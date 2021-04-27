You are here: Home / InfoSociety / Technology / 5 ways to reduce risk while fuelling IT innovation and growth

5 ways to reduce risk while fuelling IT innovation and growth

April 27, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Christian Rast, Global Head of Technology & Knowledge, KPMG & Tom Koehler, Global Head, Citizen Developer Program, KPMG

• New technology allows businesses with little or no coding experience to enter app development.

• This democratization comes with risks in terms of meeting the expected user and legal standards.

• Nuanced innovation management should be put in place to minimize risk.

As we emerge into the new reality of a post-pandemic world, there is growing recognition that digital transformation and adoption can make all the difference between the future and failure of an organization. KPMG’s 2021 CEO Outlook Pulse Survey finds a sizeable majority of leaders have reported acceleration of new digital business models and revenue streams (69%) and development of a seamless digital customer experience (56%). However, we see a widening gap between the increasing demand for rapid innovation and the available talent to meet that demand.

Unlocking new technologies like low-code/no-code is one way that businesses can close the transformation gap. These platforms allow users with little to no previous experience to easily prototype, iterate and customize applications. According to Forrester, software can be developed up to 10 times faster that way.

This democratization of technology doesn’t come without risks. But worrying about people in your organization going off and building solutions outside the IT function doesn’t need to keep you up at night. Here are five ways you can support agile innovation to fuel your organization’s growth – and still get trustworthy results.

1. Establish effective innovation management

It’s easy to think about innovation as a box that needs to be checked. But innovation today is much more fluid, and the end points keep moving. This makes continuous innovation activities and adjustments essential to an organization’s long-term success.

It’s important to establish a lean but effective approach to innovation management – one that lets you be inspirational and agile in the face of ongoing disruptions without losing sight of potential risks. Such an approach will likely require you to change how you make innovation and investment decisions.

Today, the focus is often on desired business outcomes: A new product or service to boost sales. A more efficient production process or faster service delivery to increase margins. We believe this focus will need to shift to address how we can embed digital trust from the outset, and not bolt it on later.

Your decisions should factor in questions like: Who are your stakeholders, and what are their trustworthiness requirements? (Hint: KPMG’s survey finds that most CEOs today think purpose, not just profit.) What are your metrics of trust, such as the maturity of your privacy framework? And how do you measure and turn them into a competitive advantage?

Developing what we call a digital trust compass will help you identify these drivers of trust and anchor them into the innovation processes. This creates greater alignment between stakeholder expectations, business needs and the deliverables of the IT function.

The market for low-/no-code platforms is rapidly accelerating
The market for low-/no-code platforms is rapidly accelerating Image: Forrester

2. Embrace ‘Trust by Design’

In response to the pandemic, many organizations rushed to embrace digital solutions – without fully evaluating them from a risk perspective. Now many are working to address the gaps identified after implementation. This can have significant financial and reputational consequences, particularly if they are forced to roll back changes or rebuild solutions from scratch.

When looking to accelerate innovation, it’s more efficient to build Trust by Design into your innovation management approach from the beginning, rather than relying on less agile governance policies. Trust by Design means embedding a risk-based approach to support rapid innovation, rather than focusing simply on across-the-board compliance with legal standards.

The first step is to understand the purpose of the application and its mission criticality, and then follow with a tailored mapping of controls to the specific risk profile. This approach leads to a more lean and efficient management of both business and functional controls monitoring, without compromising the safety and security of the application.

We recommend establishing a common understanding of end-to-end solutions and the complexity of different delivery models across stakeholders to guide innovation activities. You can also use Trust by Design to help manage risks associated with the empowerment of citizen developers – such as by facilitating easy-to-adopt guardrails and the automation of data governance.

3. Move from ‘fit-for-purpose’ to ‘fit-for-governance’

With the increasing market potential of low-code/no-code platforms, we’ve seen an increase in the number of vendors providing technology solutions. When you’re selecting emerging technologies, it’s important to not only look at whether a solution works well, but if it meets your trustworthiness requirements across the wider value- and supply chains.

In our hyper-connected world, we rarely see stand-alone technology solutions any more, but rather systems of systems interacting in real time. This requires organizations to monitor risks from an end-to-end perspective. Digital trust is not a static item, it’s dynamic and continuously changing, depending on the nature and context of your business. The ability to govern technology comprehensively can help you avoid potential ecosystem risks, while fostering stronger alliances based on shared governance principles.

4. Upskill your organization

With technology fundamentally shifting the operations of organizations, focusing on upskilling individual contributors isn’t enough to fill the transformation gap. To innovate with agility, companies need to find ways to raise the tide and lift the competencies of all people within their organization.

The democratization of technology is only an enabler. To create value for your organization, you also need to democratize the expertise of your people.

This means creating opportunities for learning and knowledge-sharing across your organization – such as building communities of practice, facilitating hands-on experiences for your citizen developers, or providing integrated learning experiences so that your people gain confidence with emerging technologies.

5. Foster a culture of agility

While it’s easy to commit to being agile, it’s much harder to foster a culture where agile innovation truly thrives. To be successful, company leaders must be front and centre of any cultural evolution. They need to both lead by example and give their managers the tools and support needed to foster agile innovation.

Start by adapting your own leadership approach. For example, learn to accept setbacks as a part of the innovation process. This can be far easier to say than do, but by giving your people – and yourself – the freedom to fail, you will be able to foster a culture of fast-forwarding by failing-forward.

Innovation with confidence

In the new reality, innovation is both an endless opportunity and a relentless challenge. While the democratization of technology has the potential to accelerate digital transformation, leaders know that it could also expose them to new risks.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

The World Economic Forum was the first to draw the world’s attention to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the current period of unprecedented change driven by rapid technological advances. Policies, norms and regulations have not been able to keep up with the pace of innovation, creating a growing need to fill this gap.

The Forum established the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network in 2017 to ensure that new and emerging technologies will help—not harm—humanity in the future. Headquartered in San Francisco, the network launched centres in China, India and Japan in 2018 and is rapidly establishing locally-run Affiliate Centres in many countries around the world.World Economic Forum | Centre for the Fourth Industrial R…

The global network is working closely with partners from government, business, academia and civil society to co-design and pilot agile frameworks for governing new and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous vehicles, blockchain, data policy, digital trade, drones, internet of things (IoT), precision medicine and environmental innovations.

Learn more about the groundbreaking work that the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network is doing to prepare us for the future.

Want to help us shape the Fourth Industrial Revolution? Contact us to find out how you can become a member or partner.

Remember that your people are your biggest advantage. By rethinking your innovation approach, embracing Trust by Design principles, making technology decisions that are not only fit-for-purpose but fit-for-governance, and working to upskill your entire organization, you can foster a culture of agility and face the future with confidence.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Here are the biggest cybercrime trends of 2019

Protecting the Treaties in the interest of all Europeans: the College takes solemn oath to serve the EU

How to promote Primary Healthcare to the Young Healthcare Workforce?

ACP-EU : Agreement on climate change, migration and post-Cotonou

Building trust: Here’s what you need to know about The Davos Agenda 2021

We lack a global framework for saving our environment. Here’s how we change that

Ground-breaking clean air protocol to guard human health and the planet, enters into force

How to put people at the heart of your company’s COVID-19 response

World response to AIDS epidemic at a ‘critical juncture’

80 adolescents a day will still die of AIDS by 2030, despite slowdown in epidemic

Eurozone stagnates after exporting its recession to trading partners

If you live in a big city you already smoke every day

This is how drones and other ‘tradetech’ are transforming international trade

State aid: Commission approves €325 million public support to provide schools in Italy with very high internet speeds

“Leaked” TTIP document breaks post 8th negotiations round silence and opens door to critics

Stop illegal trade in cats and dogs, says European Parliament

What the mighty mangrove tells us about our broken relationship with nature

Amazon sinks while our breath sinks

Workers want flexibility. After COVID, they just might get it: Poll

Ebola emergency chief decries new attacks on frontline staff, after DR Congo worker death

Opening Remarks by H.E. Ambassador Yang Yanyi, Head of the Chinese Mission to the EU at the Chinese Fashion Night

Unemployment and stagnation can tear Eurozone apart if austere policies persist

Financial stability: Commission addresses risks of Libor cessation

UN updates guidelines to ensure successful return to civilian life for former combatants

Commission opens infringement procedures against 24 Member States for not transposing new EU telecom rules

What’s an ‘essential service’? Not knowing could block access to key digital services during COVID

Comprehensive listening: a tool to humanize Primary Healthcare and medical specialties

“None of our member states has the dimension to compete with China and the US, not even Germany!”, Head of EUREKA Pedro Nunes on another Sting Exclusive

Impossible Brexit options: WTO or new referendum?

China hails human rights progress amid calls to close detention camps

Germany takes cover from Trump in Eurozone and decides to pay for it

Costa Coffee products (Copyright: Costa Coffee; Source: Costa Coffee website, Press area)

The start of the “Caffeine rush”: Coca-Cola acquires Costa Coffee days after Nestlé-Starbucks deal

6 ways social innovators are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic

On their epic journeys, migratory birds connect nations and inspire people, UN says on World Day

Brexit talks: 2nd round fails to bring the EU and the UK closer on key issues

Conflict and climate change challenge sustainable development effort: UN report

We need a global convention to end workplace sexual harassment

Italian coronavirus pressures and flattening the curve – an epidemiology expert explains

Independent UN rights experts call for ‘immediate investigation’ into alleged Bezos phone hack by Saudi Arabia

How industrial clusters can become net-zero carbon exemplars

10 lessons from the COVID-19 frontline for a more gender-equal world

A Wholesome Health Care for Transgenders: Sex Reassignment Surgery

International data flows: Commission launches the adoption of its adequacy decision on Japan

In Japan, if you’re 76 you’re biologically 65

Somalia: UN Security Council condemns terrorist attack in which dozens were killed or injured

Green Deal: Commission adopts new Chemicals Strategy towards a toxic-free environment

Young people demand a transparent job market: new campaign launches on international interns day

When it comes to envirotech adoption, NGOs can lead us out of the woods

Safe and resilient forests: Commission works for wildfire prevention in Europe and globally

MEPs spell out priorities for the European Central Bank and on banking union

GSMA announces first speakers for Mobile 360 Series-Middle East and North Africa

How AI and machine learning are helping to fight COVID-19

Here are 3 ways venture capital can fund a better future

Attack on Saudi facilities risks dragging Yemen into ‘regional conflagration’: UN Envoy

5 ways to boost sustainable trade in the world’s poorest countries

‘Still time’ to stop a ‘bloody battle’ for Libya’s capital, insists Guterres

The future of work ‘with social justice for all’ tops agenda of centenary UN Labour conference

The space internet race is dawning. Here’s what to expect

5 libraries doing innovative things to help their communities

Venezuelan crisis: MEPs reaffirm their support for Juan Guaidó

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Technology, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s