You are here: Home / Business / Global forces shaping the future of mining and how to navigate them

Global forces shaping the future of mining and how to navigate them

May 17, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Aidan Davy, Chief Operating Officer, International Council on Mining and Metals

  • There are many reports analysing the risks facing the mining industry, but how should companies consider the implications for their business?
  • Rather than focusing on complex risks in isolation, we should examine the connections between forces of influence and control.
  • These forces are broadly divided into ‘proximate’ and ‘remote’, and provide a way to navigate the future challenges facing the industry.

The 16th edition of the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report offers a fascinating overview of stakeholder perceptions of risks, and cautions that if the most pressing environmental risks are not confronted soon, environmental degradation and societal fragmentation will intersect, with dramatic consequences.

Every first-quarter, the big-four consulting firms publishtheir analyses of risks or issues facing the mining industry. All these reports are highly relevant, but questions remain as to how they can be used by mining companies to think through the implications for their business.

One approach is to look at risk and issues not in isolation, but to consider how they manifest themselves as forces shaping the future of the mining industry. Whereas risks vary from year to year (evidenced by the emergence of infectious diseases as one of the Forum’s top risks in a matter of months), forces endure over a longer timeframe. Unpacking the forces influencing the future of the mining industry can help make sense of complexity, better situate how risks manifest themselves, and improve our understanding of how to navigate them.

Mining industry’s areas of influence and control

There are 10 identifiable forces (as indicated in the above graphic ) split evenly under the headings of proximate and remote forces. The distinction between proximate and remote forces partly relates to physical separation – most remote forces play out far from where mining takes place, whereas proximate forces play out closer to the point of mining. However, the difference has more to do with agency and influence: a combination of the capacity of a company’s ability to act independently and make choices, coupled with their ability to influence how the forces manifest themselves. Companies enjoy a much higher level of agency and influence for proximate forces, relative to remote ones.

Transactional forces

Take the example of transactional forces from the proximate category. These are grounded in economic relationships based on the exchange of goods and services, notably between mining companies and their customers, investors, contractors and service providers. One feature of the transactional relationships between mining companies and customers that is radically changing is the ability to influence market access. Customers are no longer solely concerned with price and quality – increasingly, they are also concerned about the provenance and means of production of mined materials.

The industry has responded by developing a range of initiatives that establish performance requirements for the responsible production of metals and minerals. Supply chain integrity concerns have been a significant driver, especially from consumer-facing companies in the automotive and electronic sectors. Accordingly, the ability of a mining company to convincingly communicate to customers that it is responsibly producing metals and minerals is increasingly a differentiating factor for success.

The transactional relationship with investors is also being transformed through the growing role of Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) factors in investment decision-making. Historically, company valuations were based on the core metrics of expected production volumes, costs, commodity prices, currency exchange rates, size of reserves and quality of management. Increasingly, ESG factors are material considerations. Mining companies need to be able to engage their investors on ESG in a thoughtful manner. Otherwise, the risk is that rating agencies define how potential investors regard their ESG risks – often in widely differing ways.

In part the changing transactional relationships with customers and investors motivated the development of ICMM’s Mining Principles – our strengthened membership requirements launched last year. They represent a credible benchmark of responsible mining that provide an effective response to these demands and enable members to legitimately reclaim ICMM’s position as a leadership organization.

Importance of company culture

For contractors and service providers, the long-term trend is towards outsourcing many skills or services traditionally kept in-house as companies protect themselves from cycles of recruitment and retrenchment depending on market conditions. Recognizing this force allows companies to question what impact a heavier reliance on contractors and service providers can have on company culture. And as culture is a function of shared goals, values and practices, to consider how companies can retain a distinct culture when so much work is being outsourced.

Ownership and decision-making

Ownership of resources is another example of remote forces. States in most countries declare ownership of sub-surface resources in the interest of all citizens. They consider it their sovereign right to determine whether and how resources can be developed. Communities often feel a degree of ownership of the resources that lie beneath their lands and expect a role in determining whether or how these resources should be developed. In the case of indigenous communities, this sense of ownership is intensified by historical dispossession and disadvantage, as well as a heightened degree of land connectedness. And companies who have acquired the rights to develop natural resources from the state, understandably feel some degree of ownership.

Beyond this trio, there are several examples of governments going further and engaging citizens in decision making about resources development in countries such as Colombia, El Salvador and Mongolia, that have significantly blurred the boundaries of ownership and decision-making around mineral resources.

While I have identified 10 distinct forces in two categories, in practice, they don’t exist in isolation. The nexus and interplay between different proximate or remote forces is often what is most important. This holds true for technological and employment forces, whereby a singular focus on technology optimization – without considering employment impacts or opportunities – could result in very poor decision making. If the outcome was to render a large number of local employees redundant, the impact on relational forces and the degree of community support that a company enjoys could be profoundly damaging.

In a similar vein, conflicts around mining projects are often rooted in the nexus between contested perspectives regarding the ownership of mineral resources and the locus of decision making. Where unresolved tensions remain about either of these factors, there is a risk of conflict.

Ultimately, while companies can choose to either passively observe and react – or actively track, respond, and sometimes harness these forces – perhaps the most important thing for companies to recognize is that none of these forces are entirely beyond the control or reach of their capacity to engage or influence.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Lack of investment and ambition means Youth Guarantee not reaching potential

Commission Vice-President Rehn exaggerates Eurozone’s growth prospects

Black History Month: What is it and why do we need it?

Service and Sacrifice: Ugandan ‘Blue Helmets’ support UN efforts to bring peace to Somalia

Car industry: New rules on cleaner and safer cars start to apply across Europe

Indonesia has a plan to deal with its plastic waste problem

Alexis Tsipras ready to test Eurozone’s political sturdiness; Up to what point?

EU-Turkey relations: Erdogan plays the refugee card while beefing up gas operations in the Eastern Mediterranean sea

The job description for a COVID-19 community health worker – and how this could fight US unemployment

Venezuela: UN human rights office calls for ‘maximum restraint’ by authorities in face of new demonstrations

Rise in Caribbean children displaced by storms shows climate crisis is a child rights issue: UNICEF

In Washington D.C., Guterres signs pact with World Bank, meets US President Trump

Burkina Faso: Dozens killed in clashes, UN chief condemns attacks

Palliative Care: an approach to comprehensive care in Universal Health Coverage

Georgia: EU report highlights the need for political compromise to continue the reform momentum

All States have ‘primary responsibility’ to protect against hate attacks

This Canadian start-up turns millions of chopsticks into sustainable furniture

A week to decide if the EU is to have a Banking Union

CLIMATE CHANGE FOCUS: Climate-proofing Timor-Leste

Jellyfish are taking over the world – and climate change could be to blame

What makes America the world’s most competitive economy?

This entrepreneur is helping farmers get food to consumers during lockdown

11 lessons the history of business can teach us about its future

‘Our concern now is the southern hemisphere’ – COVID Action Platform convenes leaders on the challenges ahead

Google’s hot summer never ends: EC to launch ANOTHER antitrust inquiry against the American giant

How will the EU face the migration crisis when the Turkish threats come true?

A challenge for inclusion in the Dominican Republic’s health care services

Sudan Partnership Conference: EU mobilises more support for Sudan’s transition

These deepwater fish farms could help natural stocks recover

The UN has a 17-point plan to save the world. So how’s it doing?

Empowering Africa: MEPs vote on strategy for a new EU-Africa partnership

MEPs criticise “America first” policy

4 ways to build businesses that work for good, right now

Coronavirus: the truth against the myths

DPRK reports ‘little progress’ since historic June 2018 summit with US

Digital Single Market: Survey shows Europeans are well aware of rules against unjustified geo-blocking

How young entrepreneurs should be supported: what assistance should governments provide?

How a start-up in India is pioneering a way to tackle the global e-waste problem

Ukrainian civil war: Is this the beginning of the end or the end of the beginning?

Syrians still living on ‘razor edge’ as UN launches $8.8 billion dollar appeal

Bolivia crisis: UN chief sends envoy to support peace, amidst renewed clashes

A shortened EU Summit admits failures, makes risky promises

Mobile Technology in Nowadays Medical Practice: Is It a Safe Path?

Nagasaki is ‘a global inspiration’ for peace, UN chief says marking 73rd anniversary of atomic bombing

EU to spend €135.5 billion in 2014 or 6.5% less than this year

Annual UN women activists’ summit opens with focus on services, infrastructure

Germany resists Macron’s plan for closer and more cohesive Eurozone; Paris and Berlin at odds

Here’s what you need to know about the UK’s booming second-hand economy

UN chief calls for ‘green and clean’ development in message for Africa Industrialization Day

Brexit Preparedness: European Commission adopts final set of “no-deal” contingency measures for Erasmus+ students, social security coordination rules and the EU budget

The 2020 Sakharov Prize awarded to the democratic opposition in Belarus

The multidisciplinary team facing the multidrug resistant form of Tuberculosis in the state of Amazonas (Brazil)

Is our brave new world about to burst?

3 reasons manufacturing in 2021 will focus on connecting workers

Ukraine: Temperatures plunge amid rising humanitarian needs

To take or not to take – The Indian vaccination dilemma

EU budget deal struck with Parliament negotiators

As India’s lockdown ends, a mental health crisis is just beginning

Pandemic and quarantine: What can we do for our mental health?

Siege of Syria’s eastern Ghouta ‘barbaric and medieval’, says UN Commission of Inquiry

More Stings?

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s