You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / Having a baby during COVID-19 gave me new respect for the job ‘mom’

Having a baby during COVID-19 gave me new respect for the job ‘mom’

May 7, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Kirsten Salyer, Opinion Editor, World Economic Forum

  • Mothers have been among the hardest hit by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Women lost almost twice as many jobs around the world as men, largely as a result of caregiving demands.
  • We must do more to protect and empower mothers to strengthen our economies and societies.

I had a baby during the pandemic and everything changed.

I suppose I knew it would. I was, after all, creating new life. I was also taking on a new, unpaid, full-time job – mom – and all the other roles that came with my new life as a caretaker.

What I didn’t count on was COVID-19, and the lockdowns and the isolation and that extra layer of uncertainty and anxiety that has blanketed the globe in the past year. I now have a deeper appreciation for all the moms who laboured in a mask or breastfed on Zoom calls or tackled virtual school or came up with yet another quarantine-approved activity.

Because in the past 12 months of late-night cuddles and countless diaper changes, two things quickly became clear: Motherhood is a joy, and motherhood is work.

And that’s in normal times. The pandemic has heightened many of the challenges that mothers around the world face as the global health threat and resulting economic downturn have created a caregiving crisis that has disproportionately affected women.

This year, Mother’s Day brings with it a harsh reality: As a society, we may celebrate motherhood, but we don’t value it.

The cost of motherhood

The conditions facing many mothers around the world are stark. About 300,000 women die during and following pregnancy and childbirth each year, according to World Health Organization estimates. That number has dropped, almost 35% between 2000 and 2017, but still remains frustratingly high, especially considering that most maternal deaths are preventable.

The economic picture is also bleak for many. Around the world, women perform two to 10 times as much unpaid work – including childcare – as men, according to the OECD. One calculation using Bureau of Labor Statistics data to account for all the home management jobs that primary caregivers take on – from preparing meals to planning activities to helping with homework – estimated that a true salary for a mom spiked to a hypothetical $116,000 in the US in 2021.

Studies have also found that working mothers face high costs in terms of leaving the workforce, receiving fair wages and following a competitive career progression. Parental leave policies – when they exist – are too often too little or perpetuate biases that negatively affect women’s careers.

The pandemic has widened these inequalities. Globally, women’s job loss rates due to COVID-19 are almost twice as high as male job loss rates, according to McKinsey estimates. The analysis suggests that the gendered nature of work caused about one-fourth of these losses: lockdowns shut down many of the industries that are the main employers for women, including hospitality, retail and care-work.

But the larger share of economic losses to women arose from societal barriers. School closures forced millions of mothers to leave jobs to take care of their children at home. Mothers of children under 5 and unmarried mothers were among those hit the hardest.

As a society, we may celebrate motherhood, but we don’t value it.

And then there were the mental health effects of the pandemic. For example, a September 2020 study by Care that surveyed 6,200 women and 4,000 men in 38 countries found that women were almost three times as likely as men to report experiencing significant mental health effects, including anxiety, loss of appetite, inability to sleep and trouble completing everyday tasks. According to the survey, women attributed the sharp rise in unpaid care burdens as a main source of this stress, in addition to concerns about their livelihood, food and healthcare.

All of these setbacks add up. The global gender gap – the time it would take for women to achieve parity with men across economics, education, health and politics – stretched from 99.5 years in 2020 to more than 135 years in 2021, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2021. At that rate, we won’t start seeing true gender equality until at least my great-great-great-grandchildren are born.

care economy
Image: World Economic Forum Global Gender Gap Report 2021

It takes a village

It’s clear that the world is at risk of leaving mothers behind in the economic recovery from COVID-19, and there’s more to be done to protect and empower mothers. We must confront head-on the underlying societal challenges that make mothers among the most vulnerable to global risks.

For starters, we must increase our investment in the care economy. Not only do women take on the lion’s share of unpaid care work, but the childcare alternatives that exist are jobs that too often lack benefits and protections and have low wages. We need more, better solutions to provide quality, affordable childcare options.

We must also address the workplace inequalities that present hurdles for working mothers. This means creating equitable access to care leave for women and men, thus creating more opportunities for men to take up more of the caregiving work. It also means considering how flexible and remote working policies affect women’s careers in the long run.

And it means ensuring caregiving duties aren’t a detriment to career advancement but respected work themselves. To address this, LinkedIn recently added several new job titles including “stay-at-home-home” to allow caregivers to paint a fuller picture of their time and skills.

We should value mothers not only because it is the right thing to do but because it will also help strengthen our economies and societies. Increasing gender parity in the workplace could increase global GDP by $13 trillion by 2030, McKinsey estimates.

Baby steps

The good news is that since the start of the pandemic, many governments around the world have shown promising signs that they’re taking mothers seriously.

For example, Argentina appointed a director of economy, equality and gender who is focused on expanding the care infrastructure and adding more flexibility for remote work for parents. Canada set up a task force to ensure that stimulus spending includes measures to bring women back to the workforce and address gender inequality. President Joe Biden established the White House Gender Policy Council to address gender equity and equality in the US. Countries including Brazil and India provided emergency cash transfers to vulnerable women.

Many governments and organizations are also taking steps to prioritize women-led business and expand projects that support moms. For example, a World Bank-supported program in Burkina Faso is providing mobile creches to allow mothers to work while their children are cared for. Another example, the Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) in India is one of many organizations focused on supporting women employed in the informal economy.

Giving thanks

Last Mother’s Day, I had just come home after spending a week alone in lockdown in the hospital with a premature baby. I felt woefully unprepared to take on the gigantic task of keeping this little bundle of love alive, let alone of providing the necessary foundations to ensure he could thrive.

I remember thinking that I owed my own mom a big thank you for how much hidden labour she had put in to getting me to where I am today. I had had my first glimpse behind the curtain of how much work it is to provide round-the-clock care.

This Mother’s Day, I’m thankful that I have the support system I need to feel a bit more confident in this new caregiver role. But I’m angry – and, worse, disappointed – that so many mothers around the world don’t.

Why is it that creating lives is so much easier than improving them?

Americans alone plan to spend $28 billion on Mother’s Day in 2021, so we know that people love celebrating their moms. I hope that this year we as a global society can take a step forward in valuing them and their work as well.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Boeing subsidy case: World Trade Organization confirms EU right to retaliate against $4 billion of U.S. imports

West Africa ‘shaken by unprecedented violence’, UN envoy tells Security Council

COVID-19 poses a dramatic threat to life in conflict zones

India’s economy is growing fast, but its poorest areas lag behind. Here’s why this could be about to change

Why 2020 is a turning point for cybersecurity

Women’s rights face global pushback from conservativism, fundamentalism – UN experts warn

The French army is enlisting sci-fi writers to predict the future

This is how we can save millions of people from extreme poverty after COVID-19

3 ways to keep ourselves cool more sustainably

Athens urged to fast track asylum seekers amid island shelters crisis – UNHCR

Protecting farmers and quality products: vote on EU farm policy reform plans

America writes-off Iran, blocks Europe’s Tehran talks

‘Three-country crisis’ across central Sahel puts whole generation at risk, warns UN food agency

Google and Apple suddenly realise that doing business in EU is tough?

Medical education during COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus Response: Commission proposes to exempt vital goods and services distributed by the EU from VAT in times of crisis

Central banking in times of complexity

Coldplay stop touring to save the world: is pop music going sustainable?

Why I stopped taking the lift

Rule of Law: European Commission refers Poland to the European Court of Justice to protect independence of Polish judges and asks for interim measures

Suicide in postpartum depression

Women ‘vital’ to peace efforts and ensuring long-lasting stability in Afghanistan

Libya: Heavy shelling and civilian deaths ‘blatant violation’ of international law – UN envoy

The European Sting Cookie Policy

Simple Technology Saving Lives: Remote Auscultation

These are the OECD’s most productive economies

The dirty secret of electric vehicles

6 things to know about coronavirus today, 1 April

Three out of the past five Julys were the hottest on record

Century challenge: inclusion of immigrants in the health system

New Africa-Caribbean-Pacific/EU Partnership: moving forward towards a new partnership fit for the future

Thought AIs could never replace human imagination? Think again

EU approves close to €240 million to strengthen resilience in neighbouring countries hosting Syrian refugees in light of the coronavirus pandemic

This is why people live, work and stay in a growing city

Want to stop plastic pollution? Start by supporting your local zero-waste business

A shortened EU Summit admits failures, makes risky promises

Strengthening security through an EU-wide information system

More unemployment and lower wages to make European workers competitive?

RescEU: MEPs vote to upgrade EU civil protection capacity

‘Multiplicity’ of rights violations in Ukraine as fifth winter of conflict bites

Mexico: Helping refugees go into business, a ‘win-win situation’, says UNHCR’s Grandi

European Court of Justice to Google: It is #righttobeforgotten but not #righttoberemembered

Is history a new NATO weapons against Russia?

EU Youth Report casts stark light on life for young Europeans

Female African coders ‘on the front-line of the battle’ to change gender power relations: UN chief

Parenting in the time of COVID-19? Consider these 6 tips from the WHO

Oslo leads the way in ‘Breathe Life’ campaign for cleaner cities in climate change era

Remarks by President Juncker at the joint press conference with President Tusk ahead of the G20 Summit

A jingoistic Spanish ‘war’ from the past

Mental health and suicide prevention-what can be done to increase access to mental health services in my region?

Deliver ‘significant results now’, UN General Assembly President tells COP25 climate conference

The challenges of mental health among the Syrian medical students

Commission supports Member States in tackling coronavirus hotspots with offer of four million additional doses of BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine to be delivered this month

These 5 foods are under threat from climate change

Can green bonds help us manage climate risk?

Structuring Your Perception: The Key to a Good Mental Health during COVID-19

Italian banks: It’s Rome’s turn to confront Berlin’s aggressiveness

How global tech can drive local healthcare innovation in China

COVID-19: EU co-finances the delivery of more protective equipment to China

OECD sees rising trade tensions and policy uncertainty further weakening global growth

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s