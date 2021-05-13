You are here: Home / European Union News / State aid: Commission approves €12.835 million Italian aid measure to compensate Alitalia for further damages suffered due to coronavirus outbreak

State aid: Commission approves €12.835 million Italian aid measure to compensate Alitalia for further damages suffered due to coronavirus outbreak

May 13, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has found that an Italian aid measure of €12.835 million to support Alitalia is in line with EU State aid rules. This measure aims at compensating the airline for the damages suffered on certain routes due to the coronavirus outbreak during the month of January 2021.

Alitalia is a major network airline operating in Italy. With a fleet of over 95 planes. In 2019 the company served hundreds of destinations all over the world, carrying about 20 million passengers from its main hub in Rome and other Italian airports to various international destinations.

The restrictions put in place in Italy and other countries to limit the spread of a second and third wave of the coronavirus pandemic have heavily affected Alitalia’s operations. As a result, Alitalia incurred significant operating losses until at least 31 January 2021.

Italy notified to the Commission an additional aid measure to compensate Alitalia for further damages suffered on certain specific routes from 1 to 31 January 2021 due to the emergency measures and travel restrictions necessary to limit the spread of the virus. The support will take the form of a €12.835 million direct grant, which corresponds to the estimated damage directly caused to the airline in that period according to a route-by-route analysis of the eligible routes. This follows the Commission decisions of 26 March 2021, 29 December 2020 and 4 September 2020 approving Italian damage compensation measures in favour of Alitalia, compensating the airline for the damages suffered from 1 November to 31 December 2020, 16 June to 31 October 2020 and 1 March to 15 June respectively. The total amount of damage compensation aid in favour of Alitalia that has been notified by Italy and approved by the Commission is now of more than €310 million.

The Commission assessed the measure under Article 107(2)(b) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), which enables the Commission to approve State aid measures granted by Member States to compensate specific companies or sectors for damage directly caused by exceptional occurrences. The Commission considers that the coronavirus outbreak qualifies as such an exceptional occurrence, as it is an extraordinary, unforeseeable event having significant economic impact. As a result, exceptional interventions by the Member State to compensate for the damages linked to the outbreak are justified.

The Commission found that the Italian measure will compensate for damages suffered by Alitalia which are directly linked to the coronavirus outbreak, as the loss of profitability on certain routes as a result of the containment measures during the relevant period can be considered as damage directly linked to the exceptional occurrence. It also found that the measure is proportionate, as the route-by-route quantitative analysis submitted by Italy appropriately identifies the damage attributable to the containment measures, and therefore the compensation does not exceed what is necessary to make good the damage on those routes.

On this basis, the Commission concluded that the additional Italian damage compensation measure is in line with EU State aid rules.

Background

Based on complaints received, on 23 April 2018 the Commission opened a formal investigation procedure on €900 million loans granted to Alitalia by Italy in 2017.  On 28 February 2020, the Commission opened a separate formal investigation procedure on an additional €400 million loan granted by Italy in October 2019. Both investigations are ongoing.

Financial support from EU or national funds granted to health services or other public services to tackle the coronavirus situation falls outside the scope of State aid control. The same applies to any public financial support given directly to citizens. Similarly, public support measures that are available to all companies such as for example wage subsidies and suspension of payments of corporate and value added taxes or social contributions do not fall under State aid control and do not require the Commission’s approval under EU State aid rules. In all these cases, Member States can act immediately.

When State aid rules are applicable, Member States can design ample aid measures to support specific companies or sectors suffering from the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak in line with the existing EU State aid framework. On 13 March 2020, the Commission adopted a Communication on a Coordinated economic response to the COVID-19 outbreak setting out these possibilities.

In this respect, for example:

  • Member States can compensate specific companies or specific sectors (in the form of schemes) for the damage suffered due and directly caused by exceptional occurrences, such as those caused by the coronavirus outbreak. This is foreseen by Article 107(2)(b)TFEU.
  • State aid rules based on Article 107(3)(c) TFEU enable Member States to help companies cope with liquidity shortages and needing urgent rescue aid.
  • This can be complemented by a variety of additional measures, such as under the de minimis Regulation and the General Block Exemption Regulation, which can also be put in place by Member States immediately, without involvement of the Commission.

In case of particularly severe economic situations, such as the one currently faced by all Member States due the coronavirus outbreak, EU State aid rules allow Member States to grant support to remedy a serious disturbance to their economy. This is foreseen by Article 107(3)(b) TFEU of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.

On 19 March 2020, the Commission adopted a State aid Temporary Framework based on Article 107(3)(b) TFEU to enable Member States to use the full flexibility foreseen under State aid rules to support the economy in the context of the coronavirus outbreak. The Temporary Framework, as amended on 3 April, 8 May, 29 June, 13 October 2020 and 28 January 2021, provides for the following types of aid, which can be granted by Member States: (i) Direct grants, equity injections, selective tax advantages and advance payments; (ii) State guarantees for loans taken by companies; (iii) Subsidised public loans to companies, including subordinated loans; (iv) Safeguards for banks that channel State aid to the real economy; (v) Public short-term export credit insurance;(vi) Support for coronavirus related research and development (R&D); (vii) Support for the construction and upscaling of testing facilities; (viii) Support for the production of products relevant to tackle the coronavirus outbreak; (ix) Targeted support in the form of deferral of tax payments and/or suspensions of social security contributions; (x) Targeted support in the form of wage subsidies for employees; (xi) Targeted support in the form of equity and/or hybrid capital instruments; (xii) Support for uncovered fixed costs for companies facing a decline in turnover in the context of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Temporary Framework will be in place until the end of December 2021. With a view to ensuring legal certainty, the Commission will assess before this date if it needs to be extended.

The non-confidential version of the decision will be made available under the case number SA.62542 in the State aid register on the Commission’s competition website once any confidentiality issues have been resolved. New publications of State aid decisions on the internet and in the Official Journal are listed in the Competition Weekly e-News.

More information on the Temporary Framework and other action the Commission has taken to address the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic can be found here.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

This is where teachers are paid the most

Parliament wants binding rules on common chargers to be tabled by summer

A Californian city gave people $500 a month – no strings attached. Here’s what happened

Eurozone’s central bank leadership prepares for shoddier prospects

UN rights chief ‘extremely concerned’ over deadly crackdown on protesters in Iran

Satellites and data are going to help us phase out fossil fuels. Here’s how

EU Parliament says ‘no’ to austerity budget

Brexit: the time has come for the UK to clarify its position

European Business Summit 15th year: Controversy and Constructive Ideas

EP President at the European Youth Event: “Your ideas are key in shaping EU’s future”

COP22 addresses a strong global pledge to effectively implement the Paris Agreement

Eurozone banks to separate risky activities: Can they stay afloat?

Humanitarian action: New outlook for EU’s global aid delivery challenged by COVID-19

Tax revenues continue increasing as the tax mix shifts further towards corporate and consumption taxes

Banking on sustainability – what’s next?

Here are 3 alternative visions for the future of work

Refugee resettlement: ‘Tremendous gap’ persists between needs, and spaces on offer

Missile strike kills at least 12 civilians, including children, in Syria’s Idlib: UN humanitarians

Deadly earthquake kills dozens in Turkey, UN stands in solidarity and offers support

From violence to dialogue: as land conflicts intensify, UN boosts efforts to resolve disputes through mediation

What are we actually working for?

The EU patent space and Unified Court are born

Failing to see reality or deceiving the masses? The EU about poverty and social exclusion

COVID-19 put 1.6 billion children out of school. Here’s how to upgrade education post-pandemic

Conference on Future of Europe should start “as soon as possible in autumn 2020”

Handwashing is not just for coronavirus – how good hygiene could help reduce antibiotic use

ECB: The bastion of effective and equitable Europeanism keeps up quantitative easing

4 ways to build a net-zero economy by 2050

This start-up is making a palm oil alternative from used coffee grounds

The reverberation of permanent multiprofessional education in combating antimicrobial resistance: future generation prognostic change

Fuel crisis rapidly draining last ‘coping capacities’ of Palestinians in Gaza

COVID-19: What to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 3 April

“Sorry mom it’s not our day”: the true refugee story of a young doctor and his family forced to flee their home

Advocate General ‘outlaws’ Data Retention Directive

State aid: Commission approves €900 million Slovenian scheme to support uncovered fixed costs of companies affected by coronavirus outbreak

Green light for VAT overhaul to simplify system and cut fraud

UN chief praises Malaysia’s death penalty repeal as ‘major step forward’

Antitrust: Commission publishes report on the impact of the Interchange Fees Regulation

On their epic journeys, migratory birds connect nations and inspire people, UN says on World Day

UN Envoy urges Burundi leaders to ‘seize opportunities for national unity and peace’

‘I thought I’d never get out alive’ – the Muslim director who interviewed neo-Nazis

Here’s why human-robot collaboration is the future of manufacturing

Green Deal: Sustainable batteries for a circular and climate neutral economy

Killing of Egyptian peacekeeper in Mali ‘may constitute war crimes’ Guterres warns, urging ‘swift action’

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into joint ventures proposed by Boeing and Embraer

Drinking coffee could help you live longer, research finds

European Parliament the most trusted EU institution

Asian and Pacific economies: decreases in tax revenue highlight need to broaden tax bases

Malta: Human rights experts call for justice in case of murdered journalist

Rohingya emergency one year on: UN says thousands of lives saved, but challenges remain

Faith can overcome religious nationalism. Here’s how

The “Colombo Declaration” adopted at the World Conference on Youth 2014

Address by the President Antonio Tajani at the funeral of Nicole Fontaine

We need a global convention to end workplace sexual harassment

Work and reforms of the UN ‘at risk’, Guterres warns Member States, amidst ‘record-level’ cash crisis

Scaling for success: SMEs, tech innovations and the ITU Telecom World Awards 2019, in association with The European Sting

Three steps to clean up electric vehicle supply chains

Why transparency in drug pricing is more complicated than it seems

India: step up reform efforts to increase quality jobs and incomes

Commission goes less than mid-way on expensive euro

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s