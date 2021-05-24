You are here: Home / Business / How to address piracy in the Gulf of Guinea and protect seafarers

How to address piracy in the Gulf of Guinea and protect seafarers

May 24, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Anna Larsson, Communications Director, World Shipping Council & Margi Van Gogh, Head of Supply Chain and Transport, World Economic Forum

  • Gulf of Guinea piracy has evolved from near-shore robbery to open sea piracy and the violent kidnapping of crew members for ransom.
  • To keep seafarers safe and discourage attacks, ships working in the Gulf of Guinea need a naval presence that actively enforces International Maritime Law with robust mandates.
  • A long-term resolution requires collaboration with governments in the area to address the criminals’ bases, sources of finance and corruption, as well as criminal justice support.

It may have been a while since you went to the office, but cast your mind back to your daily workday pre-COVID-19. You commute into the office, have a coffee, chat with your colleagues, work at your desk, go to meetings. How does that make you feel?

Now, imagine that throughout the day, at any time, someone could burst in on you with a machine gun to rob, kidnap or kill. You must always be on high alert, prepared to take cover to try to save yourself and your colleagues, hiding for hours as the gunmen roam your office. Visualize it – even the idea is likely to get your heart rate up. Imagine what it would be like living that way, what it would do to you, how it would affect your family?

Living under threat

This is not what we would call a safe and humane working environment. Yet this is the reality today for hundreds of thousands of seafarers on vessels that transit or enter the Gulf of Guinea, and hundreds of seafarers have already suffered piracy attacks or been kidnapped and are now living with the trauma. Not to mention those who have paid with their lives.

The threat is real and persistent. Gulf of Guinea piracy has evolved from near-shore robbery to open sea piracy and the violent kidnapping of crew members for ransom. In 2020, 136 seafarers were abducted at gunpoint, held for weeks and months, suffering serious injury to their physical and mental wellbeing. This year, we are seeing an even steeper increase in the frequency and ruthlessness of the attacks unleashed on shipping.

Image: Dryad Global Annual Report 2020-2021

Law enforcement desperately needed

It is time that this hidden humanitarian tragedy is brought into the open and gets the attention it deserves. The pirates in the Gulf of Guinea have high levels of resolve, weaponry and fighting skills. Vessels that go into the area adhere to best practices, keeping lookouts, speeding up, mounting fire hoses for protection and training to handle an attack. Some also take on armed guards. But even that isn’t stopping the pirates, who won’t hesitate to engage in full-on firefights.

To keep seafarers safe and discourage attacks, the ships and crews working in the Gulf of Guinea need a naval presence that actively enforces International Maritime Law with robust mandates. What naval presence there is today, is not primarily focused on piracy and is not coordinated. Law enforcement operations can be further optimised through shared awareness and deconfliction of naval activities as successfully seen in fighting Somali piracy.

To date, only a very few countries have actively engaged in enforcement of International Maritime Law. We are grateful to the states that have committed naval vessels to the area, and to those regional countries who have increased law enforcement at sea, but much more is needed to ensure safe passage for ships and seafarers.

As so often is the case with piracy, problems and conditions on land are behind the issue. For a long-term resolution, there is also a need for collaboration with the governments in the area to address the criminals’ bases, sources of finance and corruption as well as criminal justice system support.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about the ocean?

Our ocean covers 70% of the world’s surface and accounts for 80% of the planet’s biodiversity. We can’t have a healthy future without a healthy ocean – but it’s more vulnerable than ever because of climate change and pollution.

Tackling the grave threats to our ocean means working with leaders across sectors, from business to government to academia.

The World Economic Forum, in collaboration with the World Resources Institute, convenes the Friends of Ocean Action, a coalition of leaders working together to protect the seas. From a programme with the Indonesian government to cut plastic waste entering the sea to a global plan to track illegal fishing, the Friends are pushing for new solutions. https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3R3ZWV0X2VtYmVkX2NsaWNrYWJpbGl0eV8xMjEwMiI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJjb250cm9sIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1372898575710101506&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.weforum.org%2Fagenda%2F2021%2F05%2Funsung-heroes-piracy-in-the-gulf-of-guinea-and-the-need-to-protect-seafarers%2F&sessionId=b5d8d530fd67645726508f4f01930b90b17190e9&theme=light&widgetsVersion=82e1070%3A1619632193066&width=550px

Climate change is an inextricable part of the threat to our oceans, with rising temperatures and acidification disrupting fragile ecosystems. The Forum runs a number of initiatives to support the shift to a low-carbon economy, including hosting the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, who have cut emissions in their companies by 9%.

Is your organization interested in working with the World Economic Forum? Find out more here.

Seafarers are the unsung heroes of global trade, making our everyday life possible. It hardly crosses our mind when we shop for our weekly groceries, or click to order clothes and gifts, that we rely on seafarers to be able to do this. At least 90% of the goods you buy have travelled by sea and arrive at your door thanks to seafarers.

Amid the public health crisis and large-scale government restrictions on people’s movements, we have seen seafarers stuck at sea due to crew change prohibitions. Coupled with the threat of piracy, this results in immense wellbeing issues and consequences, both for the seafarers at risk and for those of us who rely on fully functional marine trade. Trade that is also vital to the growth and prosperity of the African nations around the Gulf of Guinea.

The hard work of seafarers around the world keeps us all fed and clothed, brings vaccines and PPE, machinery, and computers. They should not have to go to work fearing for their lives.

Contributors to this article include:

David Loosley, Secretary General & CEO, BIMCO

Guy Platten, Secretary General, International Chamber of Shipping

John Butler, President & CEO, World Shipping Council

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Insurer CEOs Reveal Marketing Strategies that Communicate the True Value of Insurance Products & Services to the Customer

Parliament adopts major reform of road transport sector

WHO reports ‘very strong progress’ in battling DR Congo Ebola outbreak

How farms are getting closer to consumers in the pandemic

How to outsmart bias when you’re recruiting

Investment Plan for Europe: European Investment Bank to provide BioNTech with up to €100 million in debt financing for COVID-19 vaccine development and manufacturing

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: Sudan, Libya, Yemen updates, solutions for e-waste, flood response in Iran, online security for children

Electronics can trigger a more circular, sustainable world – here’s how

4 ways the private sector can push for gender equality post-pandemic

Infinite Oath

Financiers can turn the world into a dirty and dangerous place

Why the UK government must do more to boost green revolution

German and French bankers looted the Irish and Spanish unemployed

Cultural Intelligence: the importance of changing perspectives

5 things COVID-19 has taught us about inequality

UN chief reaffirms commitment to untying ‘Gordian knot’ of Middle East conflict and instability

The EU bows to Turkey in view of the talks for a political settlement in Syria

Piracy and high seas crime growing, becoming more sophisticated, UN Security Council told

Escalation in Syria fighting cause for ‘great concern’ says UN chief, dozens more civilians dead or injured

Forced pregnancy in Italy violated ‘woman’s human right to health’, UN experts rule

Why Renewable Energy is an attractive investment

How a trade war would impact global growth

Macron in St. Petersburg didn’t oppose Trump on Iran, in Putin’s presence

EU budget: Commission proposes most ambitious Research and Innovation programme yet

We need to talk about how we define responsibility online – and how we enforce it

MEPs back first EU management plan for fish stocks in the Western Mediterranean

EU mobilises international donors to support Venezuelan refugees and migrants and countries in the region

UN film festival encourages young people to promote peace, dialogue and empathy

New rules allow EU consumers to defend their rights collectively

Commission adopts €70 million package for early access to EU COVID-19 vaccines in the Western Balkans

Ebola situation worsening in DR Congo, amidst growing ‘funding gap’ UN health agency warns

‘InvestEU’ programme: big boost for jobs, growth and investment

COP21 Breaking News_12 December: Another sleepless night for the negotiators before Indaba meeting

Tomorrow’s UK general election: Will Tories win majority to shoot an abrupt Brexit or a hung parliament will prolong January’s exit to 2050?

Erdogan vies to become Middle East Sultan over Khashoggi’s killing

Syria: WHO appeals for funding to sustain critical health care for millions trapped by conflict

This is how social media giants are helping stop the spread of measles

Humanity ‘at a crossroads’ as damage to planet poses growing risk to health, UN environment agency warns

Across Europe, people are struggling to make ends meet. We need a common response immediately.

This air taxi uses 5G to ‘see’ around corners

“The Belt and Road Initiative should be mutually beneficial for EU and China and every participating country”, Vice-President Papadimoulis of the European Parliament underscores from European Business Summit 2018

Deepfake democracy: Here’s how modern elections could be decided by fake news

High internet taxes are restricting access and slowing economic growth

Conflicting statistics and bad banks haunt the Eurozone

Migration has set EU’s political clock ticking; the stagnating economy cannot help it and Turkey doesn’t cooperate

We need to talk about mental health at work, say employees

5 ways social enterprise funders can act differently in 2021

EU Commission: Banking and energy conglomerates don’t threaten competition!

Why the way of loving closes doors of health?

This man is sleeping out in the Davos cold to make a point about homelessness

The role of junior entrepreneurs as a bridge between academia and business world

EU adopts rebalancing measures in reaction to US steel and aluminium tariffs

Energy Union: EU’s effort towards a cleaner climate with integrated energy market

EU Budget 2019: no deal before the end of the conciliation period

Around 52 million in Near East, North Africa, suffering chronic undernourishment, new UN food agency report reveals

Finland must focus on integrating migrant women and their children to boost their contribution to the economy and society

Commission hardens its stance against carmakers ensuring emissions reductions targets

We all have a ‘hierarchy of needs’. But is technology meeting them?

How learning through play as a child can help you succeed as an adult

European Union: From financial consolidation to deeper political division

More Stings?

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s