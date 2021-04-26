You are here: Home / European Union News / Conference on the Future of Europe: preparations continue

Conference on the Future of Europe: preparations continue

April 26, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

After the successful launch of the multilingual digital platform, the Executive Board continues to fine-tune arrangements prior to the inaugural hybrid event on 9 May.

At their third meeting on Thursday (22 April), the Executive Board endorsed the event’s draft programme, which will take place on Europe Day. It will be broadcast live, and will feature remote citizen participation and interventions by the Presidents of the three EU institutions.

The representatives of the European Parliament, Council and Commission also endorsed the Conference’s Rules of Procedure regarding the European citizens’ panels, and in relation to the Principles and the Scope of the Conference. Each panel will comprise 200 citizens and will ensure that at least one female and one male citizen per Member State is included. Citizens will be chosen randomly to set up panels that are representative of the EU’s diversity, in terms of geographic origin, gender, age, socioeconomic background and level of education. Young people between 16 and 25 will make up one-third of each panel.

They also held an exchange of views on the rules of the Conference Plenary, aiming to reach an agreement at their next meeting.

Parliament’s Co-Chair of the Executive Board, Guy Verhofstadt, said: “We are preparing the ground to get as much interaction as possible between the two starting tracks of the Conference – the platform and the citizens’ panels. The next step is to set up the Plenary to reflect Europe’s diversity of opinion and take up the ideas and suggestions from citizens, on which the success of the Conference depends.”

The Portuguese Secretary of State for EU Affairs, and Co-Chair from the Presidency of the Council of the EU, Ana Paula Zacarias, said: “The level of participation in the Conference’s digital platform over the last days had been truly impressive. Citizens are answering our call for participation and it’s time to move a step further and set the Conference in motion.”

Commission Vice-President for Democracy and Demography, and Co-Chair, Dubravka Šuica, said: This Conference is all about engaging and empowering citizens. We keep them at the forefront of all our thinking on the Conference. Whether they are pro-Europe or sceptical, we want to hear from them, so we can respond to their concerns.

Next steps

The next meeting of the Executive Board is scheduled to take place on 9 May in Strasbourg. Nevertheless, additional meetings might still be scheduled in the weeks before.

Background

The Executive Board is composed of representatives from the three institutions (European Parliament, Council and Commission), on equal footing. It oversees the work, process and organisation of the Conference. COSAC representatives participate as observers to all Board meetings. Representatives from the Committee of the Regions, the European Economic and Social Committee and social partners are also invited as observers.

The multilingual digital platform is fully interactive: people can engage with one another and discuss their proposals with fellow citizens from all Member States, in the EU’s 24 official languages. People from all walks of life and in numbers as large as possible are encouraged to contribute, via the platform, in shaping their future – and also to promote the platform on social media channels, with the hashtag #TheFutureIsYours

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Farmers on the frontline in battle against drug-resistant microbes: UN health agency

‘Stronger’ effort must be made to cement peace deal for South Sudanese women and girls: UN Women chief

Snowden is the “EU nomination” for this year’s Oscars

The global issue of migration in 2017

Young and unemployed the perfect victims of ‘vultures’

“What a Wonderful World”: the unsettled relationship between Climate Change and Human Health

Everything you need to know about the coronavirus

The future of work requires a return to apprenticeships

Indonesia: Psychological impact on earthquake survivors turns villages into ‘ghost towns’

Medical students against male supremacy

Desires for national independence in Europe bound by economic realities

UN chief condemns deadly Burkina Faso mosque attack

What Keynes can teach us about government debt today

Fairer and clearer rules on social benefits for EU mobile workers agreed

Engaging women and girls in science ‘vital’ for Sustainable Development Goals

Agreement on EU funding for cross-border projects

Primary Healthcare vs Specialization Careers, how to promote PHC to the Young Health Workforce?

Erasmus+ will finance existing UK-EU mobility in the event of no-deal Brexit

The COP24 Agreement: Yes, it happened at last

Discussion at Europe House: Brexit & Food

From fishing village to futuristic metropolis: Dubai’s remarkable transformation

At last a solid base for the European Banking Union

Youth unemployment: think out of the box

A challenge for inclusion in the Dominican Republic’s health care services

Right-wing “sovranism” harm national identity

New UN forestry project bids to help countries meet climate change commitments

FROM THE FIELD: Going the extra mile with vaccines

2020 Blue Economy Report: Blue sectors contribute to the recovery and pave way for EU Green Deal

A Sting Exclusive: Towards better business opportunities for the EU and its neighbours, Commissioner Hahn live from European Business Summit 2015

UN chief urges ‘maximum restraint’ following policy shift over northeastern Syria

Syria still suffering ‘staggering levels’ of humanitarian need, Security Council hears

Italy should boost spending and strengthen cooperation and integration of employment services to help more people into work

Brexit: UK to suffer from EU’s uncompromising stance

JADE Spring Meeting 2017 – day 3: JADE Academy trainings, networking session and gala dinner – Excellence Awards winners revealed

Eurozone closer to a deflation – stagnation trap

Cohesion Policy after 2020: preparing the future of EU investments in health

Sustainable Development Summit: ‘We must step up our efforts – now’, Guterres declares

Amsterdam is getting a 3D-printed bridge

Only one in five countries has a healthcare strategy to deal with climate change

The future of the plastics industry is green

The Indian miracle state pointing the way to global sustainability

Civil society organisations disenchanted with “Youth Guarantee”

More efforts needed to boost trust in business and finance

Generalist practicing: is it worth it?

This disease once wiped out 60% of Europe’s population – and now it’s back

How to close the digital gap for the elderly

Who is culpable in the EU for Ukraine’s defection to Russia?

Syria: At least seven children killed in yet another airstrike

Eurozone retail sales fall shows recession

Learning lessons from across Europe – the hidden costs of COVID-19 on lung cancer

The Great Reset after COVID-19 must put people first

This young activist explains how to change the world in 3 steps

Peer-to-peer learning: a way to develop medical students’ trainings

The New Year 2016 will not be benevolent to Europe

Could Europe become the first climate-neutral continent?

After COVID-19, we must rethink how we find and produce new drugs

American women are 50% more likely to die in childbirth than their mothers

4 ways to build a net-zero economy by 2050

A top economist shares 3 ways leaders can help economies recover

To rebuild trust in the media, we must empower its consumers

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s