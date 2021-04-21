You are here: Home / Business / These universities top new rankings for their commitment to SDGs

These universities top new rankings for their commitment to SDGs

April 21, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Phil Baty, Chief Knowledge Officer, Times Higher Education

  • New impact rankings highlight the transformational achievements of universities that actively support the Sustainable Development Goals.
  • The results reveal that traditional measures of institutional prestige are not always aligned with social and environmental contributions.

The extraordinary potential of universities to make the world a better place has perhaps never been more clearly demonstrated than it has by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plaudits will rightly focus on the University of Oxford for its lead role in the rapid development of an effective vaccine with AstraZeneca, Johns Hopkins University for keeping the world informed about the spread of the pandemic, through its renowned Coronavirus Resource Center and Imperial College London’s Covid Response Team for the models that informed public policy responses to the virus.

But such headline-grabbing contributions from leading institutions can overshadow the quiet armies of academics across the world, at both household name universities – and the less celebrated, less wealthy and less prestigious institutions – who are making a transformational social and economic impact on the world in myriad diverse ways.

Today this extraordinary global impact is laid out in a pioneering university ranking: The Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings. These are based not on traditional measures such as wealth, prestige or intensive research output, but on a series of more than 100 metrics and over 200 measurements, designed to capture universities’ contribution towards each and every one of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals – from Good Health and Wellbeing (SDG3) and Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG8), to action on poverty (SDG1), climate (SDG13), equality and the environment.

Seventeen separate rankings for each individual SDG and an overall global ranking have been created to properly recognize and reward universities’ extraordinary impact on their communities, their nations and the world across four areas: research, teaching, outreach and stewardship (how they manage their own affairs – mainly their estates and people).

The new performance data helps to identify and share best practice, encourage collaboration between universities, industry and government – and we hope, incentivize further action. It also provides a powerful new to resource to help students decide where to study. A survey of 2,000 prospective international students, conducted in March 2021 by Times Higher Education’s (THE) consultancy team found that 79% believe that universities have an important role to play in achieving the SDGs, while 9% said sustainability was the most important factor in determining their university choice.

First launched in 2019, the response to the new ranking has been inspiring. While fewer than 500 institutions took part at its inception, the 2021 edition contains a staggering 1,240 universities from 98 countries or regions, sharing vast amounts of data to present a fresh new vision of what excellence in higher education really looks like – and shaking-up traditional notions of the world’s best universities.

The UK’s University of Manchester ranks first in the world overall, and also takes first place for both SDG11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) and SDG12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The University of Manchester’s President, Dame Nancy Rothwell, says, “We believe that universities exist for public benefit. To support this, we have placed social responsibility as one of our core goals for the past decade… We are pleased to be part of a growing community of universities committed to measuring and sharing their social impact.”

Universities are here to address the big questions and challenges facing our world, and there’s no better framework for this than the UN’s SDGs which apply to all countries and sectors of society.—Dame Nancy Rothwell, President, The University of Manchester.

The top 10 in the overall ranking includes universities from seven countries, and three continents – showing a true, united global focus on the goals. That global focus is even more apparent when you look at the top 100 in the overall ranking, with 24 countries and regions appearing from six continents.

Aside from ground-breaking research, Manchester points out that it offers £15 million a year in financial support for students from disadvantaged backgrounds to support equality; has committed to zero carbon by 2038; is divesting from fossil fuels; and has already eliminated more than 250,000 pieces of avoidable single-use plastics, to name just a few initiatives that support the global goals.

The rankings across each individual SDG demonstrate the richly diverse range of institutions leading the world in key areas – not just prestigious institutions in the west or global north that tend to lead traditional university rankings but universities from across the world’s continents.

Mexico’s Metropolitan Autonomous University, a key member of Mexico’s National Crusade Against Hunger, leads for SDG2 (Zero Hunger). Thailand’s King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi, which launched its Green University Development Policy back in 2010 to integrate sustainability into all activities – across operations, teaching and research – leads for its development and use of Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG7). South Africa’s University of Johannesburg leads the world for its leadership in promoting Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG8). Institutions from the UK, US, Australia, Saudi Arabia and Canada also top individual lists across an extraordinary range of activities and impacts.

From the international teams of biomedical scientists who defeated the odds to deliver treatments and vaccines to fight COVID-19, to the social scientists helping us to understand and mitigate the profound socio-economic fall-out of the virus, to the arts and humanities scholars bringing vital critical thinking and communications skills to help us all imagine a different future for humanity – it’s clear that universities, across disciplines and across borders, will be vital to leading us out of the current health, economic and social crisis to re-build stronger.

We must be in no doubt – universities will have just as vital a role to play in preparing the world for the next pandemic, and other existential global challenges such as the climate crisis.

At THE we hope that this pioneering new performance data will help universities to provide evidence of the extraordinary impact they already have – as well as to gain the recognition and public support, to collaborate and galvanize, in preparation for the world-changing challenges to yet to come.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Poliomielitis: climatic changes and impossibility in border control

Female African coders ‘on the front-line of the battle’ to change gender power relations: UN chief

1 in 4 Africans had to pay a bribe to access public services last year

Detecting online child sexual abuse requires strong safeguards

World is closer than ever to seeing polio disappear for good

Ending the era of dirty textiles

Sassoli to EU governments: Rise to the challenge. Find new shared ways to finance our recovery

Eurozone examines the prospect of issuing debt paper jointly

This heroic doctor is waging war on rape and the stigma around it

European Court of Justice to Google: It is #righttobeforgotten but not #righttoberemembered

Canada needs to increase foreign aid flows in line with its renewed engagement

Politics is failing to protect the Amazon. It’s time for finance to step up instead

‘Great Pacific Garbage Patch’ clean-up project launches trial run: UN Environment

How the institutional response to COVID-19 can prepare us for climate change

Here’s how community lending could help refugees find their feet

ACP-EU : Agreement on climate change, migration and post-Cotonou

Humanitarian Aid: €64 million for most vulnerable in Southern Africa

Antitrust: Commission consults stakeholders on a possible new competition tool

Medical students: The need for emigration

Charlotte in Ghana

Anti-Semitism ‘toxic to democracy’, UN expert warns, calling for better education

UN health emergency committee to re-convene on global threat posed by China coronavirus

Burnout is a pandemic. Why don’t we talk more about it?

“We have to do a better job of creating alternatives to violent extremism”, US Secretary of State John Kerry from Switzerland; the Sting reports live from World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

More hiring freedom can reduce teacher shortages in disadvantaged areas

UN Mission in Afghanistan gravely concerned about ill-treatment of prisoners by Taliban, following first-hand testimony

COP25: UN climate change conference, 5 things you need to know

The banks dragged Eurozone down to fiscal abyss

This is why AI has a gender problem

Financial stability: Commission addresses risks of Libor cessation

Tigray conflict: EU humanitarian support to Ethiopian refugees reaching Sudan

For how long and at what cost can the ECB continue printing trillions to keep euro area going?

The movement of anti-vaccers: taking humanity back 200 years

How to unleash the potential of regions like São Paulo

What will it take for the world’s third-largest economy to empower women?

Drinking coffee could help you live longer, research finds

Humanitarian aid: €24.5 million in Southern Africa and Indian Ocean region

This young scientist is tackling food insecurity for the world’s most vulnerable groups

EU countries invested €5 trillion abroad

Mergers: Commission approves GlaxoSmithKline’s acquisition of Pfizer’s Consumer Health Business, subject to conditions

UNICEF urges ‘transformative shift’ in family-friendly work policies to reap ‘huge’ benefits

Economic growth ‘exceeds expectations’ but trade tensions are rising: UN report

Parliament elects Ursula von der Leyen as first female Commission President

State aid: Commission approves €380 million German rescue aid to Condor

Happy workers are more productive, research shows

Aid Programme for the Turkish Cypriot community: Commission adopts second Action Programme for 2020

These 5 countries plan to slash their CO2 emissions. But how will they do it?

There are 3 barriers blocking good menstrual hygiene for all women. Here’s how we overcome them

Here’s how India can soar in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

ECB indicates south Europeans can endure more austerity

Let’s Learn

Electronic cigarettes, a better alternative or a well-advertised product

The miserables and the untouchables of the economic crisis

New UN agriculture agency report underscores value of fishing in fight against global hunger

What is the IMF telling Eurozone about fiscal and banking unification?

‘Grave consequences’ await if new deadly escalation of violence in Gaza continues – top UN official

Europe bows to Turkey’s rulers, sends Syrian refugees back to chaos

Eurozone: Subdued inflation can lead to more recession

UN updates guidelines to ensure successful return to civilian life for former combatants

World ‘off track’ to meet most Sustainable Development Goals on hunger, food security and nutrition

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s