COVID-19 wave, were the lessons learned from last year implemented?

COVID has created a huge disorder among the global economy, crippling the health sector, making them crawl to their knees. India has recorded seven times higher deaths among doctors in the year 2020, than their soldiers, exemplifying the gravity of the issue.

With many vaccines rolling out this year, people are still facing a dilemma and the strategies opted by the private and government agencies have turned out to be nothing but a complete fiasco. With a hard-core focus on the front liners and older population but completely disregarding the working group, countries all over have called upon a greater wave of infections and newer strains. Not immunizing the young group has backfired in many countries like the Philippines and India, which are trying to curb their rate of infections yet coming with newer strains, as a surprise.

The failed strategy of the government this year has augmented the difficulty of the situation, and the constant need of the middle-class public to travel in order to earn their wage has exacerbated this chaos even more. While the government tried to provide community pantries and medications, this effect has not been observed in many rural places, where the poor are struggling to make their ends meet. With this continuation, experts have warned the condition to deteriorate even more, unless an immediate action can be taken by the authorities, to contain the debilitating condition.

With a fiasco turning into a total disaster, the attitude of some local people towards vaccination is not helping anybody. A study revealed that more than 90% of the population in the Philippines are reluctant to get vaccinated. This can complicate the issue even more, as lockdowns will deprive the poor of basic commodities, simply owing to the fact that the undeveloped perception of people towards immunization, unfortunately allowing the government to validate their slow action towards vaccination roll-out and distribution.

Social, political, economic, and health sectors have been struggling since last year, to improve the circumstance. For underdeveloped countries, it has become worse since last year as the newer strains and lack of adequate vaccines have increased the problem. For developed countries like Israel, where they no longer require masks to be worn outside, a new improved life can be expected as the citizens start to enjoy their freedom from the virus. This has clearly verified the complications faced by poorer countries due to lack of resources and policies, as even after a year they seem to be struggling to cope with the virus, whereas on the other side of the world a virus-free nation has already started to configure.

