You are here: Home / Policy / Health / COVID – ACT III, When do I get off the stage?

COVID – ACT III, When do I get off the stage?

May 6, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Aiman Nadeem, a third year medical student, currently completing her MBBS in Pakistan and a member of IFMSA-Pakistan since 2019. She is affiliated with the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

It’s been 398 days. 398 days since I last hugged my father. As I get off the call with him, a frontline worker a few thousand kilometers away from me, I can hear the exhaustion in his voice, hear the pleading for the disaster to end and for a family to reunite, but still hope is a strong motivator. Hope helps us go through the same routine day in and day out. I strike off another number from my calendar and understand how prisoners must feel. It has been the same day on repeat like a bad sit-com ever since C-Day i.e. 16th March, 2020.

COVID, the robber of the best days of my university life, hit the world without warning. As the world continues to see a steady increase in cases, and second lockdowns are being implemented to stop the spread of the virus globally, we can allow ourselves to be a little bit of optimism with the discovery of the vaccine and steady immunizations that have begun globally signaling ‘the beginning of the end’.

COVID turned the world upside down and changed the way people not only live and work but the way they think and behave, some a bit more than others. A disaster of this scale forced people to adapt in terms of their education, employment, entertainment and recreation. We lost so many people, and yet the world didn’t stop. As Sun Tzu said “In the midst of Chaos, there is also opportunity.” We saw how COVID helped in bridging the gaps distance made as everyone turned to online facilitations in all aspects of their life. Telemedicine afforded many opportunities and provided a new lens through which healthcare can be achieved in a world living in the digital age. Although it is still in its primary stages, we can expect to see better results in the future.

COVID highlighted the need for the major upgrade in our health policies and interventions needed to achieve Universal Health Coverage. It has highlighted the importance of building strong healthcare systems that could both respond to emergencies and sustain affordable and accessible healthcare after the end of the outbreak. As the virus still continues to strain health systems around the world, the need of the hour is to revolutionize healthcare and make it a top priority that could not only help recover from the pandemic but also help achieve Universal Health Coverage, UHC, in the near future.

Did we learn something from the past year? Yes. Are we implementing it to the best of our abilities? The answer to this question is better off given by the individual. As I type this, I hear the news of ventilators at full capacity in my city and shortage of oxygen tanks across the border. I open my social media to see people ready to help. We learnt humanity. We learnt the value of a life. We hoped. And we will keep on hoping. Even though it cracks at the seams sometimes.

About the author

Aiman Nadeem is a third year medical student, currently completing her MBBS in Pakistan and a member of IFMSA-Pakistan since 2019. Aiman is a very quiet person but her words are just as loud. She has been very passionate about medicine ever since she once saw a ‘Doctors without Borders’ Ad on Television once. She wanted to become a doctor before that when she played Operation but she hated it. She enjoys rollerskating and cycling on the weekends when she’s not procrastinating on her assignments or playing bad guitar.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The truth against the myths

UN health agency urges China to continue search for source of new virus, as Thailand case emerges

Manufacturers Get Smarter for Industry 4.0

European Accessibility Act: Parliament and Council negotiators strike a deal

The post-pandemic future of work – according to 3,000 CEOs from around the world

Eurozone 2013: Where to?

Forget retail therapy – this is the age of the conscious consumer

Britain in chaos: May stays as Tory leader and PM but none can defuse the Brexit time bomb

Eurozone: Disinflation engulfs the industrial goods sector

Z, V or ‘Nike swoosh’ – what shape will the COVID-19 recession take?

Why the financial scandals multiply?

Parliament’s interparliamentary delegations established

How big data can help us fight climate change faster

Here’s how sustainability can make you stand out from the crowd

2019 data on official development aid & online discussion of ODA’s role in the Covid-19 crisis

MEPs criticise “America first” policy

Lebanon: EU delivers additional emergency assistance following the explosion in Beirut

UN chief welcomes Taliban’s temporary truce announcement, encourages all parties to embrace ‘Afghan-owned peace’

European Health Union: Commission publishes open public consultation on the European Health Data Space

Amid pandemic detours, mental health matters

Europe had a record year for Measles – and it’s partly down to anti-vaccine campaigners

World Television Day celebrates an integral part of modern life

Eurozone: Retail sales and inflation point to recession

UN chief praises Malaysia’s death penalty repeal as ‘major step forward’

‘At risk’ Mediterranean forests make ‘vital contributions’ to development

The third bailout agreement for Greece is a done deal amid European economies full of problems

US migrant children policy reversal, still ‘fails’ thousands of detained youngsters: UN rights experts

4 principles for securing the digital identity ecosystem

Draghi hands over to banks €77.7 billion more

European Semester Winter Package: assessing Member States’ progress on economic and social priorities

GSMA announces speakers for Mobile 360 Series-West Africa

New UN-Syrian Action Plan signals an ‘important day’ for child protection, says UN envoy

Thousands of Syrians in ‘life and death’ struggle amid harsh conditions in remote desert camp, UN warns

Coronavirus: Commission proposes to extend 2020 European Capitals of Culture into 2021

These 4 companies are turning food waste into cosmetics, clothing and more

Let your fingers do the walking

Why business can no longer turn a blind eye to poor vision

As human genome editing moves from the lab to the clinic, the ethical debate is no longer hypothetical

State of the Union: Commission sets out new ambitious mission to lead on supercomputing

The issue of mental health for modern young doctors

Russia: Summoning of the Russian Ambassador to the EU

4 ways Africa can prepare its youth for the digital economy

This US city put an algorithm in charge of its school bus routes and saved $5 million

Technology can help us save the planet. But more than anything, we must learn to value nature

COVID-19: research package welcomed, EU needs to be better equipped in future

Paris, Rome, Brussels and Frankfurt to confront Berlin over growth and the Athens enigma

Addressing the Challenges of COVID-19 Vaccination

Tech companies could achieve much more by serving the common good. Here’s 3 steps they should take

This is how you should be social distancing – depending on where you are and what you’re doing

Road safety: Europe’s roads are getting safer but progress remains too slow

Half the world’s population is still offline. Here’s why that matters

EU Ombudsman must continue push for more transparency in Council and Commission

5 ways Coca-Cola is cleaning up its plastic footprint in Africa

This is why people live, work and stay in a growing city

Coronavirus global response: EU allocates additional €50 million in humanitarian aid

‘The green economy is the future,’ UN chief says in Beijing, urging climate solutions that strengthen economies, protect the environment

COVID-19: What to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 3 April

China revisited by the former Ambassador of Hungary to China

Can Obama attract Iran close to the US sphere of influence?

Investors have a role in securing our shared digital future

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s