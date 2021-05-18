You are here: Home / Policy / Health / COVID-19 Third Wave: Were the lessons even learnt?

COVID-19 Third Wave: Were the lessons even learnt?

May 18, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Fatima Ayaz Zuberi, a third-year medical student in Army Medical College, Pakistan. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Headlines say that the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has called upon military to tackle the current coronavirus situation in the country. I ask my readers, were the lessons learnt at all? I still get to hear from common people; like the janitor, house-help, drivers, shopkeepers, saleswoman at the cosmetics corner; all without a mask, “Does corona even exist?”, “Is it even real?”. A part of me wants to burst into a fit of anger at such instances, but I cannot. All I do is educate them politely that yes, it is very real and we should be careful and use masks.

Pakistan has reported 16,000 plus deaths due to this deadly virus, and still, we cannot believe it’s there. Aren’t 16,000 dying people enough to convince a nation of the reality of this pandemic? Why was there even the need of calling for military’s help if we had learnt the lessons from last year when the deaths were around 2000 as of June 2020? How many mortalities is it to start wearing a mask, not a fancy N-95 one, just the regular three-layered one? How many broken families is it to start acting responsibly? The arrival of the vaccine has made people even more oblivious of the existence of the virus, and to my dismay, it comes from those who haven’t been vaccinated yet.

So, who learnt the lesson? Those who lost someone to COVID-19? Definitely, they did. Those who had the serious infection? They did too, and especially those who are responsible and “educated” citizens. The terror of corona did lurk by during the first wave and compelled masses to follow the SOPs. But now? That fear has gone, despite the peak the in positive cases, death rate and the mutated strains.

This sudden surge in the cases worldwide, proves that despite being aware of the unpreparedness for a pandemic and the malice of the pathogen, we did not learn enough and weren’t able to implement it, for most of the part, intentionally. Countries like New Zealand, Taiwan and Singapore that learnt without experiencing the thousands of deaths first handedly, should be considered as a model nations who not only tackled the virus intelligently but also enjoy their normal lives as of now.

About the author

Fatima Ayaz Zuberi is currently a third-year student of MBBS in Army Medical College, Pakistan. She holds a keep interest in research and enjoys reading in her free time. Since childhood, she has been very eager to help those in need and play her role in the betterment of humankind.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

MEPs agree on future regional and cohesion funding

Juncker Plan reaches almost €410 billion in triggered investment across the EU

A sterilised EMU may lead to a break up of Eurozone

Coronavirus: Commission presents practical guidance on implementing the temporary restriction on non-essential travel to the EU

The world’s e-waste is a huge problem. It’s also a golden opportunity

State aid: Commission approves €254 million Romanian aid to support rehabilitation of district heating system in Bucharest

COVID-19 prisoner releases are not a matter of mercy, but of justice

These are the world’s most fragile states in 2019

The EU patent space and Unified Court are born

Permanent structured cooperation (PESCO) on the table of NATO Defense Ministers amid US concerns

Do all you can to resolve climate change ‘sticking points’ UN chief urges South-East Asian leaders, in Bali

The big challenge of leadership and entrepreneurship in Europe

Afghanistan extends ceasefire with Taliban; UN urges both sides to work towards lasting peace

JADE Spring Meeting Live Coverage: Entrepreneurial skills in the digital markets

Recovery effort will fizzle out quickly if there is no long-term perspective

An economist explains how to go carbon neutral in our lifetime

Could a Digital Silk Road solve the Belt and Road’s sustainability problem?

These countries are driving global demand for coal

UN ‘determined to lead by example’ on disability rights: Guterres

These companies can recycle nearly anything, from cigarette butts to fax machines

Financial inclusion in India is soaring. Here’s what must happen next

We must learn and change after Haiti sexual abuse scandal -Oxfam chief

Where is heading Putin’s Russia?

EU lawmakers vote to reintroduce visas for Americans over “reciprocity principle”

The remote doctor in the 21st century

UN migration agency launches $10 million appeal to support hurricane recovery in The Bahamas

Europe and UN form bulwark against ‘might makes right’ worldview, EU foreign affairs chief tells Security Council

The World Health Organization has called on countries to ‘test, test, test’ for coronavirus – this is why

Growth is running out of steam. How do we prepare for the next crisis?

EU adopts €55 million support package for Syrian refugees and local communities in Jordan and Lebanon to mitigate coronavirus pandemic

More than half of world’s refugee children ‘do not get an education’, warns UNHCR

October’s EU strong digital mix: From Safe Harbour to Net Neutrality, Roaming and Snowden

EU steps up economic partnership with Kenya to boost job creation

Environment and health at increasing risk from growing weight of ‘e-waste’

Could 2021 be a turning point for forests and climate change?

COVID-19: Mental balance in pandemic times

Understanding our own garden that we call mind

UN will do ‘utmost to prevent and mitigate any risk of violence’ in DR Congo, pledges Mission chief

Comprehensive listening: a tool to humanize Primary Healthcare and medical specialties

Coronavirus (COVID-19): truth and myth on personal risk perception

Enlargement reports: MEPs fully support Western Balkans’ European future

Bioethics: how to recover trust in the doctor-patient relationship

Hungary has made progress on greening its economy and now needs to raise its ambitions

EU Budget 2019 to focus on young people

COP21 Breaking News_04 December: Building a Sustainable Future – speech by UNEP Deputy Executive Director Ibrahim Thiaw at the LPAA Thematic Event on Buildings

This is how Middle Eastern retailers can keep up with e-commerce

How can impact investors balance the green energy equation?

The gateway to carbon pricing? Air pollution policy

Does research make sense any more? The dire need for new ways to measure success

JADE Generations Club: Connecting perspectives, changing Europe.

Moratorium call on surveillance technology to end ‘free-for-all’ abuses: UN expert

What is the ‘Green List’ and how can it help protect the world’s natural wonders?

Four in five adolescents failing to exercise for even 60 minutes a day, UN health agency warns

Eurozone: Despite anemic growth and shaky banks marks record trade surplus

Milk, fruits and vegetables distributed to schoolchildren thanks to EU programme

Who holds the key to the future of biotechnology? You do

Finland has a new eco-fashion line – clothes made from trees

Five ways to increase trust in e-commerce

Peace in the Gulf ‘at a critical juncture’ says DiCarlo, urging continuation of Iran nuclear deal

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s