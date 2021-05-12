You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / This UK campaign is working to close the politics gender gap

This UK campaign is working to close the politics gender gap

May 12, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Kate Whiting, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • It will take145.5 years to attain gender parity in politics globally, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap report.
  • In the UK, there are still twice as many male as female MPs.
  • Frances Scott launched the cross-party campaign 50:50 Parliament to call for gender equality in UK politics.
  • Here, she explains why we need more women in politics everywhere – and how to encourage more women to stand.

On the green benches inside London’s historic River Thames-side landmark, the Houses of Parliament, sit twice as many men as women.

“At the rate we’re going, it will take another 40 years before we have gender balance in our elected body, which is shocking,” says Frances Scott, the Founder & Director of 50:50 Parliament, a British cross-party campaign calling for gender equality in politics.

The situation is far from unique to the UK. Political Empowerment remains the biggest of four gender gaps globally, with only 22% closed so far, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2021.

Women represent only 26.1% of some 35,500 parliament seats in the 156 countries covered by the index, and just 22.6% of over 3,400 ministers worldwide. In 81 countries, as of 15 January, there has never been a woman head of state.

a chart that shows which sectors of society have the biggest gender gaps
Political Empowerment is the biggest gender gap to close Image: Global Gender Gap Report 2021

Why do we need more women in politics?

Ensuring more women is key “because representation shapes policy,” says Scott, who set up 50:50 Parliament in 2013, when women were outnumbered 3:1. “Diversity leads to better decision-making, and, as Christine Lagarde said, it leads to less risky decision-making. In her opinion, there might not have been a financial crisis if we’d had more women on boards.”

Women need to have equal say, Scott continues, on issues from pandemics to climate change. “We are facing some of the biggest challenges that humanity has had to deal with, and half of humanity are women – we need to be involved in planning the future.”

Getting women involved benefits everyone, as UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has said: “No country prospers without the engagement of women. We need women’s representation that reflects all women and girls in all their diversity and abilities, and across all cultural, social, economic, and political situations.”

Fair COVID-19 recovery

It’s especially true of 2021, when the economic impact of the pandemic has disproportionately affected women. Oxfam estimates the COVID-19 crisis has cost women globally at least $800 billion in lost income – the equivalent to the combined wealth of 98 countries.

Gabriela Bucher, Executive Director of Oxfam International, called for governments to build more equal, more inclusive economies: “They must invest in a gender, racial and climate-just economic recovery that prioritizes public services, social protection, fair taxation, and ensure everyone everywhere has access to a free vaccine.”

Having a greater gender balance in government would help to ensure a fair recovery for all, believes Scott.

“We live in a world that has been designed by men for men, including our democratic structures. More women die in car crashes than men because seatbelts have been designed with the average man in mind, not the average woman,” she says.

“We’ve got to change our design strategy – and make sure that we’re including women as part of the picture. And when you’re trying to deal with a pandemic, when you have to address climate change, having women on board is really important.”

Getting more women into politics

There has been progress. The Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report found that negative trends in some large countries have been counterbalanced by advances in 98 smaller countries. Since the previous report, there are more women in parliaments, and Togo and Belgium elected their first female prime minister.

Since Scott set up 50:50 Parliament, there are now another 70 women at Westminster, she says. But the situation is not improving fast enough – and twice as many men as women ran in the UK’s local elections on 6 May.

a chart showing the gender split among westminister's main parliamentary parties
The gender split for candidates of the main parties at the May UK local government elections. Image: 5050 Parliament

Looking ahead

So how do we go about ensuring more women have a space at the tables of government?

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) published suggested guidelines for political parties for including more women in 2012. These range from adopting internal quotas and allocating women with safe seats to providing training and greater media exposure to women.

But it’s also simply about just encouraging women to put themselves forward, says Scott, who runs an annual #AskHerToStand campaign.

“There’s evidence that women need to be asked three times before they will consider standing, whereas men who are politically engaged don’t even need to be asked. It all has something to do with imposter syndrome because it looks like an old boys’ club, that women don’t necessarily feel it’s their right to participate in.” https://www.instagram.com/p/COfU4nCHeqq/embed

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about the gender gap?

The World Economic Forum has been measuring gender gaps since 2006 in the annual Global Gender Gap Report.

The Global Gender Gap Report tracks progress towards closing gender gaps on a national level. To turn these insights into concrete action and national progress, we have developed the Closing the Gender Gap Accelerators model for public private collaboration.

These accelerators have been convened in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Panama and Peru in partnership with the InterAmerican Development Bank.


In 2019 Egypt became the first country in the Middle East and Africa to launch a Closing the Gender Gap Accelerator. While more women than men are now enrolled in university, women represent only a little over a third of professional and technical workers in Egypt. Women who are in the workforce are also less likely to be paid the same as their male colleagues for equivalent work or to reach senior management roles.

In these countries CEOs and ministers are working together in a three-year time frame on policies that help to further close the economic gender gaps in their countries. This includes extended parental leave, subsidized childcare and removing unconscious bias in recruitment, retention and promotion practices.

If you are a business in one of the Closing the Gender Gap Accelerator countries you can join the local membership base.

If you are a business or government in a country where we currently do not have a Closing the Gender Gap Accelerator you can reach out to us to explore opportunities for setting one up.

Support network

Women who join the 50:50 Parliament network in the UK are given support, including from a ‘buddy’ who can share experiences of campaigning and dealing with online trolls. They can also attend weekly online meetings where they can get expert advice from women who have progressed in politics.

Men have a key role to play in levelling the playing field too, says Scott. “We need male allies, because men are the gatekeepers to many of these positions, so we need men to open the doors and help women win seats. It’s actually about building a better democracy for everyone.”

In the UK, there are also signs of progress for MPs who become parents, with proxy voting now possible. But Scott says it’s as much about modernizing attitudes as it is about modernizing parliament.

“For example, in Norway, which has better gender balance, they’ve legislated concerning parenting leave. When men become fathers, they get paid parenting leave, but if they choose not to take it, they don’t get the pay. And the result is that men have taken it, which has led to a huge improvement in family relationships, and a greater understanding about the needs of childcare.

“So a little bit like the suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst said, we are trying to empower one half of the human race in order to free up the other half of the human race. It’s about working together to build a better democracy, that’s fit for purpose for the 21st century.”

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Burkina Faso : The EU reaffirms its support during this humanitarian and security crisis

Why the world is not as globalized as you think

Job automation risks vary widely across different regions within countries

How the mobile industry is driving climate progress on the scale of a major economy

These scientists are using sound waves to filter plastic fibres from washing machine wastewater

The business case for diversity in the workplace is now overwhelming

Vaccination challenges for middle and low-income countries

Does hosting a World Cup make economic sense?

Opponents of constitutional change in Burundi face torture and execution: UN investigators

European Commission welcomes the endorsement of the new €79.5 billion NDICI-Global Europe instrument to support EU’s external action

Terrorist content online: companies to be given just one hour to remove it

Bank resolutions set to remain a national affair

Five cities short-listed to become the European Youth Capital 2017

Myanmar willing to repatriate ‘verified returnees’ from Bangladesh

MEPs to prioritise environment and climate action in next long-term budget

$683 million appeal to deliver reproductive health services, where they’re most needed

Ministers for Youth miss the opportunity to improve social inclusion of young people

These cities have the best quality of life

Climate Change Revolution: by-laws for the world

Sustainability is now mission critical for businesses. Here’s why

5G is here: PT Expo China 2019 will be held October 31 – November 3, in association with The European Sting

Women’s rights: MEPs call for action to fight backlash against gender equality

The Working Methods of the von der Leyen Commission: Striving for more at home and in the world

MEPs approve €585 million to support Syrian refugees in neighbouring countries

From Grexit to Brexit: UK industry now says the in/out referendum is good for your health

6 ways social entrepreneurs are saving lives during India’s COVID-19 crisis

Don’t dismiss start-ups founded by millennials. This is how they succeed

How blockchain is addressing key problem patterns in the financial services sector

Be your all to give your all

Medical Front liners Need Not To Be Called Heroes; They Need Emotional Stability By Giving Them Proper Support

3 ways digitalization will help end crime

A new crop of EU ‘Boards’ override the democratic accountability and undermine the EU project

UN chief welcomes Taliban’s temporary truce announcement, encourages all parties to embrace ‘Afghan-owned peace’

Sustainability, peace, security ‘best guarantee against instability’ Guterres to Security Council

Q&A: A on the EU COVID-19 certificate

How Big Food is responding to the alternative protein boom

UN urges ‘maximum restraint’ as Israel-Hamas tensions rise over rocket attack

Coronavirus: rescEU medical materials dispatched to Serbia

How carbon-smart farming can feed us and fight climate change at the same time

Imaginary Journeys Into Eternal China

Statelessness for terrorists’ families, never an acceptable option, urges UN rights chief

State aid: Commission approves €500 million Greek scheme to support food service companies affected by coronavirus outbreak

World’s Press Calls on the United Kingdom to Address Press Freedom Concerns

5 surprising ways digital technology is changing childhood

Role of Medical Student in accelerating Women’s Right

A few, or rather two, trade and economic alliances may rule our brave new world

Hackers are causing blackouts. It’s time to boost our cyber resilience

EU prepares for the worst case scenario as Turkey seems to be withdrawing from the migration deal

Panama’s fight for a delayed right: women’s economic independence

European Commission successfully places first EU SURE bond in 2021

Mergers: Commission announces evaluation results and follow-up measures on jurisdictional and procedural aspects of EU merger control

Scaling for success: SMEs, tech innovations and the ITU Telecom World Awards 2019, in association with The European Sting

This team of Saudi women designed an award-winning app to make the Hajj safer

COVID-19: Save European culture and values, MEPs tell Commission

Germany is turning its old mines into tourist hotspots

UN underlines need for dialogue to resolve Israel-Palestine conflict

Dreaming of China

The digital transformation is a skills and education opportunity for all. Companies must use it

Scores of Rohingya refugee shelters in Bangladesh destroyed by flooding

EU-Turkey relations: Erdogan plays the refugee card while beefing up gas operations in the Eastern Mediterranean sea

More Stings?

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s