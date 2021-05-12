You are here: Home / Policy / Health / The rise of vulnerable populations and care measures: what has been learned so far in times of the pandemic

The rise of vulnerable populations and care measures: what has been learned so far in times of the pandemic

May 12, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Daltro Moreira Iori and Ms. Karine Franco, two medical students at the University Center of Maringá. They are affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

The COVID-19 pandemic decreed by the World Health Organization in March 2020 has uncovered the fragility of the economic market and exposed, in the most striking way, the socioeconomic inequality that prevails in most societies. In the chaotic scenario caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and amidst trying to find a way out and figuring out a balance between saving lives or the economy, much has been done and much has been left aside.

In the pandemic panorama, there is a noticeable worsening of social inequalities, which mainly affect vulnerable groups such as the black, disabled, and LGBTI+ communities as well as other traditional peoples and groups².

According to the Getúlio Vargas Foundation, in Brazil, the number of citizens living below the poverty line (US $ 1.90 per day) has tripled in the last year, reaching around 27 million Brazilians. High levels of unemployment and the absence of public policies have made access to income difficult, leading to the worst scenario of poverty in Brazil in the last ten years.

However, projects, programs, and measures were taken, belatedly and unsuccessfully, by the government with the intention of alleviating this discrepancy through the social assistance policy. Additionally, the cuts in resources destined to health, education and social assistance directly affected this most vulnerable population¹.

However, what came to the surface during the pandemic was the potential for solidarity. Creating support networks for both individuals and communities, promoting intersectoral articulation between services and public policies -especially involving the population in the processes of construction- reorganization, planning, execution and evaluation of social assistance offers is to promote comprehensive care and health³.

Observations made during the first year of COVID-19 show that these actions became extremely important to reduce the losses generated. It is necessary that the Government help the population that is currently derailing into poverty, plagued by unemployment and hunger. Furthermore, Emergency Aid (a monetary value offered by the State to people in vulnerable situations) should continue to be available to the population, as a way of supporting citizens and, thereby ensuring a baseline of dignity and right to life¹.

After a year of the pandemic, much has been unraveled, but little has been put into practice. Basic health measures, such as hand hygiene, social distancing and the use of masks, must continue to be encouraged. In addition, it is essential that we ensure the right to human dignity to vulnerable populations that now more than ever, are being neglected by the government.

People who are in extreme poverty do not have the option to take care of their health. They face life or death situations daily and cannot stop working even if they are sick or working under unsafe conditions. Thus, keeping the economy going at the expense of people having to expose themselves to the virus in order to make a living impacts the very continuation of the pandemic. Overall, the economic crisis is a result of the mismanagement problem.

 References:

1. Gurgel Aline do Monte, Santos Carla Caroline Silva dos, Alves Kelly Poliany de Souza, Araujo Juciany Medeiros de, Leal Vanessa Sá. Estratégias governamentais para a garantia do direito humano à alimentação adequada e saudável no enfrentamento à pandemia de Covid-19 no Brasil. Ciênc. saúde coletiva  [Internet]. 2020  Dec [cited  2021  Apr  25] ;  25( 12 ): 4945-4956. Available from: http://www.scielo.br/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S1413-81232020001204945&lng=en.&nbsp; Epub Dec 04, 2020.  https://doi.org/10.1590/1413-812320202512.33912020.

2. PASSOS, R.G. “A carne mais barata no mercado é a carne negra”: saúde da população negra em tempos de COVID-19 no Rio de Janeiro. In: MOREIRA, E. (Org.). Em tempos de pandemia: propostas para defesa da vida e de direitos sociais. Rio de Janeiro: UFRJ, Centro de Filosofia e Ciências Humanas, Escola de Serviço Social, 2020. Cap. 12, p. 90-96. (versão on-line). Disponível em:<https://pantheon.ufrj.br/bitstream/11422/12346/1/EMoreira.pdf&gt;. Acesso em: 11 jul.2020.

3. Albuquerque Mariana Vercesi de, Ribeiro Luis Henrique Leandro. Desigualdade, situação geográfica e sentidos da ação na pandemia da COVID-19 no Brasil. Cad. Saúde Pública  [Internet]. 2020  [cited  2021  Apr  25] ;  36( 12 ): e00208720. Available from: http://www.scielo.br/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S0102-311X2020001203005&lng=en.  Epub Jan 11, 2021.  https://doi.org/10.1590/0102-311×00208720.

About the author

Daltro Moreira Iori is a medical student with a scholarship from the University for All program of the Federal Government of Brazil, at the University Center of Maringá, Paraná, Brazil. Member of IFMSA Brazil Unicesumar, scientific director of the Academic League of Urgent Emergencies and Trauma of Maringá, member of the Academic League of Infectious Diseases of Maringá and of the Humanizart extension project. Researcher for the Institutional Scientific Initiation Scholarship Program (PIBIC) in the area of ​​HIV / AIDS and sexual rights and diversity, as well as passionate about public health and the entire intrinsic universe it carries.

Karine Franco is a medical student at the University Center of Maringá, currently on the sixth period. Member of American Academy of Neurology, former marketing director and member of the Academic Neurology League of Maringá, member of Dermatology Academic League and monitor of anatomy at University Center of Maringá. Infatuated with evidence-based medicine and doctor-patient relationships.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Burkina Faso : The EU reaffirms its support during this humanitarian and security crisis

Why the world is not as globalized as you think

Job automation risks vary widely across different regions within countries

How the mobile industry is driving climate progress on the scale of a major economy

These scientists are using sound waves to filter plastic fibres from washing machine wastewater

The business case for diversity in the workplace is now overwhelming

Vaccination challenges for middle and low-income countries

Does hosting a World Cup make economic sense?

Opponents of constitutional change in Burundi face torture and execution: UN investigators

European Commission welcomes the endorsement of the new €79.5 billion NDICI-Global Europe instrument to support EU’s external action

Terrorist content online: companies to be given just one hour to remove it

Bank resolutions set to remain a national affair

Five cities short-listed to become the European Youth Capital 2017

Myanmar willing to repatriate ‘verified returnees’ from Bangladesh

MEPs to prioritise environment and climate action in next long-term budget

$683 million appeal to deliver reproductive health services, where they’re most needed

Ministers for Youth miss the opportunity to improve social inclusion of young people

These cities have the best quality of life

Climate Change Revolution: by-laws for the world

Sustainability is now mission critical for businesses. Here’s why

5G is here: PT Expo China 2019 will be held October 31 – November 3, in association with The European Sting

Women’s rights: MEPs call for action to fight backlash against gender equality

The Working Methods of the von der Leyen Commission: Striving for more at home and in the world

MEPs approve €585 million to support Syrian refugees in neighbouring countries

From Grexit to Brexit: UK industry now says the in/out referendum is good for your health

6 ways social entrepreneurs are saving lives during India’s COVID-19 crisis

Don’t dismiss start-ups founded by millennials. This is how they succeed

How blockchain is addressing key problem patterns in the financial services sector

Be your all to give your all

Medical Front liners Need Not To Be Called Heroes; They Need Emotional Stability By Giving Them Proper Support

3 ways digitalization will help end crime

A new crop of EU ‘Boards’ override the democratic accountability and undermine the EU project

UN chief welcomes Taliban’s temporary truce announcement, encourages all parties to embrace ‘Afghan-owned peace’

Sustainability, peace, security ‘best guarantee against instability’ Guterres to Security Council

Q&A: A on the EU COVID-19 certificate

How Big Food is responding to the alternative protein boom

UN urges ‘maximum restraint’ as Israel-Hamas tensions rise over rocket attack

Coronavirus: rescEU medical materials dispatched to Serbia

How carbon-smart farming can feed us and fight climate change at the same time

Imaginary Journeys Into Eternal China

Statelessness for terrorists’ families, never an acceptable option, urges UN rights chief

State aid: Commission approves €500 million Greek scheme to support food service companies affected by coronavirus outbreak

World’s Press Calls on the United Kingdom to Address Press Freedom Concerns

5 surprising ways digital technology is changing childhood

Role of Medical Student in accelerating Women’s Right

A few, or rather two, trade and economic alliances may rule our brave new world

Hackers are causing blackouts. It’s time to boost our cyber resilience

EU prepares for the worst case scenario as Turkey seems to be withdrawing from the migration deal

Panama’s fight for a delayed right: women’s economic independence

European Commission successfully places first EU SURE bond in 2021

Mergers: Commission announces evaluation results and follow-up measures on jurisdictional and procedural aspects of EU merger control

Scaling for success: SMEs, tech innovations and the ITU Telecom World Awards 2019, in association with The European Sting

This team of Saudi women designed an award-winning app to make the Hajj safer

COVID-19: Save European culture and values, MEPs tell Commission

Germany is turning its old mines into tourist hotspots

UN underlines need for dialogue to resolve Israel-Palestine conflict

Dreaming of China

The digital transformation is a skills and education opportunity for all. Companies must use it

Scores of Rohingya refugee shelters in Bangladesh destroyed by flooding

EU-Turkey relations: Erdogan plays the refugee card while beefing up gas operations in the Eastern Mediterranean sea

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s