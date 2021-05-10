You are here: Home / Policy / Health / COVID-19 wave, were the lessons learned from last year implemented?

COVID-19 wave, were the lessons learned from last year implemented?

May 10, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Gautam Araya, a medical student from Philippines. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

COVID has created a huge disorder among the global economy, crippling the health sector, making them crawl to their knees. India has recorded seven times higher deaths among doctors in the year 2020, than their soldiers, exemplifying the gravity of the issue.

With many vaccines rolling out this year, people are still facing a dilemma and the strategies opted by the private and government agencies have turned out to be nothing but a complete fiasco. With a hard-core focus on the front liners and older population but completely disregarding the working group, countries all over have called upon a greater wave of infections and newer strains. Not immunizing the young group has backfired in many countries like the Philippines and India, which are trying to curb their rate of infections yet coming with newer strains, as a surprise.

The failed strategy of the government this year has augmented the difficulty of the situation, and the constant need of the middle-class public to travel in order to earn their wage has exacerbated this chaos even more. While the government tried to provide community pantries and medications, this effect has not been observed in many rural places, where the poor are struggling to make their ends meet. With this continuation, experts have warned the condition to deteriorate even more, unless an immediate action can be taken by the authorities, to contain the debilitating condition.

With a fiasco turning into a total disaster, the attitude of some local people towards vaccination is not helping anybody. A study revealed that more than 90% of the population in the Philippines are reluctant to get vaccinated. This can complicate the issue even more, as lockdowns will deprive the poor of basic commodities, simply owing to the fact that the undeveloped perception of people towards immunization, unfortunately allowing the government to validate their slow action towards vaccination roll-out and distribution.

Social, political, economic, and health sectors have been struggling since last year, to improve the circumstance. For underdeveloped countries, it has become worse since last year as the newer strains and lack of adequate vaccines have increased the problem. For developed countries like Israel, where they no longer require masks to be worn outside, a new improved life can be expected as the citizens start to enjoy their freedom from the virus. This has clearly verified the complications faced by poorer countries due to lack of resources and policies, as even after a year they seem to be struggling to cope with the virus, whereas on the other side of the world a virus-free nation has already started to configure.

About the author

The writer is an avid learner, passionate writer and a public advocate of community health rationally established by conducting seminars, participating and having a direct conversation with the patients. Araya’s strength lies on developing a consistent and trusting relationship with the patients in the hospital as well in the community.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

1.4 million refugees set to need urgent resettlement in 2020: UNHCR

EP President calls for emergency assistance to migrants stranded on Open Arms boat

Eurozone officials play with people’s deposits and minds

‘Milestones are clear’ for ‘significant progress’ in Somalia during 2019, Security Council hears

‘Air bridge’ vaccination operation begins for Ebola-hit communities in DR Congo

Deal agreed to protect consumers against misleading and unfair practices

Altruism can be good for business, as these companies show

Landmark agreement will protect 100 European Geographical Indications in China

‘Virtual Biopsy’ device detects skin tumours in 15 minutes

Greece will probably stay in the Eurozone but at what cost?

China Unlimited Special Report: at the heart of Beijing

UN welcomes ‘record’ Brussels conference pledge of nearly $7 billion to support Syrians

Fed and ECB prepare a new party for the financial sharks

European research priorities for 2021-2027 agreed with member states

Trump rejects Europe’s offer for zero car tariffs; he had personally tabled that idea in July

EU Security Union Strategy: connecting the dots in a new security ecosystem

DiscoverEU: 20,000 more young people will explore Europe in 2020

EU–Canada Summit: strengthening the rules-based international order

Fit for Future platform selects EU initiatives for simplification and modernisation

EU budget: Making the EU fit for its role as strong global actor

AIESEC @ European Business Summit 2015: The power of an individual and how we can awaken Europe’s Youth

China Unlimited: the dragon’s long and winding road

EP’s MFF negotiators disappointed by failure of EU budget summit

Antibiotics are contaminating the world’s rivers

Europe slammed by Turkey’s shaky Erdoğan; both playing with immigrants’ agony

A Sting Exclusive: “Global Climate: Our Common Responsibility”, S&P MEP Miriam Dalli underlines from Brussels

Courage of terrorism survivors underlines ‘urgency’ of UN Investigative Team’s work in Iraq

Medical Students Can Help to Protect Women Rights

This is how social media giants are helping stop the spread of measles

GSMA Mobile World Congress Americas

Mozambique: UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Orlando Bloom meets the child cyclone survivors who’ve lost everything

Quelling antimicrobial resistance: a clinico-pharmacological exigency

The European Union continues to lead the global fight against climate change

Sacrifice of fallen ‘blue helmet’ to be honoured with UN’s highest peacekeeping award

South Africa’s cabinet is now 50% women for the first time ever

Commission reports on the risks of investor citizenship and residence schemes in the EU and outlines steps to address them

Coronavirus emergency: here’s what we know so far

6 ways travelling professionals can cut their carbon footprint

Medical ethics in the age of the social media influencers

How to rebuild trust and integrity in South Africa

‘We must fight terrorism together’ without sacrificing legal and human rights, declares UN chief

Some 300,000 Venezuelan children in Colombia need humanitarian assistance; UNICEF looks to boost response funding

Accelerating SDG Progress in Asia – Pacific

To recruit younger people, you have to understand them. Here’s a guide

How tiny countries top social and economic league tables (and win at football, too)

EU finally to extend sanctions on Russia despite arguments; Greece again in Europe’s spotlight

Sustainable Finance and EU Taxonomy: Commission takes further steps to channel money towards sustainable activities

How our global battle against coronavirus could help us fight climate change

Here are seven steps the insurance industry in the ASEAN region can take to navigate disruption

Gender Science: A sneaky healthcare risk factor

Study finds sharks are ‘functionally extinct’ in 20% of reefs observed

Smokers who quit one month before surgery reap benefits: UN health agency

UN experts urge Turkey to repatriate Irish woman associated with terror group

Religious violence is on the rise. What can faith-based communities do about it?

Brexit update: can the UK General Election of 12 December 2019 lead to a Brexit extension to 2030?

It’s time for cybersecurity to go pro bono

Corruption In The Balkans Is Impeding EU Membership

US Middle East peace plan ‘lopsided’, says independent UN rights expert

5 droughts that changed human history

UN calls for shipping ‘propulsion revolution’ to avoid ‘environmental disaster’

More Stings?

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s