019, the Getting to Zero Coalition has been working on making zero-emission vessels commercially viable by 2030 from the perspective of technology, business models, growth opportunities and policy.

For world to decarbonize, shipping must decarbonize

Shipping connects the world by supplying essential goods that society needs to thrive. Whilst this is done with the lowest carbon footprint of any mode of transport per ton transported, shipping is still emitting significant amounts of greenhouse gases. With a sizeable carbon footprint that only shows signs of growing, and a decades-long investment horizon, shipping cannot afford to wait. For the world to decarbonize, shipping must decarbonize.

To stay in step with the needs of society – and thus stay relevant as an industry – now is the time to act. The shipping industry must reach zero emissions by 2050, and to get there zero-emission ships must become the dominant and competitive choice by 2030, when we need to reach 5% zero-emission energy sources in international shipping.

But herein lies a conundrum. A zero-emission fleet is only commercially viable if zero-emission energy sources are competitive with traditional fuels. However, fossil fuels remain readily available, reliable and cheap – and compatible with existing ships and engines – creating a competitiveness gap that the market cannot solve on its own.

New policies are needed, regulating and incentivising shipowners, operators and fuel providers in a direction that drives investments in new fuels and technology to enable a zero-emission fleet. And we need to move the needle now.

3 priorities for the IMO

In shipping, we are fortunate to have the International Maritime Organization (IMO) as the international body regulating our activities, ensuring a level playing field, and an efficient global maritime transport system. It is, however, critical for the reputation and long-term success of our industry that the IMO and its member states demonstrate progress by adopting regulation allowing shipping to decarbonize in line with the Paris Agreement and public expectations.

We are calling on the IMO and the member states to urgently address three priorities:

1. The IMO must align international shipping with the Paris Agreement temperature goal by adopting a target of full decarbonization of international shipping by 2050, when the IMO’s Initial GHG Strategy is revised in 2021 and 2022. This would set a clear direction for the industry – a direction which has already been set for domestic emissions by many of the world’s nations including China, the EU, Japan, South Korea, the UK and the US.

2. The IMO must make progress this year at MEPC 76 and 77 on meaningful measures bridging the competitiveness gap between carbon-based fuels and zero-carbon energy sources. This includes market-based measures setting an adequate price on GHG emissions based on a full life cycle analysis of energy sources. Progress this year is needed to instil confidence across the maritime value chain that such measures will enter into force in 2025 and make the transition to zero-emission shipping investable at scale.

The required price on GHG emissions from international shipping needed to reach 5% zero-emission fuels by 2030 can be significantly reduced if the generated revenue from a market-based measure is used to support the deployment at scale of zero-emission vessels and fuels. This would also help de-risk first movers and make investments in zero-emission vessels and fuel production possible.

3. The IMO must ensure a globally effective and equitable transition to zero-emission shipping. This could be achieved if part of the funds raised through a market-based measure was used to support climate vulnerable countries as well as to support the development and deployment of economically viable zero emission fuels and technologies in developing countries, particularly in Small Island Developing States and Least Developed Countries.

Recent reports from the World Bank show that meeting the future demand for zero-emission shipping fuels will create new growth and job opportunities all around the globe not least in developing countries and emerging economies. This demonstrates that the transition to zero-emission shipping can go hand in hand with sustainable economic growth.

Decarbonizing shipping is possible, but it will require urgent and sustained action by the private sector as well as by governments. Let us move forward together to make shipping a zero-emission industry, so we can be proud of the answer we give a six-year-old, when they ask: “What are you doing to address climate change?”

The signatories to this op-ed are all active in the Getting to Zero Coalition.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

How to end overfishing in the global South

EU to increase spending and improve delivery of education in emergencies and protracted crises

Brexit Preparedness: European Commission adopts final set of “no-deal” contingency measures for Erasmus+ students, social security coordination rules and the EU budget

EU summit: No energy against tax evasion and fraud

Why we need to solve our quantum security challenges

At the age of 50, is Davos going through a midlife crisis?

UN refugee agency ‘deeply shocked’ at stabbing death of ‘deeply courageous’ Polish mayor

A bad marriage can be as unhealthy as smoking and drinking

Why we are using these custom-built drones to collect whale snot

UN rights chief Bachelet appeals for dialogue in Sudan amid reports ‘70 killed’ in demonstrations

Fair and Simple Taxation: Commission proposes new package of measures to contribute to Europe’s recovery and growth

The most unlikely innovators are changing ICT for development – it’s time we took notice

Economic Outlook: Weak trade and investment threaten long-term growth

This heroic doctor is waging war on rape and the stigma around it

Climate change: won or lost in cities or by cities?

The EU slams Theresa May’s Brexit option; sets base for own European defense, security platform

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of joint control over INWIT by Telecom Italia and Vodafone, subject to conditions

IMF – World Bank meetings: US – Germany clash instituted, anti-globalization prospects visualized

The cost of healthcare is rising in ASEAN. How can nations get the most for their money?

Jakarta is one of the world’s fastest disappearing cities

The World Bank’s 2020 country classifications explained

Sexual reproductive health rights SRHR and ending HIV: can one be achieved without the other?

Confidence in COVID-19 vaccines continues to rise, Ipsos-Forum poll shows

From ‘strength to strength’ UN-African Union security partnership growing, Security Council hears

Zoom chief: Digital tax policy should be a ‘set of carrots’ not sticks

Cohesion Policy: involving citizens to ensure better results

Vaccinations and the movement of anti-vaccers

Barriers to trade: as protectionism rises, EU continues opening up export markets for European firms

Migration: Commission takes action to find solutions for unaccompanied migrant children on Greek islands

3 things to know about the fight against Alzheimer’s

‘Three-country crisis’ across central Sahel puts whole generation at risk, warns UN food agency

Aluminium can help to build the circular economy. Here’s how

The 4 biggest challenges to our higher education model – and what to do about them

This German supermarket’s shelves are filled with food other stores won’t sell

Tigray conflict: Joint Statement by HR/VP Borrell and Commissioner Lenarčič on massacres in Axum

Schengen is losing ground fast revealing Europe’s clear inability to deal with migration crisis

TTIP wins first crucial EU test: MEPs give in to the trade agreement

State of the Energy Union: Progress made on the clean energy transition and a basis for green recovery

2,300 migrant children in Central American ‘caravan’ need protection, UNICEF says

AI can wreak havoc if left unchecked by humans

Fresh airstrikes kill dozens in conflict-ravaged Syria

The application that encourages us to be heroes

VW emissions scandal: While U.S. car owners are vindicated, Europe still unable to change its laws and protect its consumers

Idlib deal could save three million ‘from catastrophe’ says UN chief, as militants are urged to lay down arms

Mirrored classroom display highlights scale of massive education crisis

Why the Fourth Industrial Revolution needs more arts graduates

The von der Leyen Commission: for a Union that strives for more

Neither side stands to benefit in US-China trade spat, UN says

MEPs criticise “America first” policy

We need to rethink the way we heat ourselves. Here’s why

Refugee crisis update: Commission is struggling alone with little help from EU or G7 leaders

Commissioner for Crisis Management in Kabul: EU steps up humanitarian assistance with €32 million

What COVID-19 tells us about the changing nature of disaster risk

Governments adopt UN global migration pact to help ‘prevent suffering and chaos’

UN urges protection of indigenous peoples’ rights during migration

Don’t let the virus quarantine your mind –Ways to strengthen “Mental” immunity

Fairness in the food supply chain: Commission proposes to increase price transparency

From fishing village to futuristic metropolis: Dubai’s remarkable transformation

How to make primary healthcare a favourable career choice for medical students: strategies and reflections

More Stings?

Filed Under: Economy, European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s