You are here: Home / European Union News / Recovery and Resilience Facility: Hungary submits official recovery and resilience plan

Recovery and Resilience Facility: Hungary submits official recovery and resilience plan

May 12, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The Commission has received an official recovery and resilience plan from Hungary. This plan sets out the reforms and investment projects that Hungary plans to implement with the support of the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

The RRF is the key instrument at the heart of NextGenerationEU, the EU’s plan for emerging stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic. It will provide up to €672.5 billion to support investments and reforms (in 2018 prices). This breaks down into grants worth a total of €312.5 billion and €360 billion in loans. The RRF will play a crucial role in helping Europe emerge stronger from the crisis, and securing the green and digital transitions.

The presentation of the plan follows intensive dialogue between the Commission and the Hungarian national authorities over the past months.

Hungary’s recovery and resilience plan 

Hungary has requested a total of €7.2 billion in grants under the RRF.

The Hungarian plan is structured around the key policy areas of green transition, healthcare, research, digital, cohesion and public administration. The plan includes measures in sustainable transport, energy transition and the circular economy. Projects in the plan cover the entire lifetime of the RRF until 2026. The plan proposes projects in five of the seven European flagship areas.

Next steps

The Commission will assess the Hungarian plan within the next two months based on the eleven criteria set out in the Regulation and translate its content into legally binding acts. This assessment will notably include a review of whether the plan contributes to effectively addressing all or a significant subset of challenges identified in the relevant country-specific recommendations issued in the context of the European Semester. The Commission will also assess whether the plan dedicates at least 37% of expenditure to investments and reforms that support climate objectives, and 20% to the digital transition. Based on a proposal by the Commission, the Council will have as a rule four weeks to adopt the Commission proposal.

The Council’s approval of the plan would pave the way for the disbursement of a 13% pre-financing to Hungary. This is subject to the entry into force of the Own Resources Decision, which must first be approved by all Member States.

The Commission has now received a total of 15 recovery and resilience plans, from Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Hungary, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, and Slovakia. It will continue to engage intensively with the remaining Member States to help them deliver high quality plans.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Burkina Faso : The EU reaffirms its support during this humanitarian and security crisis

Why the world is not as globalized as you think

Job automation risks vary widely across different regions within countries

How the mobile industry is driving climate progress on the scale of a major economy

These scientists are using sound waves to filter plastic fibres from washing machine wastewater

The business case for diversity in the workplace is now overwhelming

Vaccination challenges for middle and low-income countries

Does hosting a World Cup make economic sense?

Opponents of constitutional change in Burundi face torture and execution: UN investigators

European Commission welcomes the endorsement of the new €79.5 billion NDICI-Global Europe instrument to support EU’s external action

Terrorist content online: companies to be given just one hour to remove it

Bank resolutions set to remain a national affair

Five cities short-listed to become the European Youth Capital 2017

Myanmar willing to repatriate ‘verified returnees’ from Bangladesh

MEPs to prioritise environment and climate action in next long-term budget

$683 million appeal to deliver reproductive health services, where they’re most needed

Ministers for Youth miss the opportunity to improve social inclusion of young people

These cities have the best quality of life

Climate Change Revolution: by-laws for the world

Sustainability is now mission critical for businesses. Here’s why

5G is here: PT Expo China 2019 will be held October 31 – November 3, in association with The European Sting

Women’s rights: MEPs call for action to fight backlash against gender equality

The Working Methods of the von der Leyen Commission: Striving for more at home and in the world

MEPs approve €585 million to support Syrian refugees in neighbouring countries

From Grexit to Brexit: UK industry now says the in/out referendum is good for your health

6 ways social entrepreneurs are saving lives during India’s COVID-19 crisis

Don’t dismiss start-ups founded by millennials. This is how they succeed

How blockchain is addressing key problem patterns in the financial services sector

Be your all to give your all

Medical Front liners Need Not To Be Called Heroes; They Need Emotional Stability By Giving Them Proper Support

3 ways digitalization will help end crime

A new crop of EU ‘Boards’ override the democratic accountability and undermine the EU project

UN chief welcomes Taliban’s temporary truce announcement, encourages all parties to embrace ‘Afghan-owned peace’

Sustainability, peace, security ‘best guarantee against instability’ Guterres to Security Council

Q&A: A on the EU COVID-19 certificate

How Big Food is responding to the alternative protein boom

UN urges ‘maximum restraint’ as Israel-Hamas tensions rise over rocket attack

Coronavirus: rescEU medical materials dispatched to Serbia

How carbon-smart farming can feed us and fight climate change at the same time

Imaginary Journeys Into Eternal China

Statelessness for terrorists’ families, never an acceptable option, urges UN rights chief

State aid: Commission approves €500 million Greek scheme to support food service companies affected by coronavirus outbreak

World’s Press Calls on the United Kingdom to Address Press Freedom Concerns

5 surprising ways digital technology is changing childhood

Role of Medical Student in accelerating Women’s Right

A few, or rather two, trade and economic alliances may rule our brave new world

Hackers are causing blackouts. It’s time to boost our cyber resilience

EU prepares for the worst case scenario as Turkey seems to be withdrawing from the migration deal

Panama’s fight for a delayed right: women’s economic independence

European Commission successfully places first EU SURE bond in 2021

Mergers: Commission announces evaluation results and follow-up measures on jurisdictional and procedural aspects of EU merger control

Scaling for success: SMEs, tech innovations and the ITU Telecom World Awards 2019, in association with The European Sting

This team of Saudi women designed an award-winning app to make the Hajj safer

COVID-19: Save European culture and values, MEPs tell Commission

Germany is turning its old mines into tourist hotspots

UN underlines need for dialogue to resolve Israel-Palestine conflict

Dreaming of China

The digital transformation is a skills and education opportunity for all. Companies must use it

Scores of Rohingya refugee shelters in Bangladesh destroyed by flooding

EU-Turkey relations: Erdogan plays the refugee card while beefing up gas operations in the Eastern Mediterranean sea

More Stings?

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s