COVID-19 Third Wave: Were the lessons even learnt?

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Fatima Ayaz Zuberi, a third-year medical student in Army Medical College, Pakistan. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Headlines say that the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has called upon military to tackle the current coronavirus situation in the country. I ask my readers, were the lessons learnt at all? I still get to hear from common people; like the janitor, house-help, drivers, shopkeepers, saleswoman at the cosmetics corner; all without a mask, “Does corona even exist?”, “Is it even real?”. A part of me wants to burst into a fit of anger at such instances, but I cannot. All I do is educate them politely that yes, it is very real and we should be careful and use masks.

Pakistan has reported 16,000 plus deaths due to this deadly virus, and still, we cannot believe it’s there. Aren’t 16,000 dying people enough to convince a nation of the reality of this pandemic? Why was there even the need of calling for military’s help if we had learnt the lessons from last year when the deaths were around 2000 as of June 2020? How many mortalities is it to start wearing a mask, not a fancy N-95 one, just the regular three-layered one? How many broken families is it to start acting responsibly? The arrival of the vaccine has made people even more oblivious of the existence of the virus, and to my dismay, it comes from those who haven’t been vaccinated yet.

So, who learnt the lesson? Those who lost someone to COVID-19? Definitely, they did. Those who had the serious infection? They did too, and especially those who are responsible and “educated” citizens. The terror of corona did lurk by during the first wave and compelled masses to follow the SOPs. But now? That fear has gone, despite the peak the in positive cases, death rate and the mutated strains.

This sudden surge in the cases worldwide, proves that despite being aware of the unpreparedness for a pandemic and the malice of the pathogen, we did not learn enough and weren’t able to implement it, for most of the part, intentionally. Countries like New Zealand, Taiwan and Singapore that learnt without experiencing the thousands of deaths first handedly, should be considered as a model nations who not only tackled the virus intelligently but also enjoy their normal lives as of now.

About the author

Fatima Ayaz Zuberi is currently a third-year student of MBBS in Army Medical College, Pakistan. She holds a keep interest in research and enjoys reading in her free time. Since childhood, she has been very eager to help those in need and play her role in the betterment of humankind.