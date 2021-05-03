Recovery and Resilience Facility: Belgium, Italy, Austria, and Slovenia submit official recovery and resilience plans

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The Commission has received official recovery and resilience plans from Belgium, Italy, Austria, and Slovenia. These plans set out the reforms and public investment projects that each Member State plans to implement with the support of the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

The RRF is the key instrument at the heart of NextGenerationEU, the EU’s plan for emerging stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic. It will provide up to €672.5 billion to support investments and reforms (in 2018 prices). This breaks down into grants worth a total of €312.5 billion and €360 billion in loans. The RRF will play a crucial role in helping Europe emerge stronger from the crisis, and securing the green and digital transitions.

The presentation of these plans follows an intensive dialogue between the Commission and the national authorities of these Member States over the past number of months.

Belgium’s recovery and resilience plan

In the plan it has submitted, Belgium has requested a total of €5.9 billion in grants under the RRF.

The Belgian plan is structured around six pillars: climate, sustainability and innovation; digital transformation; mobility; social and inclusiveness; economy of the future and productivity; and public finances. Projects in the plan cover the entire lifetime of the RRF until 2026. The plan proposes projects in all seven European flagship areas.

Italy’s recovery and resilience plan

In the plan it has submitted, Italy has requested a total of €191.5 billion in support under the RRF comprising of €68.9 billion in grants and €122.6 billion in loans.

The Italian plan is structured around six areas: digitalisation, innovation, competitiveness and culture; green revolution and ecological transition; infrastructure for sustainable mobility; education and research; cohesion and inclusion; health. Projects in the plan cover the entire lifetime of the RRF until 2026. The plan proposes projects in all seven European flagship areas.

Austria’s recovery and resilience plan

Austria’s recovery and resilience plan includes measures for an overall amount of €4.5 billion.

The Austrian plan is structured around four policy priorities. These include reform and investment measures relating to: green recovery, covering renovation, mobility, biodiversity, circular economy, and climate neutrality; digital recovery, covering broadband, schools, public service, and enterprises; knowledge based recovery, including research, up- and reskilling, education, and strategic innovation; and fair recovery, encompassing healthcare, resilient communities, art and culture, and reforms. Projects in the plan cover the entire lifetime of the RRF until 2026. The plan proposes projects in all of the seven European flagship areas.

Slovenia’s recovery and resilience plan

In the plan it has submitted, Slovenia has requested a total of €2.5 billion in support under the RRF comprising of €1.8 billion in grants and €700 million in loans.

The Slovenian plan is structured around four priority pillars: green transition; digital transformation; smart, sustainable and inclusive growth; health and welfare including investments and reforms in long-term care and social housing. Projects in the plan cover the entire lifetime of the RRF until 2026. The plan proposes projects in all seven European flagship areas.

Next steps

The Commission will assess the plans within the next two months based on the eleven criteria set out in the Regulation and translate their contents into legally binding acts. This assessment will notably include a review of whether the plans contribute to effectively addressing all or a significant subset of challenges identified in the relevant country-specific recommendations issued in the context of the European Semester. The Commission will also assess whether the plans dedicate at least 37% of expenditure to investments and reforms that support climate objectives, and 20% to the digital transition.

The Council will have, as a rule, four weeks to adopt the Commission proposal for a Council Implementing Decision.

The Council’s approval of the plans would pave the way for the disbursement of a 13% pre-financing to these Member States. This is subject to the entry into force of the Own Resources Decision, which must first be approved by all Member States.

The Commission has now received a total of 13 recovery and resilience plans, from Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, and Slovakia. It will continue to engage intensively with the remaining Member States to help them deliver high quality plans.