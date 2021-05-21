You are here: Home / Policy / Health / COVID-19 and its empathic social lessons

COVID-19 and its empathic social lessons

May 21, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Isabella Martins Canuto Pontes da Silva and Ms. Nura Terek Ali Abdel Aziz, two 2nd-year medical students at Centro Universitário do Planalto Central Aparecido dos Santos (Uniceplac) in Gama-DF, Brazil. They are affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Ensuring a healthy life and promoting well-being for all is the third sustainable development goal promoted by the United Nations (UN). This goal, however bold, aims to ensure health and quality of life, regardless of the context, even if it is pandemic. Thus, in the year 2020, humanity unexpectedly had to deal as a situation no longer seen in the last century and, with it many lessons have arisen.

Among them, the main thing is that empathy and care for others are the best “painkillers” that the world can experience. In difficult moments like this, society, and consequently medicine, has needed and continues to need a lot of solidarity, after all people need people. In view of this learning, it is appropriate to understand its influence.

Humanity has always needed good health management in public systems, especially to control the health crisis. And for this, it is necessary that the population is aware of the current situation and follow all protocols recommended by the State. After all, empathy is found in the small attitudes that move the routine of living beings, so it is necessary to understand that with the feeling of importance with the next it is possible to solve the common crisis quickly, given that people no longer have selfish and individualistic thinking and start thinking as a whole.

Moreover, it is up to the authorities to be understanding and sensitive to this reality, putting itself in the place of citizens, and fulfilling their duties of controlling the situation, ensuring the promotion of health and well-being. Unfortunately, we are faced with contrasting adversity, where there are countries that have virtually eradicated the virus, such as Australia and Israel, or countries that are already even vaccinating animals against Covid-19, such as the U.S., while other countries have a growing contamination rate like India and Brazil.

Therefore, it is concluded that in some countries the lessons learned, especially with regard to empathy, which starts in the smallest details, how to follow the protocols to protect others and oneself, or great things, such as good state management.

However, in Brazil, pertinent measures have not been implemented correctly, which has led to numerous social and economic problems. Therefore, it is necessary to understand that empathy in the social and governmental sphere is an extremely important tool to fight any health crisis.

About the author

Isabella Martins Canuto Pontes da Silva is a 2nd-year medical student at Centro Universitário do Planalto Central Aparecido dos Santos (Uniceplac), in Gama-DF, Brazil. She is a member of the International Federation of Medical Students Associations of Brazil (IFMSA-Brazil).

Nura Terek Ali Abdel Aziz is a 2nd-year medical student at Centro Universitário do Planalto Central Aparecido dos Santos (Uniceplac) in Gama-DF, Brazil. She is a member of the International Federation of Medical Students Associations of Brazil (IFMSA-Brazil).

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Mergers: Commission approves Worldline’s acquisition of Ingenico, subject to conditions

Global public-private collaboration tackles cybersecurity skills gap

AI governance’s time has come. 6 ways to act now

Why capital markets have no more reservetions about Eurozone

Three trends shaping the future of mobility in 2020

On Kristallnacht anniversary, UN chief urges renewed fight against ‘crime’ of anti-Semitism

Prolonged economic crisis and drought demands urgent response for Zimbabwe’s ‘hardest hit’: UN relief chief

A Sting Exclusive: China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on South China Sea issue at the ASEAN Regional Forum

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into the proposed acquisition of Fitbit by Google

An ECB banker wants to change the European social model

‘Internal security’ or how to compromise citizens’ rights and also make huge profits

President Ursula von der Leyen welcomes the first official submission of a recovery and resilience plan by Portugal

Science leads the response to COVID-19. These 25 scientists are tackling the other global challenges

A day in the life of a refugee: We should be someone who helps

How India will consume in 2030: 10 mega trends

Sweden must urgently implement reforms to boost fight against foreign bribery

Eurozone: Bank resolution proposal gains wider interest

Gender disparity in salary and promotion in medicine: still a long way to go

How can impact investors balance the green energy equation?

Anti-vaccers: does the empty can rattle the most?

Council strongly criticised over failing to act to protect EU values in Hungary

Services are the hidden side of the US-China trade war

The ECB will do whatever it takes to set the Eurozone economy again in motion

From Trials to Vials: Ensuring an Equitable Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

Deal on digitalisation of access to justice will benefit citizens

Coronavirus: urgent response to support citizens, regions and countries

Burundi election countdown amid ‘deteriorating’ human rights situation

A 5-step guide to scale responsible AI

How transparency can help the global economy to grow

Libya: EU efforts should focus on protecting migrants, MEPs say

Is Haiti better prepared for disasters, nine years on from the 2010 earthquake?

European Solidarity Corps: three years on

TTIP wins Merkel’s endorsement ahead of 2016 tough deadline

It’s Brexit again: Nigel Farage launches a personal campaign to lead the ‘No’ front

‘Virtual Biopsy’ device detects skin tumours in 15 minutes

World ‘off track’ to meet most Sustainable Development Goals on hunger, food security and nutrition

UN chief praises impact of Palestine refugee agency as ‘our common success’, at key pledging conference

GSMA head urges regulators to help Europe regain leadership

On International Youth Day the European Youth Forum calls for true youth participation

Parliament adopts new rules for short-stay visas

We can’t rid Asia of natural disasters. But we can prepare for them

Draghi: printing a full extra trillion non negotiable to help all borrow cheaply

Water pollution is killing millions of Indians. Here’s how technology and reliable data can change that

IMAGINATION, FACTS AND OPPORTUNITIES – THE UNLIMITED POWER OF CHINA

Coronavirus: European roadmap shows path towards common lifting of containment measures

More than 80% of adolescents worldwide aren’t getting enough exercise

5 facts you should know about the world’s refugees

Menu for change: why we have to go towards a Common Food Policy

A quarter of Pacific islanders live below ‘basic needs poverty lines’, top UN development forum hears

Containers at the port of Tokyo. (Copyright: European Union, 2016. Source: EC - Audiovisual Service. Photo: Haruyoshi Yamaguchi)

EU cuts fast-track free trade deals with Japan and Singapore and leads the trade scene

Industrial policy: recommendations to support Europe’s leadership in six strategic business areas

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: sexual violence in conflict, a malaria vaccine trial, updates on Libya, Ebola in DR Congo, Sri Lanka and Mali

Our Amazon is disappearing in ashes

Violence on the rise in Darfur following Sudan military takeover, but UN-AU peacekeeping mission maintains ‘robust posture’

As people return to work, here’s how we can make commuting more inclusive and sustainable

At last a good price for the Greek debt!

Not a single child spared the ‘mind-boggling violence’ of Yemen’s war

5 neuroscience hacks that will make you happier

Now doctors can manipulate genetics to modify babies, is it ethical?

COVID-19: How leaders can create a new and better normal

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s