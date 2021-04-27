You are here: Home / European Union News / State aid: Commission approves €1.9 billion Czech scheme to support uncovered fixed costs of companies affected by coronavirus outbreak

State aid: Commission approves €1.9 billion Czech scheme to support uncovered fixed costs of companies affected by coronavirus outbreak

April 27, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has approved a Czech scheme worth €1.9 billion to support the uncovered fixed costs of companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Framework.

Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: “Many Czech companies have experienced a significant decline in their revenues due to the coronavirus crisis. This €1.9 billion scheme will help those companies cover certain fixed costs that are not covered by their revenues. We continue working in close cooperation with Member States to find workable solutions to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, in line with EU rules.

The Czech support measure

Czechia notified to the Commission a scheme, with a budget of approximately €1.9 billion (CZK 50 billion), to further support companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak under the Temporary Framework.

The scheme will be open to all companies of all sizes and active in all sectors, except the financial sector. The public support will compensate part of the uncovered fixed costs incurred by the beneficiaries in a period between March 2020 and December 2021 and will take the form of direct grants. Eligible companies must have sustained a turnover decline of at least 30% in the relevant period, compared to before the coronavirus outbreak. The companies will be entitled to receive support amounting to a maximum of 70% of their fixed costs (up to 90% of their fixed costs if they are micro or small enterprises).

The purpose of the scheme is to mitigate the economic difficulties and the liquidity shortages that the beneficiaries are facing due to the restrictive measures imposed by the Czech government to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The Commission found that the Czech scheme is in line with the conditions set out in the Temporary Framework. In particular, the aid (i) will not exceed €10 million per company; (ii) will cover uncovered fixed costs incurred during a period comprised between 1 March 2020 to 31 December 2021; (iv) will be granted to undertakings that suffer a decline in turnover during the eligible period of at least 30% compared to the correspondent period prior to the coronavirus outbreak and (iii) will be granted no later than 31 December 2021.

The Commission concluded that the measure is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a Member State, in line with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the conditions set out in the Temporary Framework.

On this basis, the Commission approved the aid measure under EU State aid rules.

Background

The Commission has adopted a Temporary Framework to enable Member States to use the full flexibility foreseen under State aid rules to support the economy in the context of the coronavirus outbreak. The Temporary Framework, as amended on 3 April, 8 May, 29 June, 13 October 2020 and 28 January 2021, provides for the following types of aid, which can be granted by Member States:

(i) Direct grants, equity injections, selective tax advantages and advance payments of up to €225,000 to a company active in the primary agricultural sector, €270,000 to a company active in the fishery and aquaculture sector and €1.8 million to a company active in all other sectors to address its urgent liquidity needs. Member States can also give, up to the nominal value of €1.8 million per company zero-interest loans or guarantees on loans covering 100% of the risk, except in the primary agriculture sector and in the fishery and aquaculture sector, where the limits of €225,000 and €270,000 per company respectively, apply.

(ii) State guarantees for loans taken by companies to ensure banks keep providing loans to the customers who need them. These state guarantees can cover up to 90% of risk on loans to help businesses cover immediate working capital and investment needs.

(iii) Subsidised public loans to companies (senior and subordinated debt) with favourable interest rates to companies. These loans can help businesses cover immediate working capital and investment needs.

(iv) Safeguards for banks that channel State aid to the real economy that such aid is considered as direct aid to the banks’ customers, not to the banks themselves, and gives guidance on how to ensure minimal distortion of competition between banks.

(v) Public short-term export credit insurance for all countries, without the need for the Member State in question to demonstrate that the respective country is temporarily “non-marketable”.

(vi) Support for coronavirus related research and development (R&D) to address the current health crisis in the form of direct grants, repayable advances or tax advantages. A bonus may be granted for cross-border cooperation projects between Member States.

(vii) Support for the construction and upscaling of testing facilities to develop and test products (including vaccines, ventilators and protective clothing) useful to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, up to first industrial deployment. This can take the form of direct grants, tax advantages, repayable advances and no-loss guarantees. Companies may benefit from a bonus when their investment is supported by more than one Member State and when the investment is concluded within two months after the granting of the aid.

(viii) Support for the production of products relevant to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the form of direct grants, tax advantages, repayable advances and no-loss guarantees. Companies may benefit from a bonus when their investment is supported by more than one Member State and when the investment is concluded within two months after the granting of the aid.

(ix) Targeted support in the form of deferral of tax payments and/or suspensions of social security contributions for those sectors, regions or for types of companies that are hit the hardest by the outbreak.

(x) Targeted support in the form of wage subsidies for employees for those companies in sectors or regions that have suffered most from the coronavirus outbreak, and would otherwise have had to lay off personnel.

(xi) Targeted recapitalisation aid to non-financial companies, if no other appropriate solution is available. Safeguards are in place to avoid undue distortions of competition in the Single Market: conditions on the necessity, appropriateness and size of intervention; conditions on the State’s entry in the capital of companies and remuneration; conditions regarding the exit of the State from the capital of the companies concerned; conditions regarding governance including dividend ban and remuneration caps for senior management; prohibition of cross-subsidisation and acquisition ban and additional measures to limit competition distortions; transparency and reporting requirements.

(xii) Support for uncovered fixed costs for companies facing a decline in turnover during the eligible period of at least 30% compared to the same period of 2019 in the context of the coronavirus outbreak. The support will contribute to a part of the beneficiaries’ fixed costs that are not covered by their revenues, up to a maximum amount of €10 million per undertaking.

The Commission will also enable Member States to convert until 31 December 2022 repayable instruments (e.g. guarantees, loans, repayable advances) granted under the Temporary Framework into other forms of aid, such as direct grants, provided the conditions of the Temporary Framework are met.

The Temporary Framework enables Member States to combine all support measures with each other, except for loans and guarantees for the same loan and exceeding the thresholds foreseen by the Temporary Framework. It also enables Member States to combine all support measures granted under the Temporary Framework with existing possibilities to grant de minimis to a company of up to €25,000 over three fiscal years for companies active in the primary agricultural sector, €30,000 over three fiscal years for companies active in the fishery and aquaculture sector and €200,000 over three fiscal years for companies active in all other sectors. At the same time, Member States have to commit to avoid undue cumulation of support measures for the same companies to limit support to meet their actual needs.

Furthermore, the Temporary Framework complements the many other possibilities already available to Member States to mitigate the socio-economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, in line with EU State aid rules. On 13 March 2020, the Commission adopted a Communication on a Coordinated economic response to the COVID-19 outbreak setting out these possibilities. For example, Member States can make generally applicable changes in favour of businesses (e.g. deferring taxes, or subsidising short-time work across all sectors), which fall outside State Aid rules. They can also grant compensation to companies for damage suffered due to and directly caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Temporary Framework will be in place until the end of December 2021. With a view to ensuring legal certainty, the Commission will assess before this date if it needs to be extended.

The non-confidential version of the decision will be made available under the case number SA.62477 in the State aid register on the Commission’s competition website once any confidentiality issues have been resolved. New publications of State aid decisions on the internet and in the Official Journal are listed in the Competition Weekly e-News.

More information on the Temporary Framework and other action the Commission has taken to address the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic can be found here.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Juncker’s Investment Plan in desperate need for trust and funds from public and private investors

Mandatory Transparency Register: political meeting to restart negotiations

Over 80 per cent of schools in anglophone Cameroon shut down, as conflict worsens

COVID-19 pandemic: The war inside our heads

How cities can lead the way in bridging the global housing gap

France sneaks into the Geneva US-Iran talks to claim its business share in Tehran

5 things you need to know about your microbiome

Mergers: Commission clears Alstom’s acquisition of Bombardier, subject to conditions

Commission welcomes political agreement on Recovery and Resilience Facility

Fleeing violence, Cameroonian refugee arrivals in Nigeria pass 30,000, reports UN refugee agency

Vaccination: understanding the challenges surrounding COVID-19 vaccination campaigns

Sexual abuse of elderly likely to ‘grow dramatically’, UN expert says

B-I-R-D: 4 digital technologies that can help supply chains take flight

A Sting Exclusive: “Doing ourselves a favour”, Vice President Dombrovskis underscores that this time growth has to come from within the EU

Eurozone: Black economy loves the South

Endocrine disruptors: A strategy for the future that protects EU citizens and the environment

What keeps me up at night? Two strategists reply

“We need to accelerate our negotiation on the China-EU Investment Treaty”, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang highlights from the 21st EU-China summit in Brussels

State aid: Commission approves €2 billion Italian guarantee scheme to support trade credit insurance market in the context of the coronavirus outbreak

To tackle climate change, we need city diplomacy

Two-thirds of employees would trust a robot boss more than a real one

Policymakers can ensure the 4IR is fairer than the last three

Third EU-Western Balkans Media Days: EU reaffirms comprehensive support to media freedom in the region

Cum-ex tax fraud scandal: MEPs call for inquiry, justice, and stronger tax authorities

How migrants who send money home have become a global economic force

Trump: Hostile to Europe, voids Tillerson’s “ironclad” ally pledge

The “Colombo Declaration” adopted at the World Conference on Youth 2014

4 principles for securing the digital identity ecosystem

There are 3 barriers blocking good menstrual hygiene for all women. Here’s how we overcome them

A win-win strategy for private equity deals

The Social Committee may accept the new ‘contractual’ Eurozone

At UN, Somalia’s President spotlights country’s progress, but cautions eradicating terrorism ‘will not be easy’

These 3 start-ups are bringing cutting-edge tech to forest restoration

Protecting migratory species in a rapidly changing world

Final preparations for DCX and IFRA Expo 2019, in association with The European Sting

“A sustainable economy, low-carbon, resource-efficient, resilient and more competitive on the global stage”, EU Commissioner Vella in a Sting Exclusive

There’s a single-use plastic you’ll throw away today without realising

State aid: Commission requires Italy to put an end to tax exemptions for ports

Entrepreneur India Convention 2016: Bringing together Entrepreneurs, Investors, Startups and SMEs

Women must be at ‘centre of peacekeeping decision-making’, UN chief tells Security Council

Reading this alone? Recent surveys reveal the curious truth about loneliness

These are the biggest hurdles on the path to clean energy

Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) of 22/05/2018: EU relations with key trading partners

How interoperability establishes blockchain’s utility and effectiveness for trade finance

A junk food diet can impair your brain, study finds

This is how Europe is helping companies and workers as the coronavirus crisis deepens

Nearly 180,000 displaced by northeast Syria fighting as needs multiply: UN refugee agency

Is the EU’s enlargement over-stretched?

2020: a year for the history books, in visuals

Climate change will be sudden and cataclysmic. We need to act fast

Ethical education as an obligatory course in medical curriculum

France, Germany challenge Trump’s America on Iran and the reign of the dollar

Stricter rules to stop terrorists from using homemade explosives

This city in India swaps plastic for free meals

‘Transformational benefits’ of ending outdoor defecation: Why toilets matter

UN launches innovative programme to detect and disrupt terrorist travel

Commission launches open access publishing platform for scientific papers

UN-backed intercultural dialogue forum urged to keep working to ‘bridge gap between the like-minded’

More electric cars on EU roads by 2030

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s