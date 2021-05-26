You are here: Home / European Union News / Brexit: €5 billion to help EU countries mitigate social and economic impact

Brexit: €5 billion to help EU countries mitigate social and economic impact

May 26, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The Brexit Adjustment Reserve should primarily support the countries and sectors worst affected by the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the EU.

On Tuesday, the Regional Development Committee adopted its position on the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR), paving the way to start negotiations with the Council on the final shape of the tool. The draft report was approved by 35 votes in favour, one against and 6 abstentions.

The 5 billion euro fund (in 2018 prices – €5.4 billion in current prices) will be set up as a special instrument outside of the 2021-2027 Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) budget ceilings.

MEPs want the resources to be disbursed in three tranches:

– pre-financing of 4 billion euro in two equal instalments of 2 billion euro in 2021 and 2022;

– the remaining 1 billion euro in 2025, distributed on the basis of the expenditure reported to the Commission, taking into account the pre-financing.

Allocation method

According to this new method, Ireland will be by far the largest beneficiary in absolute terms, followed by the Netherlands, France, Germany and Belgium.

Eligibility of funds

Under Parliament’s proposal, the Reserve will support public expenditure incurred from 1 July 2019 to 31 December 2023, compared to the period of 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2022 proposed by the Commission. The extension would allow member states to cover investments made prior to the end of the transition period, on 1 January 2021, in preparation for the expected negative effects of Brexit.

MEPs also demanded that financial and banking entities benefitting from the UK’s withdrawal from the EU be excluded from receiving support from BAR.

To be eligible for aid, measures have to be specifically set up in relation to the withdrawal of the UK from the European Union, including, support to:

– SMEs and those who are self-employed to overcome the increased administrative burden and operational costs;

– small-scale fisheries and local communities dependent on fishing activities in UK waters (at least 7% of national allocation for countries concerned), and

– help EU citizens who left the UK to reintegrate.

Quote

“We must ensure that EU aid reaches the countries, regions, companies and people most affected by Brexit. European companies already suffering from the COVID-19 crisis shouldn’t pay twice for the Brexit debacle. That is why this reserve is so important and needs to be paid out as soon as possible, on the basis of statistical and measurable data”, maintained Pascal Arimont (EEP, BE), rapporteur.

Regional Development Committee Chair, Younous Omarjee (The Left, FR), said: “The committee has shown remarkable unity. We have amended the regulation to make it as operational as possible, as close as possible to the expectations of the regions and sectors affected by the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. We are determined to move quickly and we expect the Council to display the same determination and, therefore, be flexible in the negotiations, in order to conclude the trilogue on time.”

Next Steps

Parliament is expected to confirm the draft mandate during its first plenary sitting in June. Talks with the Council will then start immediately with the aim of finding an overall agreement with Portuguese Presidency in June.

Background

On 25 December 2020, the Commission presented its proposal for the Brexit Adjustment Reserve, a financial tool to help EU countries to counter the adverse economic and social consequences of UK withdrawal.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

‘Grave consequences’ await if new deadly escalation of violence in Gaza continues – top UN official

Commission moves to ensure supply of personal protective equipment in the European Union

Commission adopts White Paper on foreign subsidies in the Single Market

Is it too soon to hope for a tobacco free Romania?

Did Draghi ask the Germans to accept a drastic change of austerity policies?

President Michel’s MFF proposal not acceptable for Parliament

Health challenges need predictable healthcare investment policies. Japan’s example shows why

European Parliament to commemorate 76 years since the liberation of Auschwitz

Are ECB’s €500 billion enough to revive Eurozone? Will the banks pass it to the real economy?

Brexit casts a shadow over the LSE – Deutsche Börse merger: a tracer of how or if brexit is to be implemented

‘Score a goal’ for humanity, says Mohammed, celebrating winning link between sport and development

Commission adopts proposal to make EU-U.S. agreement on tariffs effective

The dangers of data: why the numbers never tell the full story

Member States agree to Commission proposal to support Irish beef producers impacted by market uncertainty

ECB bets billions on Eurozone’s economic recovery

Key Brazilian border crossing for Venezuela refugees reopens as asylum numbers pass last year’s total

Promoting rule of law and fundamental rights in the EU

The global eco-wakening: how consumers are driving sustainability

Towards Responsible #AIforAll in India

Preventing and resolving conflicts must form ‘backbone’ of collective efforts – UN chief

Deepfake democracy: Here’s how modern elections could be decided by fake news

3 ways to protect LGBTI rights across the world

If Macron defies Britain about the banks, Paris and London to clash over ‘La Manche’

Electronic cigarette – is it really a safer alternative to smoking?

EU Directive makes haircut on uncovered deposits a standard in bank bail-ins

Opening Remarks by H.E. Ambassador Yang Yanyi, Head of the Chinese Mission to the EU at the Chinese Fashion Night

These are the world’s most tree-covered countries

How to test if Kiev’s ‘Maidan’ was an authentic revolt or a well-planned operation

Pandemic declared as infections slow in China. Today’s 7 coronavirus updates

5 key themes for reforming the EU, as elections loom

This is how the Western Balkans will become more innovative

The European Union and the United States conclude negotiations on agricultural quotas agreement

Office workers in these economies clock up the most extra hours

Global immunization is having its annual check-up. What can we learn?

State aid: Commission refers United Kingdom to European Court for failure to fully recover illegal tax exemption aid of up to around €100 million in Gibraltar

Two-thirds of employees would trust a robot boss more than a real one

We must treat cybersecurity as a public good. Here’s why

‘Forgotten’ pneumonia epidemic kills more children than any other disease

Confirmed ‘Blue Line’ tunnels ‘do not appear’ to surface in Israel – UN peacekeeping chief

Trade marks: Commission decides to refer Romania to the Court of Justice for not transposing the Trade Mark Directive

Darfur peace process at a ‘standstill’ as demonstrations against Sudanese Government continue

Ambassador Zhang Ming Attends the EP Debate on China-EU Relations and Answers Questions

European Parliament backs CO2 emissions cuts for trucks

Businesses have a role to play in building vaccine trust. Here’s why

How the great COVID-19 reset can help firms build a sustainable future

Encryption is under attack. Here’s why that matters

The European Union continues to lead the global fight against climate change

EU increases humanitarian assistance for Palestine to over €34 million

EU food watchdog: more transparency, better risk prevention

7 skills every leader needs in times of disruption

Coronavirus: Commission receives first preliminary application for support from the EU Solidarity Fund for health emergency from Italy

Brexit deal approved by the European Parliament

A conceptual approach to Violence Against Healthcare in Turkey from SDG’s

One-sixth of the world’s economy has now pledged to cut CO2 to zero by 2050

Empathic AI could be the next stage in human evolution – if we get it right

We must help developing countries escape commodity dependence

Encouraging progress made in 2018, in ‘zero tolerance’ effort to end sexual exploitation and abuse across UN

EU-Russia summit in the shadows of Kiev’s fumes

After the George Floyd protests, what next for racial justice in the US?

Food for millions in Yemen at risk of rotting in key Red Sea port, warns UN

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s