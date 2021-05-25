You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / 5 things we can do in 2021 that will protect the ocean and change lives

5 things we can do in 2021 that will protect the ocean and change lives

May 25, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Kristian Teleki, Director of Friends of Ocean Action, World Economic Forum, and Director, Sustainable Ocean Initiative, World Resources Institute

  • The stars are aligned around five actions that together will deliver food security, sustainable jobs, climate resilience, justice and hope.
  • These comprise addressing harmful fisheries subsidies, the 30×30 goal, lawlessness on the high seas, the ocean-climate connection, and three new Marine Protected Areas.
  • Together they can trigger a transformational reversal of fortunes – from inequitable, destructive exploitation to a healthy, just, thriving ocean that leaves no one behind.

We may not all be able to travel to our favourite coastline this year, but in 2021 the ocean can offer us something even better – a raft of game-changing opportunities to protect our planet and change lives. Seafarers have always been guided by the stars, and right now the stars are aligned around five actions that together will deliver food security, sustainable jobs, climate resilience, justice and hope.

First, it’s time to abolish harmful fisheries subsidies that fuel overfishing and enable IUU (illegal, unreported and unregulated) fishing. Today, over $22 billion in public funds is spent every year to further decimate our fish stocks, rob people of tens of billions of dollars in revenue, and undercut local fishing that provides jobs and food to billions of people. Wealthy nations are subsidising their fleets to scoop up fish thousands of miles away, with proven links to the human rights abuses of IUU fishing. It is unjust, unsustainable, uneconomical and it needs to stop.

Ending this deep injustice is about much more than money, and as this film shows there are lives and livelihoods on the line. In some coastal and island communities, fish make up 80% of the animal protein in people’s diets; small-scale fisheries support 120 million workers around the world, almost half of them women. These are the people who will benefit most when these subsidies are finally eliminated.

We are on the brink of getting it done.

The WTO fisheries subsidies talks tasked with ending harmful subsidies missed their 2020 deadline, but they are under mounting pressure – including from the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) new Director General – to reach a deal by July. All that’s needed is the political will to make the final tough calls and net this deal.

30×30 goal

Second, we need to commit to protecting 30% of the ocean by 2030 – the 30×30 goal – and accelerate action to make it happen. Momentum behind the 30×30 goal is growing fast, including from the new Biden Administration and dozens of countries signed up to the Global Ocean Alliance. The science behind it is stronger than ever. One groundbreaking new study shows how targeted ocean protection could protect nearly 80% of marine species, increase fishing catches by 8 million metric tonnes, and prevent the release of a billion tons of CO2. Another study shows how turning 30% of a Kenyan fishery into a no-take marine protected area (MPA) compensated for overfishing in the surrounding waters by increasing the growth rate of fish populations by 42% over 24 years.

Protecting at least 30% of the ocean will bring benefits for climate, tourism, fishing, health and ecosystems. It will mean more food on the table and money in the pockets of some of the world’s poorest people in island and coastal communities. But there is a long way to go. Today, only 2.7% of the ocean is strongly protected. Securing a global 30×30 commitment in Kunming will provide a massive boost.

Third, let’s unite to end lawlessness on the high seas. After being blown briefly off-course by the COVID-19 pandemic, the final negotiation session for a new international treaty to protect marine biological diversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction is now scheduled for August 2021. It’s a once-in-a-generation chance for our governments to protect half the planet and stop the plunder that harms people, economies and ocean wildlife.

Ocean-climate connection

Fourth, we have to stop ignoring the ocean-climate connection. It’s a crucial year for climate action and time to shine a spotlight on how the ocean can help – it can get us 20% of the way to limiting global temperature rises to 1.5°C. Analysis shows that ocean-based action could cut global greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 4 billion tonnes in 2030 and by more than 11 billion tonnes in 2050 – equivalent to the emissions of all the world’s coal-fired power plants or taking 2.5 billion cars off the road.

But governments must prioritise, incentivise and invest in ocean actions – from conserving the “blue carbon” stored in marine ecosystems, to accelerating the transition of shipping – responsible for more emissions than Germany – to zero-emission fuels. As a crucial first step, states should integrate ocean action into their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and make the ocean a key ally in their climate plans before COP26.

Contribution of Five Ocean-based Climate Action Areas to Mitigating Climate Change in 2050 (Maximum GtCO2e)
Contribution of Five Ocean-based Climate Action Areas to Mitigating Climate Change in 2050 (Maximum GtCO2e) Image: World Resources Institute

Fifth, world leaders can unleash the greatest act of ocean protection in history by agreeing to create three new Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), protecting nearly 4 million km2 of the ocean encircling Antarctica. The 25 member states of the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR) have an unmissable opportunity when they meet in October to make a move that would have a planetary scale impact.

If the world could come together at the height of the Cold War to sign the Antarctic Treaty and declare the entire continent a land of peace and science, is it too much to ask them to come together now to protect just part of the ocean that surrounds it? I can’t think of a better way to celebrate 60 years since the Antarctic Treaty entered into force in 1961. And I’m not alone; from political leaders to scientists to citizens – people are calling on CCAMLR to vote for these MPAs and prove that cooperation is still possible.

Our ocean has inspired and connected us for millennia, and with these five steps we can give something back. Together they can trigger a transformational reversal of fortunes – from inequitable, destructive exploitation to a healthy, just, thriving ocean that leaves no one behind.

Everyone can help. Make some noise and ask lots of questions, write to your governments and spread the word – helping shine a light on the fact that a healthy ocean is critical to ensure healthy people, and for all life on Earth to flourish.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about the ocean?

Our ocean covers 70% of the world’s surface and accounts for 80% of the planet’s biodiversity. We can’t have a healthy future without a healthy ocean – but it’s more vulnerable than ever because of climate change and pollution.

Tackling the grave threats to our ocean means working with leaders across sectors, from business to government to academia.

The World Economic Forum, in collaboration with the World Resources Institute, convenes the Friends of Ocean Action, a coalition of leaders working together to protect the seas. From a programme with the Indonesian government to cut plastic waste entering the sea to a global plan to track illegal fishing, the Friends are pushing for new solutions. https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3R3ZWV0X2VtYmVkX2NsaWNrYWJpbGl0eV8xMjEwMiI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJjb250cm9sIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1372898575710101506&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.weforum.org%2Fagenda%2F2021%2F05%2F5-ocean-actions-in-2021-that-could-change-lives%2F&sessionId=9d790dfd5dbb26c7f68ceb5d544b9ee44541efbd&theme=light&widgetsVersion=82e1070%3A1619632193066&width=550px

Climate change is an inextricable part of the threat to our oceans, with rising temperatures and acidification disrupting fragile ecosystems. The Forum runs a number of initiatives to support the shift to a low-carbon economy, including hosting the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, who have cut emissions in their companies by 9%.

Is your organization interested in working with the World Economic Forum? Find out more here.

The World Economic Forum and Friends of Ocean Action are hosting the Virtual Ocean Dialogues on 25-26 May, bringing together a range of global leaders and stakeholders to advance action for ocean health. Sessions are livestreamed – more on #OceanDialogues here and on Twitter.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Thought AIs could never replace human imagination? Think again

State aid: Commission approves €300 million Austrian scheme for package travel organisers and facilitators of linked travel services in the context of the coronavirus outbreak

UN health agency launches week of action to ban lead paint

UN condemns ‘unspeakable’ attack that leaves scores dead in central Mali

Green Deal: Coal and other carbon-intensive regions and the Commission launch the European Just Transition Platform

Why are Black people in the UK more at risk from COVID-19?

Cities are at the heart of our journey to net zero. Here’s why

Why are the financial markets shivering again?

‘Huge’ stakes, ‘daunting’ job to tackle gender-based violence, UNICEF chief tells ground-breaking conference

External action: more funds for human rights, development and peace

Reparations for sexual violence in conflict – ‘what survivors want most, yet receive least’

Will the coronavirus break the internet?

The benefits of exercise in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic

JADE Testimonial #3: Sebastian @ Fundraising

EU budget: Commission helps prepare new Cohesion programmes with Regional Competitiveness Index and Eurobarometer

The EU approves a new package of budget assistance to the Republic of Moldova to support rule of law and rural development reforms

MEPs approve €585 million to support Syrian refugees in neighbouring countries

Parliament closes legal loophole to stop excessive Ukrainian chicken imports

Do we really understand the value of independent journalism?

US life expectancy is falling – here’s why

‘Stop and listen’ to victims of terrorism, UN chief urges in message marking international day

Radioactive material ‘a magnet for groups with malicious intent’, warns UN nuclear watchdog chief

Corporate bond debt continues to pile up

Three trends shaping the future of mobility in 2020

Japanese law professor elected new judge at the International Court of Justice

Most ‘precious’ and ‘scarce’ resource of our time is dialogue, UN chief tells Doha policy forum

Making Europe’s businesses future-ready: A new Industrial Strategy for a globally competitive, green and digital Europe

‘Critical test’ for North Korea’s Government as civilian suffering remains rife, warns UN rights expert

The start-up that believes seaweed can change the world

28 million elective surgeries may be cancelled worldwide: how non-COVID-19 medical care is suffering

The EU Commission implicates major banks in cartel cases, threatens with devastating fines

The online junk information grows, but so we shall

To hope or doubt? The state of women’s progress in the world

Global leaders and companies pledge to reduce the gender pay gap by 2030

Yemen war: UN-backed talks to silence the guns due to begin in Stockholm

Mexico must increase foreign bribery enforcement: full implementation of anti-corruption reforms could help

5 ways to be a better humanitarian

Kids who live in the countryside have better motor skills, a study in Finland has found

COP21 Breaking News_08 December: Global Business Community Comes to Paris with Solutions for Taking On the Climate Challenge Across the Board

This top-10 of business risks misses the biggest of them all: climate change

The future looks bright for solar energy

Trade surplus up production down in Eurozone

DR Congo: Following second brutal assault on Ebola clinic, UN health chief vows to continue serving ‘most vulnerable’

How can impact investors balance the green energy equation?

What kind of action on social justice should we expect from companies in the future?

Recovery and Resilience Facility: Belgium, Italy, Austria, and Slovenia submit official recovery and resilience plans

Security Council imposes arms embargo on South Sudan

This man is sleeping out in the Davos cold to make a point about homelessness

How to give start-ups a head-start

Achieving targets on energy helps meet other Global Goals, UN forum told

These are the next big products in consumer technology

Commission proposes new Regulation to address distortions caused by foreign subsidies in the Single Market

How Japan can build a sustainable future post-COVID-19

Kids learn better in class than when studying from home, finds teacher survey

To rebuild trust in the media, we must empower its consumers

Governments adopt UN global migration pact to help ‘prevent suffering and chaos’

EU-U.S. Privacy Shield: Second review shows improvements but a permanent Ombudsperson should be nominated by 28 February 2019

EuroLat: serious concern about migration and support to multilateral trade

UN chief laments ending of Cold War-era disarmament treaty

How digital remittances can help drive sustainable development

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s