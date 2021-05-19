You are here: Home / European Union News / State aid: Commission publishes results of evaluation of EU State aid rules for agriculture, forestry and rural areas

State aid: Commission publishes results of evaluation of EU State aid rules for agriculture, forestry and rural areas

May 19, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has published a Commission Staff Working Document summarising the results of an evaluation of the State aid rules for the agriculture and forestry sectors and for rural areas. The evaluation concludes that, overall, the existing rules work well, are fit for purpose and meet the needs of the sectors concerned. However, some targeted adjustments may be necessary to align the current rules with the current EU priorities, in particular the future Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and the European Green Deal.

The evaluation was carried out as part of the ongoing review of the State aid rules for agriculture, forestry and rural areas, namely the Agricultural Block Exemption Regulation, and the 2014 EU Guidelines for State aid in the agricultural and forestry sectors and in rural areas. The Commission has recently extended the validity of these rules until 31 December 2022.

The evaluation aimed at assessing how the current Regulation and Guidelines, which started applying in July 2014, have performed, in light of their main objectives, namely:

  • To minimise distortions of competition and trade in the agricultural and forestry sector;
  • To ensure the consistency of the agricultural State aid rules with the CAP and in particular rural development objectives under the CAP; and
  • To simplify procedures and reduce administrative costs.

The Commission’s assessment involved internal analyses, an open public consultation and a study conducted by an external consultant.

The findings of the evaluation

The evaluation concludes that, overall, the rules under scrutiny work well are broadly fit for purpose. In this respect, they largely meet the needs of the sectors concerned, while also contributing to the achievement of broader EU policy objectives, such as environmental protection as well as animal and, more generally, public health.

At the same time, the evaluation revealed that the existing rules need certain targeted revisions, including clarifications of some concepts, further streamlining and simplification, as well as adjustments to reflect the EU current priorities.

In this respect, the evaluation showed that some rules appear to be outdated, e.g. with respect to aid in sectors which are subject to production limits, such limits are set in previous CAP legislation which is no longer in force. Furthermore, certain definitions and terms in the existing rules give rise to recurring interpretation requests (e.g. the definition of protected animals causing damage for which farmers may be compensated) and, hence, should be further clarified. Lastly, some requirements under the existing rules, in particular those relating to aid for subsidised services, such as information actions, appear to be too complex.

The rules will also need to be aligned to the Commission’s current priorities, in particular the European Green Deal, the Farm to Fork Strategy and Biodiversity Strategy, as well as the CAP and national CAP Strategic Plans, including their enhanced environmental ambition.

The Commission will take the results of the evaluation into account when reviewing the existing rules. In this context, the Commission will in particular examine the possibility to extend the scope of the Agricultural Block Exemption Regulation, i.e. of measures that could be implemented directly by Member States without the need for prior notification to and approval by the Commission with a view to further simplify the existing framework. Furthermore, the Commission will reflect on possible targeted changes to the rules to improve incentives for farmers and foresters to engage in activities that favour biodiversity and climate mitigation.

Next steps

The Commission will proceed with the impact assessment phase of the review, to look into the issues identified during the evaluation, with a view to having revised rules in place by 31 December 2022 when the current rules will expire.

At the beginning of next year, the Commission will publish a draft of the revised Agricultural Block Exemption Regulation and new Guidelines for stakeholder comments.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Reduce costs, save lives: how healthcare data can help emerging economies

Harnessing the power of nature in the fight against climate change

Ecuador: UN ‘stands ready’ to support talks, in bid to end political turmoil

‘Score a goal’ for humanity, says Mohammed, celebrating winning link between sport and development

This unique, 20-year study followed the lives of 12,000 children in the developing world. Here’s what it discovered

Mali facing ‘alarming’ rise in rights violations, warns UN expert

Trump doesn’t only target Germany, aims to crack the entire EU

This electric plane has flown successfully for 30 minutes – is this the future of flying?

Deadly violence at Israel-Gaza border escalates dangerously: UN chief condemns in strongest terms

The EU might as well go down the drain if foreign meddling corrupts May’s elections

Syrian crisis is ‘clearest example’ of foreign investment in terrorism, Deputy Prime Minister says at UN

How blockchain can cut the cost of new medicine

Collective action to enable sustainable growth will be critical to end tropical deforestation

These 5 foods are under threat from climate change

Countries violate rights over climate change, argue youth activists in landmark UN complaint

Parliament makes it easier to organise a European Citizens’ Initiative

Reform of road use charges to spur cleaner transport and ensure fairness

Digital roles top the list of jobs on the rise in 2021

Rapid action needed for people to meet challenges of changing world of work

The world needs carbon-neutral flying. Here’s how to bring it one step closer

Impacting society with digital ingenuity – World Summit Award proclaiming the top 8 worldwide

Get off the path of deadly emissions, UN chief Guterres to urge in key climate change speech

Hungary’s emergency measures: MEPs ask EU to impose sanctions and stop payments

Covid-19 crisis shows supply chains need to embrace new technologies

More funds needed to counter ‘persistent and multi-faceted humanitarian problems’ in Ethiopia

FROM THE FIELD: A mountain of indigenous knowledge in Peru

Global aid needed for healthcare

The EU slams Theresa May’s Brexit option; sets base for own European defense, security platform

Eurozone: Avoiding a new Greek accident

Statement by OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría on the outcome of COP 25

Brexit: PM May must hush Boris Johnson to unlock the negotiations

Drinking water: new plans to improve tap water quality and cut plastic litter

Palliative Care: an approach to comprehensive care in Universal Health Coverage

To solve the climate crisis, we need an investment revolution

Eurozone’s sovereign debt not a problem anymore?

Women lose most from the climate crisis. How can we empower them?

The EU’s Response to COVID-19

The Europeans back Russia-Turkey on Syria: A ‘Waterloo’ for Saudis and their Crown Prince

In Rwanda, high-speed drones are delivering blood to remote communities

External action: more funds for human rights, development and climate change

Germany’s strong anti-bribery enforcement against individuals needs to be matched by comparably strong enforcement against companies

Joint U.S.-EU Statement following President Juncker’s visit to the White House

‘Address root causes’ of instability in Mali through ‘aid and support’ urges UN chief

This house is made entirely out of recycled rubbish

Mental health in the pandemic: it’s no Rubik’s cube

UN condemns deadly simultaneous terrorist attacks on military camps in Mali

EFSF/ESM boss tells half truths about Troika’s doings

The Ultimate Career Choice: General Practice Specialist

EU Charter of Fundamental Rights marks its 10th anniversary

It’s 100 years since US women got the right to vote, but how has gender equality changed?

Tigray conflict: EU increases humanitarian support by €23.7 million in Ethiopia, Sudan and Kenya

Why symbols of injustice matter and what to do with them

Closing the gap in accelerating women’s rights: the role of medical students

LGBTQI+ and medicine: are we prepared to deliver dignified and non-discriminatory health care?

Ingredients for a new life: how cooking helps refugees and migrants blend in

To achieve net-zero carbon cities and buildings we need systemic efficiency

COVID-19: Single market must emerge stronger from the crisis, say MEPs

The digital revolution will transform the steel industry

How to replace coal power with renewables in developing countries

Secretary-General calls for global participation in UN75 dialogues for better future for all

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s