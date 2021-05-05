You are here: Home / Business / Which green actions really reduce climate emissions?

Which green actions really reduce climate emissions?

May 5, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Victoria Masterson, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Poll finds people have the wrong priorities for tackling climate change.
  • Most people overestimate the impact of less effective green actions.
  • We also underestimate the proportion of people displaced by climate and weather-related disasters.

If you think recycling as much as possible is the best way to cut your carbon footprint – think again. It’s actually a fair way down the list.

Having fewer children is one of the most effective actions in reducing future greenhouse gas emissions – but this is not widely understood, a new survey finds.

In its Perils of Perception survey, market research firm Ipsos finds that misperceptions are rife about the most effective climate actions.

“Across markets, people on average underestimate the most impactful climate actions they can take, and overestimate the least impactful ones,” Ipsos says.

Impact analysis

For example, recycling as much as possible would only save 0.2 tonnes of CO2 per year.

But having one child fewer would save 58.6 tonnes of future carbon emissions – ranking it number one of nine climate impact actions in the survey. Only 11% of people correctly identified this as being among the most effective actions.

The second most impactful climate action in the list is not having a car – which would save 2.4 tonnes of carbon each year. Just 17% of respondents saw this as a top priority in curbing their emissions.

The third best way to cut your carbon footprint is avoiding one long-distance flight lasting six hours or more, which would save 1.6 tonnes of carbon a year. 21% of people surveyed saw this as a carbon-cutting opportunity.

59% of the people surveyed believed recycling would be the best way to reduce their carbon footprint, but this action is ranked 7th out of the nine actions for people living in one of the world’s richer countries.

Using only renewable energy ranked fourth for climate impact. Replacing a typical car with an electric or hybrid vehicle – ranked fifth – was also perceived to be a top three action for climate impact.

Carbon ranking

Asked what five other actions might appear in a top 30 list of ways of reducing our personal impact on climate change, similar trends emerged.

“Actions such as buying products with less packaging and buying fewer or more durable items are overestimated compared with refurbishing homes for energy efficiency,” Ipsos says.

“Going plant-based makes more of a difference to your carbon footprint than eating locally produced food, but the public guess this is the other way around,” it adds.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about climate change?

Climate change poses an urgent threat demanding decisive action. Communities around the world are already experiencing increased climate impacts, from droughts to floods to rising seas. The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report continues to rank these environmental threats at the top of the list.

To limit global temperature rise to well below 2°C and as close as possible to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, it is essential that businesses, policy-makers, and civil society advance comprehensive near- and long-term climate actions in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change.Global warming can be beaten thanks to this simple plan

The World Economic Forum’s Climate Initiative supports the scaling and acceleration of global climate action through public and private-sector collaboration. The Initiative works across several workstreams to develop and implement inclusive and ambitious solutions.

This includes the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, a global network of business leaders from various industries developing cost-effective solutions to transitioning to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy. CEOs use their position and influence with policy-makers and corporate partners to accelerate the transition and realize the economic benefits of delivering a safer climate.

Contact us to get involved.Mission Possible Platform: Delivering industry pathways t…

Fleeing climate disasters

The proportion of people displaced as a result of climate and weather-related disasters such as hurricanes, storms and flooding was also under-estimated.

Forty three per cent believe more people are displaced by conflict than climate. In fact, two-thirds – 67% – of new displacements in the first six months of 2020 were caused by climate and weather.

Ipsos surveyed more than 21,000 adults in 30 markets including the US, China, India, Malaysia, Argentina and Spain. https://player.acast.com/house-on-fire/episodes/can-humans-and-nature-be-compatible

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

1.1 billion people still lack electricity. This could be the solution

UN launches new framework to strengthen fight against terrorism

It’s time to move: 5 ways we can upgrade our SDG navigation systems

Health should be central to the conversation around climate change

We can’t tell if we’re closing the digital divide without more data

EU Parliament: ECB accountable for not supporting real economy

Mali facing ‘alarming’ rise in rights violations, warns UN expert

UN rights expert ‘strongly recommends’ probe by International Criminal Court into ‘decades of crimes’ in Myanmar

A 3-step plan for carbon-neutral cars

The world’s coastal cities are going under. Here’s how some are fighting back

Digital tokens could transform the economies of the Middle East and North Africa – if the governance keeps up

Deal on new rules for EU regional, cohesion and social funds over next 7 years

Yemen parties underscore ‘strong desire’ for peace, UN Envoy reports

Anti-vaccine sentiment one of 10 biggest health threats, says WHO

Informal meeting of heads of state or government, Sibiu, 09/05/2019

UN chief calls for Security Council to work with Myanmar to end ‘horrendous suffering’ of Rohingya refugees

These are New York Public Library’s 10 most borrowed books

UN ‘stands ready’ to support Haiti after earthquake hits northern coast – Guterres

Commission reports on progress in risk reduction in the Banking Union and calls for faster progress on Capital Markets Union ahead of EU Leaders’ meetings

3 ways to keep ourselves cool more sustainably

These are the world’s best universities for recycling and sustainability

Malta and Slovakia: serious shortcomings in the rule of law

A Sting Exclusive: “The Chinese economy is steady and moving in the right direction”, Ambassador Yang of the Chinese Mission to EU underscores from Brussels

Mental health and suicide prevention

Terrorist content online: MEPs agree to start negotiations with EU countries

We must move from egocentric to ecocentric leadership to safeguard our planet

Greater investment in family-friendly policies critical to support breastfeeding – UNICEF

Globalization is changing. Here’s how your business can adapt

This Dutch floating village could help tackle city-density and sea-level challenges

Digital Finance: Commission holds closing pan-European conference following extensive outreach events

EU trade agreements: delivering new opportunities in time of global economic uncertainties

Why a global recession isn’t inevitable

UN chief applauds Bangladesh for ‘opening borders’ to Rohingya refugees in need

Is this 3D-printed building the future home for astronauts on Mars?

Women outliving men ‘everywhere’, new UN health agency statistics report shows

EU-wide protection and support for whistle-blowers

How Eurozone consumers spend their income when they have one…

How can we prepare students for the Fourth Industrial Revolution? 5 lessons from innovative schools around the world

$1.4 billion needed this year to fund UN’s agency for Palestine refugees

The different ways of care: Is there a general rule to follow?

Why informal networks will be key to the COVID-19 recovery

Europe split in confronting the US sanctions on Iran, Washington isolated

Syria’s groundbreaking constitutional talks: ‘a clear success of mediation’ says Guterres in Turkey

Why quantum computing could make today’s cybersecurity obsolete

Medical Devices Regulation: Commission welcomes Council support to prioritise the fight against coronavirus

This is what Belgium’s traffic-choked capital is doing about emissions

SMEs are driving job growth, but need higher investment in skills, innovation and tech to boost wages and productivity

A free press is ‘cornerstone’ for accountability and ‘speaking truth to power’: Guterres

Greek citizens to pay the price again but Tsipras risks losing next elections

EU lawmakers vote to reintroduce visas for Americans over “reciprocity principle”

A Sting Exclusive: “China is Making Good Stories not Bad Ones”, Ambassador Yang highlights from Brussels

Your morning cup of coffee contains 140 litres of water

UN recorded 64 new allegations of sexual exploitation or abuse in the past three months

As tech disrupts our jobs, it’s not too late to turn pain into gain

Union of Equality: The Commission presents its first-ever strategy on LGBTIQ equality in the EU

US must abide by humanitarian refugee accords: UN refugee agency

Here are three technology trends changing the way you travel

These are the biggest risks facing our world in 2019

MEPs call for additional EU sanctions against Russia over Navalny’s imprisonment

Why we need a ‘great new contract in health and healthcare’

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s