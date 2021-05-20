You are here: Home / European Union News / MEPs approve the EU’s new culture programme

MEPs approve the EU’s new culture programme

May 20, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

On Wednesday, MEPs adopted ‘Creative Europe’, the EU’s programme for culture and the audiovisual sector, and the EU’s biggest ever financial commitment.

The new programme, with its budget almost doubled when compared to 2014-2020, (up from 1.4 billion euro) will invest 2.5 billion euro (in current prices) in the EU’s cultural and creative sectors. MEPs recognise the importance of the continent’s cultural sector, and helping it recover from the COVID-19 pandemic which has left many music and cultural venues across Europe closed.

Alongside the significant increase in funding, MEPs secured greater focus on inclusion, on support for contemporary and live music sectors that are among those hit hardest by the pandemic, and higher co-financing rates for small-scale projects.

In negotiations with Council, MEPs were also successful in including an obligation for the programme to promote female talent and support women’s artistic and professional careers. Women are still underrepresented in decision-making positions in cultural, artistic and creative institutions.

In the plenary debate before the vote, MEPs spoke of how COVID-19 has put artists and cultural workers in a precarious situation, and in need of the EU’s support more than ever. Many insisted that culture and art deserved even more of the EU financial support in the future. Watch the debate here.

Quotes

“The new generation of the programme has been developed with two important objectives in mind: firstly, the safeguarding, development and promotion of European cooperation on cultural diversity and heritage. Secondly, to increase the competitiveness and economic potential of the cultural and creative sectors, in particular the audio-visual sector. This is particularly important given the disastrous effects of the pandemic. The Parliament worked hard and fought for a strengthened and enhanced programme; now it is time also for member states to make concrete efforts in supporting the sector to recover”, said the rapporteur Massimiliano Smeriglio (S&D, IT).

“Around 3.8 % of Europeans work in European cultural and creative sectors. However, this sector has always faced challenges ‑ such as competition with big commercial productions and the very fragmented transnational cultural market. Now, current lock-downs have had a dramatic effect on the EU’s cultural communities, and they need our help more than ever. This significantly better-funded programme recognises the added value of culture to our European way of life and is a first step towards helping it stand up to the challenges of globalisation and digitalisation”, said Chair of the Culture and Education Committee Sabine Verheyen (EPP, DE).

Next steps

The programme has been already approved by the Council and will enter into force immediately after being published in the official journal. In order to ensure a smooth transition from the previous programme period, retroactivity provisions in the regulation ensure that the new Creative Europe enters into effect from 1 January 2021.

Background

The largest slice of “Creative Europe” (1.4 billion EUR) will go to the MEDIA strand that supports the development, promotion and distribution of European films and audiovisual works within Europe and beyond.

The CULTURE strand supports cross-border cultural and creative projects – cooperation (networks, platforms, innovation projects) between organisations and professionals in areas such as music, books and promotion of European literature, architecture, as well as the EU Cultural prizes and initiatives.

Under the third, cross-sectoral strand, the support for the first time will also go to the news media sector, promoting media literacy, pluralism, press freedom and quality journalism, and helping the media to better address the challenges of digitalisation.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

GSMA Mobile 360 – Africa: Rise of the Digital Citizen, Kigali 16 – 18 July 2019, in association with The European Sting

This cheap, 700-year old solution could change billions of lives

COVID-19: Team Europe supports African, Caribbean and Pacific countries to access finance through digital technology

Our food system is no longer fit for the 21st century. Here are three ways to fix it

COVID-19: faster authorisation for vaccines adapted to variants

Convincing the Germans to pay also for the unification of Eurozone

European Union: From financial consolidation to deeper political division

Containers at the port of Tokyo. (Copyright: European Union, 2016. Source: EC - Audiovisual Service. Photo: Haruyoshi Yamaguchi)

EU cuts fast-track free trade deals with Japan and Singapore and leads the trade scene

EU’s Finance Ministers draft plan to raise tax bills of online giants like Google and Amazon

Equitable vaccine delivery will fuel better global health processes

Youth employment crisis easing but far from over

Is a 3-day split week the way to get people back to work?

The Europe we want: Just, Sustainable, Democratic and Inclusive

The US Congress and European Parliament vote are TTIP’s 10th round’s lucky cards

Obama turns the G20 summit into warmongering platform

Donors must do more to align development finance with climate goals

Digital Single Market: New EU rules for online subscription services

Rule of Law: Commission launches infringement procedure to protect the independence of the Polish Supreme Court

Migrant workers sent more money to India than any other country last year

First seat projections for the next European Parliament

Which country offers the cheapest mobile data?

The 4 types of leader who will thrive in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Torture is unacceptable and unjustified ‘at all times’ underscore top UN officials

Closing the gaps in accelerating women’s rights: the role of medical students

What happens when the Eurogroup decides to help Greece

EU elections: The louder the threats and the doomsaying the heavier the weight of the vote

The need to resume preventive policies for chronic noncommunicable diseases

Only the private sector can help deliver universal healthcare in Africa

Guinea-Bissau: Upcoming elections vital to prevent ‘relapse’ into instability, says UN envoy

Russia: MEPs deplore military build-up, attack in Czechia and jailing of Navalny

Mobile young people create the European labour market of tomorrow

What is digital sovereignty and why is Europe so interested in it?

Parliament declares the European Union an ‘‘LGBTIQ Freedom Zone’’

Migrant Children in Care are Being Robbed of their Settled Status

Austrian Presidency priorities discussed in committees

Flying cars and driverless buses – the future of urban mobility has landed

Dramatic funding shortages a ‘severe catastrophe’ for people of Gaza: UN Coordinator

Wednesday’s Daily brief: Day 3 of anti-hatred summit, UNFPA turns 50, Ben Stiller #WithRefugees, updates on Abyei

Why the 21st century’s biggest health challenge is our shared responsibility

‘Emulate his example’ urges UN chief as world celebrates Nelson Mandela: a ‘global advocate for dignity and equality’

Conflict and climate change challenge sustainable development effort: UN report

Renewable energy could power the world by 2050. Here’s what that future might look like

Viet Nam shows how you can contain COVID-19 with limited resources

In this Tokyo cafe, the waiters are robots operated remotely by people with disabilities

Volkswagen scandal update: “We want clarity fast, but it is equally important to have the complete picture”, Commission’s spokesperson underscores from Brussels

War of words in Davos over Eurozone’s inflation/deflation

European Commission launches Green Consumption Pledge, first companies commit to concrete actions towards greater sustainability

What COVID-19 tells us about the changing nature of disaster risk

Bringing justice to the people: how the UN is helping communities deal with disputes in remote and dangerous areas

Harnessing the power of nature in the fight against climate change

UN nuclear watchdog will help verify DPRK nuclear programme, if agreement forthcoming

Better outreach to citizens needed to improve effectiveness of European Commission’s public consultations, say Auditors

Huawei answers allegations about its selling prices

Smoking VS Vaping: is it a battle?

Macro-Financial Assistance: Europe’s way to control Ukraine?

What the buoyant US economy means for the rest of the world

Gender minority and health sector: promoting mental health with better medical education

Future EU-UK Partnership: European Commission takes first step to launch negotiations with the United Kingdom

This AI trash can is designed to stop you wasting food

‘Cataclysmic events’ in Hiroshima, Nagasaki, began ‘global push’ against nuclear weapons says Guterres, honouring victims

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s