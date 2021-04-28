You are here: Home / European Union News / A strengthened EU Civil Protection Mechanism endorsed by European Parliament

A strengthened EU Civil Protection Mechanism endorsed by European Parliament

April 28, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Parliament has voted for strengthening the role of the European Union (EU) in crisis management through a legislative revision of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. This allows for faster and more effective European solidarity operations in response to large-scale emergencies or disasters that affect several countries at the same time. The EU will have at its disposal additional financial means for civil protection and will strengthen emergency tools such as the rescEU medical reserve of protective equipment. As a direct response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this boost to the EU Civil Protection will ensure that no EU Member State will face shortages of personal protective equipment in the future.

On this occasion, Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič, said: “I welcome the European Parliament’s vote. Through this wide-ranging upgrade of the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism, we will be equipped with additional tools to respond to new risks in Europe and in the world. The Mechanism will become more agile, more comprehensive and more fit-for-purpose in view of today’s challenges. When the next large-scale crisis strikes, the EU needs to have the tools to respond effectively, including during transboundary crises, affecting multiple Member States and several sectors at the same time. Reinforcing the EU’s crisis management system comes in direct response to the 27 Members States and the European Parliament’s request for a stronger EU role in emergencies, and strong public support for the EU to strengthen its disaster management”.

New EU Civil Protection features

Enhanced European response capacities for large-scale crises that overwhelm national response capacities via rescEU:

  • Enabling the Commission to directly procure emergency capacities in cases of urgency where national capacities are overwhelmed. For example, the procurement of equipment to deal with unforeseen emergencies.
  • Offering suitable modes of transport and logistic solutions to Member States, for example, to repatriate EU citizens stranded outside the Union to safety, and to transfer medical personnel, medical equipment and therapeutics. The EU finances transport and logistics at 100% rate as part of rescEU capacities.

A faster European coordination of disaster response: 

  • Strengthening EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre – the EU’s hub for crisis management – with enhanced operational, analytical, monitoring, information management and communication capabilities.

Better prevention and preparedness through:

  • Defining Union-wide resilience goals and scenario plans together with Member States;
  • Improving disaster loss data collection to support evidence-based scenario building.

Adequate financial support and greater flexibility to face the realities of an emergency:

  • A significantly enhanced budget with €1,26 (in current prices) billion foreseen under the 2021-2027 Multiannual Financial Framework and additional €2,05 (in current prices) billion through NextGenerationEU.
  • Reducing unnecessary procedures in responding to an emergency and enhancing the possibilities of managing and implementing the EU budget.

Eurobarometer – strong citizen support for EU civil protection

In the run-up to the adoption of this Regulation, the Commission gathered citizens’ opinions on EU civil protection in the 27 EU Member States. The survey  results show clear support for the EU’s role in crisis management, with 84% of Europeans agreeing that coordinated EU action should be increased to respond more effectively to future disasters and crises. More than 9 in 10 Europeans agree that their country should provide help when a disaster strikes in another EU country that is too big to deal with on their own, a clear sign of support for EU solidarity.

Background

A changing risk landscape in Europe and in the world calls for strengthened emergency management system. The lessons learnt resulting from the current pandemic emphasise, the need to better anticipate and prepare for the impacts of future emergencies that can quickly evolve into complex large-scale societal crises with multiple cascading effects in different areas. With climate change-induced disaster risks on the rise and evolving security threats, the EU is increasingly exposed to the threat of large-scale crises. In parallel, growing urbanisation, digitalisation and cross-sectoral interdependence exacerbate existing and create new vulnerabilities. Against this backdrop, the new Union Civil Protection Mechanism puts in place a more ambitious and wide-ranging crisis management system within the EU. 

The Commission proposed an updated legislation on 2 June 2020 and a final agreement by the legislators was reached in February 2021. This is followed by the formal adoption by the Parliament on 26 April 2021 and the Council on 10 May 2021. The Regulation is expected to enter into force in mid-May this year.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

New UN poverty report reveals ‘vast inequalities’ between countries

A healthy human future depends on healthy oceans. Here’s why

Here are three ways Africa’s youth are defeating corruption

European Union launches WTO trade dispute against Colombia’s unfair duties on frozen fries

ECB’s Draghi favours a cheaper euro to serve all Eurozone countries

Alarming number of Ebola deaths in DRC a ‘rallying cry’ to scale up treatment

Supporting the recovery: MEPs adopt budget priorities for 2021

UN experts decry torture of Rakhine men and boys held incommunicado by Myanmar’s military

Ongoing insecurity in Darfur, despite ‘remarkable developments’ in Sudan: UN peacekeeping chief

New seat projections for the next European Parliament

What cybersecurity professionals can learn from triathletes

Opening – February plenary session, 27 new seats

European Youth, quo vadis?

Worldwide consumer confidence has shot up to its highest level for four years according to a survey of 130 Global Retail leaders

Parliament toughens its position on banking union

EU to scrutinise foreign direct investment more closely

The five stages of the Chief Digital Officer – and why they often fail

Attack on UN compound in Somalia may be ‘violation of international humanitarian law’

The challenges of mental health: an inconvenient reality

Be your all to give your all

4 rules to stop governments misusing COVID-19 tech after the crisis

The EU pollution rights trading system frozen

70 years after the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, this is why we need dignity more than ever

MEPs call for suspension of the launch of the Belarus nuclear plant in Ostrovets

Bringing nuclear test ban treaty into force a ‘central pillar’ of global disarmament push, says UN chief

These are the 3 key skill sets workers will need to learn by 2030

Is this a turning point in the fight against slavery?

UN welcomes Angola’s repeal of anti-gay law, and ban on discrimination based on sexual orientation

Do all you can to resolve climate change ‘sticking points’ UN chief urges South-East Asian leaders, in Bali

UN Chief says ending poverty ‘a question of justice’ on International Day

This is how COVID-19 is affecting indigenous people

EU integration: MEPs want to end permanent opt-outs from EU law

Commission to decide on bank resolution issues

Putin becomes the ‘perfect enemy” for the West

Hunger and obesity in Latin America and the Caribbean compounded by inequality: UN report

Why medicine is relevant to the battle against climate change

ECOFIN: Choosing between the re-unification of Eurozone and a stalemate

Millennials are transforming African farming

Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate deal is bad for US business. Here’s why.

Handwashing is saving lives – but for too many people, it remains a luxury

Climate change and its adverse impacts on health

As conflicts become more complex, ‘mediation is no longer an option; it is a necessity’, UN chief tells Security Council

MEPs choose Wiewiórowski to be the EU’s data protection watchdog

Global Trade Identity can be the cornerstone of paperless trade

Eurozone cannot endure any longer youth marginalisation

Economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions stall growth in Latin America and Caribbean region, UN says

UN, African Union make significant joint commitment to global health

EU Justice Scoreboard 2019: results show the continuing need to protect judicial independence

France asks help from Germany but it will not be for free

UN experts voice ‘deep concern’ over Iran’s ‘consistent pattern’ of denying life-saving medical treatment to detainees

Avocado: the ‘green gold’ causing environment havoc

Yoga as medicined for the mental distress amidst the COVID-19 pandemic: integrative and complementary practices

Vaccination: European Commission and World Health Organization join forces to promote the benefits of vaccines

The hazards of “heroism” in the time of COVID-19

Elections in Europe: No risks for the EU, leaders readying to face Trump-Brexit

Where are the charities in the great Artificial Intelligence debate?

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: Women boost work profits, saving biodiversity, UK loses Chagos Islands vote, Gaza funding, malaria-free in Argentina, Algeria

Mental health and suicide prevention – What can be done to increase access to mental health services in my region?

The challenges of the vaccination campaign in Brazil, including the state of Amazonas

A Year in China

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s