What can we learn from each other about preventing gun violence?

Author: John Letzing

A number of countries have found ways to effectively curb gun violence.

Their experiences could inform efforts to deal with the problem elsewhere.

In the US, there have already been hundreds of mass shootings in the first few months of 2021.

When Switzerland cut the size of its military in half nearly two decades ago, something interesting happened: the number of men fatally shooting themselves every year measurably declined.

In a country where sport shooting merits a public holiday and members of its conscription army keep their weapons at home, this natural experiment pointed to a compelling benefit of limiting access to firearms. Switzerland is just one of a number of places that have hit upon ways to successfully curb gun violence – and other countries could learn from their experiences.

Australia banned military-style weapons in 1996, kicked off a buy-back program paying market rates for prohibited guns, and limited firearm licensing to “genuine” reasons including vermin control (“personal protection” didn’t make the list). The number of gun deaths in the country fell by nearly 56% between 1996 and 2019.

In Israel, which has a conscription army model similar to Switzerland’s, researchers also found a link between reduced access to military-issued firearms and a decline in suicides. In Germany, which suffered a series of school shootings in the 2000s, fully-automatic weapons are now banned and anyone under 25 applying for a gun license must undergo a psychiatric evaluation; annual firearm homicides in the country fell by 90% between 1995 and 2015.

Easy access is one of the main drivers of global gun violence, which tends to disproportionately impact communities of colour and women. In Brazil, for example, 70% of the more than 140,000 children and teenagers killed in firearm incidents there between 2001 and 2018 were Black.

The global burden of gun violence is heavily weighted in the Americas – Brazil, the US, Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela and Guatemala accounted for slightly more than half of all firearm deaths in 2016, according to one estimate, Worldwide, firearms deaths increased by 20% between 1990 and 2016, according to the same study.

In the US, where people have ready access to guns, there were 147 mass shootings in the first three and a half months of this year alone.

There are proven methods for addressing the issue.

Some countries are in the midst of ambitious related efforts. After a gunman killed 51 people in a 2019 rampage, New Zealand responded with a buy-back scheme that netted more than 56,000 weapons, a tightening of gun laws last year, and a registry designed to make buying a firearm similar to being licensed to drive a car.

Some have pointed to an increase in gun-related charges in New Zealand as evidence that police are now taking gun crime more seriously; the prime minister said it only underlines the need for a strong legislative response.

In other countries things have moved in the opposite direction, however. In 2019, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro delivered on a campaign promise to overturn the country’s relatively strict firearm regulations. Since then, there’s been an estimated 65% increase in gun ownership in the country.

