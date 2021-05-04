You are here: Home / European Union News / European Health Union: Commission publishes open public consultation on the European Health Data Space

European Health Union: Commission publishes open public consultation on the European Health Data Space

May 4, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the Commission published an open public consultation on the European Health Data Space (EHDS) – an important building block of the European Health Union. The EHDS aims to make full use of digital health to provide high-quality healthcare and reduce inequalities. It will promote access to health data for prevention, diagnosis and treatment, research and innovation, as well as for policy-making and legislation. The EHDS will place individuals’ rights to control their own personal health data at its core. The consultation will remain open for responses until 26 July 2021.

Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said: ″The European Health Data Space will be a crucial component of a strong European Health Union. It will enable EU-wide collaboration for better healthcare, better research and better health policy making. I invite all interested citizens and stakeholders to take part in the consultation and help us leverage the power of data for our health. This will have to rest on a strong foundation of non-negotiable citizens’ rights, including privacy and data protection.″

Innovative solutions and digital technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), can transform healthcare systems. They make them more sustainable and improve people’s health. The development of these technologies requires secure access by researchers and innovators to substantial amounts of health data.

This public consultation focusses on:

  • the access to and use of health data for healthcare provision, research and innovation, policy-making and regulatory decision;
  • fostering a genuine single market for digital health services and products, including innovative ones.

Background

The creation of a European Health Data Space is one the key priorities of this Commission in the area of health. The purpose of the EHDS is to promote health-data exchange and support research on new preventive strategies, as well as on treatments, medicines, medical devices and outcomes.

In the Communication on the European Strategy for Data, the Commission announced its objective to deliver concrete results in the area of health data and to understand the potential generated by developments in digital technologies. The collection, access, storage, use and re-use of data in healthcare present specific challenges that need to be addressed. This requires a regulatory framework that best serves individuals’ interests and rights, especially as regards the processing of sensitive personal health data. In this context, the Commission adopted its Data Governance Act proposal (2020) with conditions regarding access to data, and provisions to foster trust in voluntary data sharing.

Facilitating better access to, and exchange of, health data is essential to ensure increased accessibility, availability and affordability of healthcare. It will stimulate innovation in health and care for better treatment and outcomes, and encourage innovative solutions that make use of digital technologies, including AI.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Europe is now practically divided as in the Cold War

‘Action and tangible progress’ needed to finally ‘win the peace’ for Syrians: UN envoy

MEPs oppose EU Commission plans to authorise three herbicide-resistant GMOs

EU’s unsparing question to UK: now what kind of future relations do you want?

Commission adopts proposal to make EU-U.S. agreement on tariffs effective

De-escalate now, to steer Yemen off ‘precarious path’, UN Security Council hears

‘No steps taken’ so far to end Israel’s illegal settlement activity on Palestinian land – UN envoy

The movement of anti-vaccers: taking humanity back 200 years

Darfur: Inter-communal tensions still high despite improved security, Mission head tells Security Council

Affordable, accessible and safe medicines for all: the Commission presents a Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe

Is a 3-day split week the way to get people back to work?

From rescue animals to electric buses, California is introducing bold new rules

‘Three-country crisis’ across central Sahel puts whole generation at risk, warns UN food agency

Here’s how to build better public transport after COVID-19

5 ways CEOs can renew their businesses for the digital age

ILO warns of widespread insecurity in the global labour market

Why I stopped taking the lift

Want to stop plastic pollution? Start by supporting your local zero-waste business

Human Rights Council election: 5 things you need to know about it

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Libya civil war, African displacement, global trade tensions, terrorists’ children ‘secretly detained’, and more

Amid COVID-19 constraints, UN women’s commission meets to push gender equality forward

Khashoggi trial in Saudi Arabia falls short of independent, international probe needed: UN rights chief

FROM THE FIELD: Persons with disabilities bike towards sustainability

This is how Copenhagen plans to go carbon-neutral by 2025

EU Elections: new rules to prevent breaches of data used to influence elections

European Commission launches global coalition for biodiversity

How COVID-19 compares to seasonal flu, and why you should take it seriously

Growth is running out of steam. How do we prepare for the next crisis?

‘Bleakest period yet’ in Occupied Palestinian Territory: UN human rights expert

Supporting the recovery: MEPs adopt budget priorities for 2021

UNESCO experts ready to assist reconstruction of iconic Notre Dame, following devastating blaze

3 ways firms can master the digital challenges of the 4IR

The ECB must extend its money stimulus beyond 2018: Draghi reckoning

Why the next step for antiracism is transportation

OECD Secretary-General statement on Europe Day

The EU invites the US and Russia to partition Ukraine

Digital Single Market: New EU rules for online subscription services

Nicaragua must end ‘witch-hunt’ against dissenting voices – UN human rights experts

State aid: Commission approves up to €4 billion French measure to recapitalise Air France

A Sting Exclusive: “Paris and beyond: EU action and what COP21 should deliver”, Green MEP Keith Taylor discusses from Brussels 

New study shows close link between GVCs participation and economic development

Protecting Health Workers’ Safety Around the World

COVID-19: Mental balance in pandemic times

Why the World Cup is a bit like international trade

How LA plans to be 1.6°C cooler by 2050

Did Draghi ask the Germans to accept a drastic change of austerity policies?

Libya: EU efforts should focus on protecting migrants, MEPs say

8 charts that show the impact of race and gender on technology careers

The US + Britain trivialize mainland Europe, NATO and the EU

The two big uncertainties shaping our future

UN chief appeals to G7 leaders for ‘strong commitment’ and political will to tackle climate emergency

Climate negotiations on the road to a strong Paris agreement rulebook

These are the places with the most climate change deniers

Top envoy to Yemen praises ‘flexibility’ of chief negotiators as new UN mission chief is named

UN standing with Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique as Southern Africa death toll from deadly cyclone mounts

Gender disparity in salary and promotion in medicine: still a long way to go

‘Reef cubes’: could these plastic-free blocks help save the ocean?

The 5 lessons from New York Climate Week to help us combat deforestation

Council’s position on Visa Directive a step back for young people’s mobility

EU-Singapore free trade deal gets green light in Trade Committee

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s