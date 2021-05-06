You are here: Home / Policy / Health / On COVID-19: Did we prepare for another storm while dust was settling? A tale of world’s largest democracy

On COVID-19: Did we prepare for another storm while dust was settling? A tale of world’s largest democracy

May 6, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms.  Aakriti, a student of MBBS 3rd year, studying at Medical College Baroda, Gujarat, India. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Emerging pandemic demonstrate that humans are not bullet proof and communities need to be equipped. Situation exposes how weak and hollow our health care system is? India is gasping for air once again, paying the price for keeping health care low on priority, lack of fore vision & public awareness.

 In the Healthcare Access and Quality Index released by the medical journal Lancet in 2018, India ranked 145th out of the 195 countries in terms of quality and accessibility to healthcare, India spends only 1.8% to its GDP on healthcare.

When pandemic stuck in 2020 the government exhibited strong determination and planning to curb the spread of Covid. Measures like strict lockdowns, curfews, declaration of containment zones etc were implemented. However, as they say, one must not waste a crisis.  Indian Government announced many reforms in 2020 like 4 new institutes of virology, PMJAY- Health insurance to cover large population, critical care blocks, mobile hospitals, 17 K rural and 11 K urban public health care centers etc. But the massive spread of the disease and the population size of the country undervalued all the reforms. We turned complacent when we shouldn’t have. In mid-February there were only approx 10K new cases/ day & by third week of April it is > 3 lacs/day.

Our government didn’t learn from earlier experience of serious situations like a mass migration of laborers as well as mass gatherings like Nizamuddin Markaz event. Now, Maha Kumbh, election rallies and mass departure of the migrant laborers is the echo of the recent past events. Due to the lowering of Government curbs, many people started believing that Covid is over. The attitude of the leadership added further to `vaccine hesitancy’. So, many have not come forward to get vaccinated.

A little attempt had been made to identify the asymptomatic and mild cases. Scientists have flagged the surfacing of a double mutant strain in India. Therefore, the first lesson which India could have learnt was to step up genome testing rapidly but since the disease was declining it fooled us into complacency. We were required to not only continue testing and tracing but also to increase our facilities for it. This period should have been utilized for producing a large supply of PPE for the safety of health care workers and also for increasing the number of ventilators etc for the period of outbreak. Since July 2020 it was known that vaccination would be required on a gigantic level. To get to herd immunity in one year, 60% would have to be vaccinated i.e. around 150 million a month. Production of vaccines at this rate and dealing with vaccine hesitancy through better public awareness was essential. However, the policy makers shifted their priority to recovery of economy and now at this stage we cannot predict when we will reach the peak and when the number of cases will start to decline.

Strict lock down, contact tracing and micro containment zones seem to be the only way to immediately break the chain of the spread. Vaccination target should be achieved to curb the disease in future. Country should hit its objective of 2.5% spend on health care to its GDP by 2025.  

References

  1. https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/SH.XPD.CHEX.GD.ZS assessed on 24 April, 2021
  2. https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus#tab=tab_1 assessed on 24 April, 2021

About the author

This article is written for the European Sting magazine by Aakriti, a student of MBBS 3rd year, studying at Medical College Baroda, Gujarat, India. Besides her medical studies, she has been an official member of MSAI since 2019.She considers MSAI as an opportunity to nourish herself. She dreams of such a world, where no one will be deprived of primary health care; doctor and patient relationships will be more reliable and genuine treatment progress would be accelerated.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

What wealth managers can learn from family dynamics

‘Uphold human dignity’, dismantle ‘specious notion of racial superiority’ urges UN chief

These countries have the most expensive childcare

Monday’s Daily Brief: Earth Day, looking for a solution to Libya crisis, focus on indigenous issues, Security Council on Sri Lanka, a high-level visit to Bangladesh

World Health Day: Statement by Commissioner Stella Kyriakides

No recovery for EU economy in sight and a Brexit can aggravate things for everyone

Greta Thunberg tells world leaders ‘you are failing us’, as nations announce fresh climate action

Killing of Egyptian peacekeeper in Mali ‘may constitute war crimes’ Guterres warns, urging ‘swift action’

Forests ‘essential’ for the future, UN agriculture chief spells out in new report

EU and 15 World Trade Organization members establish contingency appeal arrangement for trade disputes

GSMA head urges regulators to help Europe regain leadership

European Border and Coast Guard: Council adopts revised regulation

Financial transactions tax gets go ahead

EU is now giving Google new monopolies to the detriment of European citizens and Internet companies

Mental health and suicide prevention

It’s time to switch to a four-day working week, say these two Davos experts

Brexit talks: Today the world to hear of a predictable failure

Encouraging progress made in 2018, in ‘zero tolerance’ effort to end sexual exploitation and abuse across UN

Pay Transparency: Commission proposes measures to ensure equal pay for equal work

In Rome you can swap plastic bottles for metro tickets

What the Fifth Industrial Revolution is and why it matters

Building social good – lessons from an Asian giant

COVID has shown we can be creative under pressure: Stockholm’s mayor on harnessing a city’s people power

4 key trends on how COVID has impacted women in business

This AI trash can is designed to stop you wasting food

Is blockchain overhyped? 5 challenges to getting projects off the ground

Germany and France only care about keeping their borrowing cheap

Is the ECB enforcing the will of the big Eurozone member states on the small? Can the euro area live with that?

Medical research: between progress and speculation

3 campaigns spreading the joy of reading to children at home

The European Sting writes down the history LIVE from G20 Leaders’ Summit in Turkey

Reduce costs, save lives: how healthcare data can help emerging economies

Coronavirus Global Response: WHO and Commission launch the Facilitation Council to strengthen global collaboration

Towards a European Republic

4 ways 3D printing can revolutionize manufacturing

State aid: Commission approves €3.2 billion public support by seven Member States for a pan-European research and innovation project in all segments of the battery value chain

5 ways to bridge the global health worker shortage

France and Poland to block David Cameron’s plans on immigration

Trust in facial recognition technology can be achieved. Here’s how

Humanitarian aid: €24.5 million in Southern Africa and Indian Ocean region

‘You can and should do more’ to include people with disabilities, wheelchair-bound Syrian advocate tells Security Council in searing speech

The ECB tells Berlin that a Germanic Eurozone is unacceptable and doesn’t work

The hidden cost of the electric car boom – child labour

State of the Energy Union: Progress made on the clean energy transition and a basis for green recovery

On the euro but out of it?

nCoV: An Emerging Respiratory Infection

UN evaluates progress in improving peacekeeping performance

Coronavirus Global Response: EIB and Commission pledge additional €4.9 billion

Youth2030: UN chief launches bold new strategy for young people ‘to lead’

Venezuela: MEPs demand free presidential elections and an end to repression

Commission announces actions to make Europe’s raw materials supply more secure and sustainable

Von der Leyen announces the start of HERA Incubator to anticipate the threat of coronavirus variants

A European young student shares his thoughts on Quality Education

A Trumpist squad shook Davos and the world

Close to final agreement on the EU Banking Union

Counterfeiters are taking advantage of the pandemic. Here’s how to stop them

COVID-19: Commission supports blood services to increase COVID-19 convalescent plasma collection

Eurogroup: IMF proposes Germany disposes

The multidisciplinary team facing the multidrug resistant form of Tuberculosis in the state of Amazonas (Brazil)

Use “blockchain” model to cut small firms’ costs and empower citizens, urge MEPs

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s