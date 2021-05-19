You are here: Home / European Union News / Future-proof taxation – Commission proposes new, ambitious business tax agenda

Future-proof taxation – Commission proposes new, ambitious business tax agenda

May 19, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has today adopted a Communication on Business Taxation for the 21st century to promote a robust, efficient and fair business tax system in the European Union. It sets out both a long-term and short-term vision to support Europe’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure adequate public revenues over the coming years. It aims to create an equitable and stable business environment, which can boost sustainable and job-rich growth in the EU and increase our open strategic autonomy. The Communication takes account of the progress made in the G20/OECD discussions on global tax reform.

First, the Commission will present by 2023 a new framework for business taxation in the EU, which will reduce administrative burdens, remove tax obstacles and create a more business-friendly environment in the Single Market. The “Business in Europe: Framework for Income Taxation” (or BEFIT) will provide a single corporate tax rulebook for the EU, providing for fairer allocation of taxing rights between Member States. BEFIT will cut red tape, reduce compliance costs, minimise tax avoidance opportunities and support EU jobs and investment in the Single Market. BEFIT will replace the pending proposal for a Common Consolidated Corporate Tax Base, which will be withdrawn. The Commission will launch a broader reflection on the future of taxation in the EU, which will culminate in a Tax Symposium on the “EU tax mix on the road to 2050” in 2022.

Second, today’s Communication also defines a  tax agenda for the next two years, with measures that promote productive investment and entrepreneurship, better safeguard national revenues, and support the green and digital transitions. This builds on the ambitious roadmap set out in the Tax Action Plan, presented by the Commission last summer.  Measures will include:

  • Ensuring greater public transparency by proposing that certain large companies operating in the EU publish their effective tax rates. The abusive use of shell companies will also be tackled through new anti-tax avoidance measures;
  • Supporting the recovery by addressing the debt-equity bias in the current corporate taxation, which treats debt financing of companies more favourably than equity financing. This proposal will aim to encourage companies to finance their activities through equity rather than turning to debt.

Third, the Commission has adopted today a Recommendation on the domestic treatment of losses. The Recommendation prompts Member States to allow loss carry-back for businesses to at least the previous fiscal year. This will benefit businesses that were profitable in the years before the pandemic, allowing them to offset their 2020 and 2021 losses against the taxes they paid before 2020. This measure will particularly benefit SMEs.

Background

Today’s Communication is part of a wider EU tax reform agenda for the coming years. In addition to the corporate tax reforms set out in the Communication, the Commission will soon present measures to ensure fair taxation in the digital economy. The Commission will propose a digital levy, which will serve as an EU own resource. The Commission will also soon come forward with a review of the Energy Taxation Directive and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), in the context of the “FitFor55” package and European Green Deal. 

Members of the College said:

Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President for an Economy that Works for People, said: “Taxation needs to keep up to speed with our evolving economies and priorities. Our tax rules should support an inclusive recovery, be transparent and close the door on tax avoidance. They should also be efficient for businesses big and small. Today’s Communication will set the foundations for a corporate tax system in Europe that is fit for the 21st century, helping us to build a fairer and more sustainable society.”

Paolo Gentiloni, Commissioner for Economy, said, “It’s time to rethink taxation in Europe. As our economies transition to a new growth model supported by NextGenerationEU, so too must our tax systems adapt to the priorities of the 21st century. The renewal of the transatlantic relationship offers an opportunity to make decisive progress towards a global tax reform. We must work to seize that opportunity, while ensuring that an international agreement protects Europe’s key interests. Today we set out how a global deal will be implemented in the EU – and the other steps we will take over the coming three years to increase tax transparency and help businesses small and large to recover, grow and invest.”

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

We won’t win the online security war without people power

The Europe we want: Just, Sustainable, Democratic and Inclusive

3 ways to stop COVID-19 from drying up start-up talent pools

“China is the only BRICS country to have either met or possibly slightly surpassed my expectations”, BRICS inventor Jim O’ Neil from Switzerland; the Sting reports live from World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

Commission presents far-reaching anti-tax evasion measures

We can feed the world in a sustainable way, but we need to act now

Uganda’s Ebola preparedness ‘will go a long way’ says WHO chief

The ECB will do whatever it takes to set the Eurozone economy again in motion

Millennials (and Gen X) – Here are the steps you should take to secure your financial future

It’s Brexit again: Nigel Farage launches a personal campaign to lead the ‘No’ front

MWC 2016 LIVE: Xiaomi looks to revive growth with flagships

Gender Equality as a platform to improve Medicine

As COP25 goes into the night, Guterres calls for more climate ambition

Central Africans ‘need our help now’: UN’s deputy relief chief

Bold measures needed to protect cross-border and seasonal workers in EU, MEPs say

Financial markets appear to have rallied. Here’s one way to mitigate further shocks due to COVID-19

How universities can become a platform for social change

Capital Markets Union: Making it easier for insurers to invest in the real economy

Ageing: Looming crisis or booming opportunity?

State aid: Commission approves €325 million public support to provide schools in Italy with very high internet speeds

Trump’s blasting win causes uncertainty and turbulence to the global financial markets

A 3-step path to securing critical infrastructure

Greener economies and investment to reduce unemployment and increase global growth

Migration and rule of law on next ACP-EU Parliamentary Assembly agenda

UN relief chief urges Security Council to back aid delivery, more funding for millions of Syrians hit by harsh weather

The two big uncertainties shaping our future

MEPs condemn criminalisation of sex education in Poland

Cities are at the heart of our journey to net zero. Here’s why

South Sudan: UN condemns ‘brutal’ sexual assaults on roads to Bentiu

India m2m + iot Forum Hosts Successful 4th Editions of India Smart Cities Forum and India Smart Villages Forum

Humanitarian action: New outlook for EU’s global aid delivery challenged by COVID-19

FROM THE FIELD: ‘Blue’ finance flows in the Seychelles

EU allocates €50 million to fight Ebola and malnutrition in the Democratic Republic of Congo

This Japanese TV show about work-life balance is a big hit – here’s why

How Britain’s backyard bird feeders are shaping evolution

The European Parliament declares climate emergency

How industrial clusters can become net-zero carbon exemplars

Emotional stability and the COVID-19 pandemic: is it possible to reconcile them?

These cities score an ‘A’ for environmental action – but hundreds more are falling behind

Streaming music isn’t as green as you might think. Here’s why

European tourism remains a strong growth factor

Trump’s MAGA policy remains unchanged as EU warns to impose additional retaliation tariffs on US products

More children killed by unsafe water, than bullets, says UNICEF chief

We should look to nature for solutions to the global water crisis. Here’s why

This disease once wiped out 60% of Europe’s population – and now it’s back

A perfect storm is pushing children in sub-Saharan Africa into crisis

Here are 5 new green laws coming into force in 2020

Eritrea sanctions lifted amid growing rapprochement with Ethiopia: Security Council

‘12 million’ stateless people globally, warns UNHCR chief in call to States for decisive action

UN-led Yemen ceasefire monitoring team gets ready to begin operations

How to close the digital gap for the elderly

Tigray conflict: Joint Statement by HR/VP Borrell and Commissioner Lenarčič on massacres in Axum

COVID-19 and indigenous peoples in Brazil: a neglected population and the importance of the vaccine

GSMA Mobile 360 – Digital Societies in Kuala Lumpur, in association with The European Sting

‘Address root causes’ of instability in Mali through ‘aid and support’ urges UN chief

UN official sees ‘unprecedented opportunities’ to make progress on peace in Afghanistan

In the age of the tourism backlash, we need ‘destination stewards’

Brexit update: Will Theresa May’s last-minute desperate efforts procrastinate Brexit?

Antibiotics are contaminating the world’s rivers

Euro celebrates its 20th birthday

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s