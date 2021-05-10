You are here: Home / InfoSociety / Technology / AI and nanotechnology could make cancer cell therapy affordable for all

AI and nanotechnology could make cancer cell therapy affordable for all

May 10, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Professor Liesbet Lagae, Director of Life Science Technology Activities at IMEC and teaches Nanobiotechnology, KU Leuven

  • CAR-T therapy can cure terminally ill cancer patients but it is prohibitively expensive, costing hundreds of thousands of dollars.
  • Leveraging recent advances in chip technology scientists can create and mass produce small machines to re-engineer the immune system.
  • But the scientific community needs public-private partnerships to ensure this medical breakthrough becomes accessible to everyone.

After suffering 16 months of chemotherapy for her leukaemia, treatment options for six-year-old Emily Whitehead had run out. Her parents began to fear the worst. As a last-ditch effort, the University of Pennsylvania enrolled Emily in a clinical trial that involved reprogramming her immune cells to destroy her cancer. The results were phenomenal. Emily not only survived, but nine years later she is a healthy teenager with no cancer.

Behind Emily’s recovery is CAR-T (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cells ) a cell-based therapy that has become a revolutionary weapon in the treatment of previously incurable blood cancers.

CAR-T cell therapy genetically modifies a patient’s immune cells to hunt and kill cancer cells. It is a form of personalized immunotherapy that can provide lasting remissions, even to terminally ill patients who have just months to live and for whom classic treatment options have not worked.

More than 400 clinical trials of CAR-T therapies are currently in progress. Their impact could be enormous. According to the World Health Organization, cancer causes one in six deaths worldwide. Personalized cell therapy has the potential to save millions of lives. Preliminary data even suggests that engineering immune cells may one day be used to treat heart failure, autoimmune diseases, diabetes and HIV.

Why does CAR-T cost so much?

But unit economics are hobbling the rollout of CAR-T to the full number of patients whose lives it could save. The treatment alone can cost up to $475,000 and US hospitals can charge as much as $1.5 million to administer it, once ancillary costs are taken into account.

So why this high price? With conventional therapies, drug makers get economies of scale: the more they produce, the cheaper each dose becomes.

But CAR-T is tailor-made for each patient, and behind every treatment lies a highly sophisticated process, which is time-consuming and brutally expensive. https://player.vimeo.com/video/54668275?title=1&byline=1&portrait=1&autoplay=0

The patient’s immune cells are collected, purified in various steps, genetically modified, formulated at the right dose and reinfused. This complex manufacturing process requires shipments to different labs and frequent manual interventions, which introduce the risk of human error and potentially life-threatening side effects. Compounded by the fact that CAR-T consists of living cells that vary in potency, manufacturers need to continuously test results throughout the process.

The result is a production time that can take weeks, and an unaffordable price. Unless these economics change, this treatment will not reach patients whose lives it could save – it will only reach those privileged enough to afford it.

Technology holds the key to reducing costs

There is, however, hope. The most recent insights in nanotechnology, artificial intelligence (AI), biosensors, and the Internet of Things could help overcome the current roadblocks in making personalized cell therapies affordable.

The solution to democratize these therapies lies in automating their manufacturing process, which would reduce the cost, time, and risks significantly. This will require several engineering breakthroughs but is technically possible.

Recent advances in chip technology provide inspiration. The modern world’s insatiable demand for better computers, gaming consoles, and smartphones has resulted in the extreme miniaturization of transistors – the components which drive technology’s processing capacity – as more transistors on smaller circuits enables new and stronger technological abilities. healthcare

What is the World Economic Forum doing about healthcare value and spending?

Each year, $3.2 trillion is spent on global healthcare making little or no impact on good health outcomes.

To address this issue, the World Economic Forum created the Global Coalition for Value in Healthcare to accelerate value-based health systems transformation.

This council partners with governments, leading companies, academia, and experts from around the world to co-design and pilot innovative new approaches to person-centered healthcare.

Enormous capital spending has gone into chip engineering, resulting in the development of materials and systems on scales so small a new window of opportunities opens up: the ability to screen, select, and even genetically modify cells.

If we leverage these techniques to advance medical research, modern technology holds the potential to create and mass produce small machines that are able to re-engineer the immune system. The result would be a true revolution in the treatment of diseases, unparalleled in effectiveness and safety.

What can governments do?

Speaking on behalf of the research community, we see four ways governments can accelerate progress:

  • Invest in infrastructure that supports joint technology and clinical R&D.
  • Allow us to work together more easily.
  • Harmonize regulations.
  • Provide longer-term research grants.

Various small scale infrastructure investments have already been made. By aligning strategies and pooling resources, governments can advance research dramatically.

The conventional approach to develop drug candidates that split discovery, clinical trials and manufacturing will not work as pharmaceutical companies are faced with the novel challenge of re-engineering living cells, which requires new and highly advanced manufacturing processes.

Programmes will therefore need to be designed in which both knowledge and infrastructure are shared simultaneously, allowing medical researchers to use technology they would otherwise not be able to access, while letting engineers further develop it.

Building the right ecosystems in which the necessary skill sets are combined will be crucial for these therapies’ overall success. Interdisciplinary collaboration between life scientists and experts in AI and nanoelectronics will be needed, as well as partnerships between pharmaceutical and technology companies.

Legislators should update and harmonize policies when possible to ensure restrictive regulations do not stall technological progress and consider reforming science funding. Even top academics can spend as much as half their time writing out applications for short-term grants. It is wasted time they are not spending in the lab.

Both US President Joe Biden and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have pledged to rid the world of cancer. But any plan that does not include a detailed roadmap on how to make CAR-T therapy affordable is bound to fail.

Patient-derived cell therapies have the potential of saving lives when conventional approaches fail. However, with a price tag of hundreds of thousands of dollars for a single treatment, these therapies will remain far from accessible. The world is counting on its leaders to build the public-private partnerships that will ensure this significant medical breakthrough becomes accessible to everyone who needs it.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

A Europe that delivers: EU citizens expect more EU level action in future

Ambassador Zhang Ming: “Work Together for a Better Globalization”

Amazon indigenous groups want to create a nature sanctuary the size of Mexico

How supporting climate action on a local level can transform the world

EU-Turkey deal on migrants kicked off but to who’s interest?

EU Youth Report casts stark light on life for young Europeans

ILO and EIB join forces for more and better quality employment

EU regions get additional 47.5 billion EUR to tackle local effects of COVID-19

‘True’ peace, requires standing up for human rights, says UN chief Guterres

3 steps to making multistakeholder partnerships a powerful force

What are the greatest global health threats?

Fuel crisis rapidly draining last ‘coping capacities’ of Palestinians in Gaza

More billions needed to help Eurozone recover; ECB sidesteps German objections about QE

More attacks, ‘persisting security challenges’ threaten progress in West Africa, Sahel

New research reveals the true extent of corruption in fisheries

InvestEU Fund for sustainable and social investment, MEPs ready for negotiations

Opening – EP remembers Nelson Mandela and mourns attacks on Roma in Ukraine

5 things you might not know about forests – but should

6 ways travelling professionals can cut their carbon footprint

Protectionism doesn’t stand a chance in the age of connectivity

Global Citizen – Volunteer Internships

The Unspoken COVID-19 Vaccine Challenges — Distribution and Corruption

Climate Change: a challenge yet to be tackled in medical schools

EU-wide survey shows Europeans support the Conference on the Future of Europe

How the US election result could light the touch paper of hope for disability justice

We are stronger than this pandemic (COVID-19)

EU integration: MEPs want to end permanent opt-outs from EU law

UN forum to bring ‘big space data’ benefits to disaster response in Africa

Why is Grexit again in the news? Who is to pay for Eurozone’s banking problems?

Four ways innovation can help to beat heart disease

ECB guarantees the liquidity of the Atlantic financial volume

Annexing Jordan Valley would end ‘illusion’ of a meaningful two-State solution: UN rights expert

What has a year of experiments taught us about basic income?

Better protection against non-cash payment fraud

Rule of Law in Poland: concerns continue to grow among MEPs

Crop yields are up in Syria, but higher prices still cause major strain: new UN report

“Is Europe innovative? Oh, Yes we are very innovative!”, Director General of the European Commission Mr Robert-Jan Smits on another Sting Exclusive

France is building a village for people with Alzheimer’s

‘We are facing a learning crisis’, UN chief warns on International Youth Day

FIAT Chrysler: from Geneva Motor show to the World, and back

Gaza: deadly violence continues to escalate, top UN officials work to restore calm

UN will do ‘utmost to prevent and mitigate any risk of violence’ in DR Congo, pledges Mission chief

Innovation and entrepreneurship can cut waste and deliver the circular economy

EU allocates over €43 million in humanitarian aid to South Sudan

The cost of generating renewable energy has fallen – a lot

COP21 Breaking News_03 December: Unprecedented Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction to Combat Climate Change

Banks launch green charter to help shipping reduce its carbon footprint

Climate changes and the imminent public health crises

Here’s how we get businesses to harmonize on climate change

My ‘’cultural’’ contacts with China

The hidden pandemic: mental illness

Tigray conflict: EU increases humanitarian support by €23.7 million in Ethiopia, Sudan and Kenya

5 ESG concerns for corporate boards with a social conscience

FROM THE FIELD: A UN peacekeepers-eye view of DR Congo

Embrace ‘people-centered multilateralism,’ UN-civil society forum urges

Our health systems are under pressure. Here are 9 ways to remedy that

Banning out-of-hours work emails could make some employees more stressed, research finds

Preferential tariffs to help Western Sahara to develop

JADE Romania Celebrates the 4th Anniversary

Digital Single Market: Survey shows Europeans are well aware of rules against unjustified geo-blocking

More Stings?

Filed Under: Technology, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s