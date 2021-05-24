You are here: Home / European Union News / Global leaders adopt agenda to overcome COVID-19 crisis and avoid future pandemics

Global leaders adopt agenda to overcome COVID-19 crisis and avoid future pandemics

May 24, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Leaders of the G20 committed today to a series of actions to accelerate the end of the COVID-19 crisis everywhere and better prepare for future pandemics, at a summit co-hosted by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, as G20 chair.

President Ursula von der Leyen said: “This very first G20 summit on health marks the beginning of a new chapter in global health policy. World leaders strongly committed to multilateralism and global cooperation in health. This means, no export bans, keeping global supply chains open and working to extend production capacity everywhere. If we live up to these principles, the world will be better prepared for pandemics.”

The G20 underlined the importance of increased and diversified manufacturing and recognised the role of intellectual property in ensuring equity, both through voluntary licensing and knowledge transfer, as well as in the context of the flexibilities provided by the TRIPS agreement. In that respect, the EU intends to facilitate the implementation of those flexibilities, in particular the use of compulsory licenses including for exports to all countries that lack manufacturing capacity.*

The EU will come forward with a proposal in the WTO focusing on:

  • clarifying and facilitating the use of compulsory licences in crisis times like this pandemic;
  • supporting the expansion of production;
  • trade facilitation and limiting export restrictions.

All G20 members also acknowledged the need to address the funding gap of the ACT-Accelerator, a global collaboration to accelerate development, production, and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines, and launched by the WHO, the European Commission, France and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. And agreed to extend its mandate to the end of 2022.

The leaders further agreed on the need for early warning information, surveillance and trigger systems, which will be interoperable. These will cover new viruses, but also variants. They will enable countries to detect much quicker and to act to nip in the bud outbreaks, before they become pandemics.

G20 clearly stressed the need to ensure equitable access to vaccines and to support low and middle-income countries.

Team Europe’ contribution

‘Team Europe’ presented to the summit concrete contributions to respond to this call, both to cover immediate needs and to build capacity in the medium term.

The European Commission has worked with industrial partners, which are manufacturing vaccines in Europe, to make available vaccine doses for low and middle-income countries, rapidly.

BioNTech/Pfizer (1 billion), Johnson & Johnson (200 million) and Moderna (around 100 million) pledged 1.3 billion doses of vaccines, to be delivered to low-income countries at no profit, and to middle-income countries at lower prices by the end of 2021, many of which will go via COVAX. They committed more than 1 billion doses for 2022.

Team Europe aims at donating 100 million doses of vaccines to low and middle-income countries until the end of the year, in particular through COVAX.

In addition to covering current vaccine needs, Team Europe will also invest to equip Africa to produce vaccines itself. Africa imports today 99% of its own vaccines. Team Europe has launched an initiative to boost manufacturing capacity in Africa and access to vaccines, medicines and health technologies. The initiative, backed by €1 billion funding from the EU budget and European development finance institutions such as the European Investment Bank, will cover investments in infrastructure and production capacity. But also in training and skills, supply chains management, regulatory framework.

Under the initiative, a number of regional production hubs will be developed, covering the whole African continent.

Background

The Global Health Summit, co-hosted on 21 May by the European Commission and Italy as chair of the G20, has brought together G20 leaders, heads of international and regional organisations, and representatives of global health bodies, to share lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, and develop and endorse the ‘Rome Declaration’ of principles. 

The principles agreed should be a powerful guide for further multilateral cooperation and joint action to prevent future global health crises, and for a joint commitment to build a healthier, safer, fairer and more sustainable world.

The Summit builds on

  • The Coronavirus Global Response, a pledging marathon that last year raised close to €16 billion from donors worldwide for universal access to coronavirus treatments, tests and vaccines and support for global recovery.
  • The existing work of multilateral institutions and frameworks, notably the World Health Organization and the International Health Regulations.
  • Other health initiatives and processes, including those taking place in the G7 and G20.

The EU has been at the forefront of international efforts to tackle the COVID-19 crisis everywhere, helping to mobilise funding in support of the ACT-Accelerator through the Coronavirus Global Response and as a top contributor to the COVAX Facility, with over €2.47 billion.

COVAX is the global initiative leading efforts to ensure universal and fair access to COVID-19 vaccines and for the EU is the key channel to share vaccines.

The EU has invested €4 billion in COVID-19 research and production capacity to develop vaccines that are now being delivered to the EU and countries across the world. The EU has exported as many vaccines as it has received for its citizens, around 200 million.

Team Europe has mobilised over €40 billion to support partner countries worldwide tackle the health emergency, strengthen key sector such as health, water and sanitation and measures to mitigate the socioeconomic consequences of the COVID-19 crisis.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Plans to keep EU budget funding in 2020 in the event of a no-deal Brexit

Gender inequality in the medicine field: two commonly issues

State aid: Commission approves €400 million Dutch loan scheme to support companies providing package travel and linked travel arrangements in context of coronavirus outbreak

To flourish in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we need to rethink these 3 things

Siege of Syria’s eastern Ghouta ‘barbaric and medieval’, says UN Commission of Inquiry

The 5 lessons from New York Climate Week to help us combat deforestation

Our Amazon is disappearing in ashes

Bridging the Gender Gap: Necessity and its Relevance in Today’s World

Italian archaeological trafficking group dismantled

Here’s how the US can get the best out of 5G

Internet of Things: a Force for Good or Evil?

Parliament commemorates the liberation of Auschwitz 75 years ago

Why digital inclusion must be at the centre of resetting education in Africa

G20 LIVE: G20 leaders reaffirm OECD’s role in ensuring strong, sustainable and inclusive growth

Global climate change: consequences for human health in Brazilian cities

Boris ‘single-handed’ threatens mainland Europe; can he afford a no-deal Brexit?

Strict alcohol laws which cut intake more than 40 per cent in Russia, linked to historically high life expectancy

How much time has the ‘European Union of last chance’ left?

EU budget 2019 approved: focus on the young, innovation and migration

China is now heavily endorsing its big investment flow in the Central Eastern European (CEE) countries

Terror attacks strike people ‘from all walks of life, the UN included’

4 ways to cyberproof your business during mergers & acquisitions

EU report: Implementation of reforms continues to bring EU and Ukraine closer together

GSMA Mobile 360 – Africa on 16-18 July 2019, in association with The European Sting

Empowering Africa: MEPs vote on strategy for a new EU-Africa partnership

UN health emergency committee to re-convene on global threat posed by China coronavirus

Break taboo around menstruation, act to end ‘disempowering’ discrimination, say UN experts

The invisible L word: the struggles to achieve SRHR, as HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment for lesbian population

Election 2019: New, Updated seat projection for new Parliament

The South China Sea Arbitration: Illegal, Illegitimate and Invalid

General Assembly officially adopts roadmap for migrants to improve safety, ease suffering

A Sting Exclusive: “Delivering on the Environmental Dimension of the new Sustainable Development Agenda”, Ulf Björnholm underscores from UNEP Brussels

African cities will double in population by 2050. Here are 4 ways to make sure they thrive

Alcoholic drinks: Commission tables update of rules governing alcohol excise duties

From memes to mourning, how Europe is dealing with its darkest hour since World War II

Infringement – Commission takes Italy to Court for its incomplete regime of access to genetic resources

Digital Day 2021: EU countries commit to key digital initiatives for Europe’s Digital Decade

Mental health in the times of coronavirus

Big tech cannot crack down on online hate alone. We need to fund the smaller players

These countries have the best work-life balance

Rules of origin: EU to enhance preferential trade with Pan-Euro-Mediterranean (PEM) countries

Malaria could make a comeback thanks to COVID-19

Migration situation at the Greek-Turkish border: ensuring the right to asylum

EU will not deliver on promises without democratic accountability

3 ways to make the 2020s the decade we close the gender gap

These 11 EU states already meet their 2020 renewable energy targets

‘Repeated attacks’ could close down key hospital in eastern Libya, says WHO

No agreement in sight on EU budget

‘No-deal’ Brexit preparedness: European Commission takes stock of preparations and provides practical guidance to ensure coordinated EU approach

These four countries are the happiest in the European Union

European Commission and World Bank Group renew agreement to strengthen development cooperation

Yemen hospital airstrike under investigation amid resurgence of deadly cholera

How do you get people to trust self-driving vehicles? This company is giving them ‘virtual eyes’

As many as 330,000 displaced by heavy fighting in south-west Syria – UN agency

UN condemns deadly attack one of its vehicles

Multiprofessional action against the indiscriminate use of antibiotics

Britain’s May won the first round on the Brexit agreement with the EU

Wednesday’s Daily brief: Day 3 of anti-hatred summit, UNFPA turns 50, Ben Stiller #WithRefugees, updates on Abyei

EU-India summit: Will the EU manage to sign a free trade agreement with India before Britain?

Juncker and Tusk killed Greece on 07 July 2015 to meet the Commission’s summer vacation plan? #Grexit #Greferendum #Graccident

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s