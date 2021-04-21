You are here: Home / iSting Now / Migrant Children in Care are Being Robbed of their Settled Status

Migrant Children in Care are Being Robbed of their Settled Status

April 21, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was written by one of our passionate readers, Mr. Aaron Gates-Lincoln, writer for Immigration News. The opinions expressed within reflect only the writer’s views and not The European Sting’s position on the issue.

The UK immigration system is a complex web of hostile environment policies, which are self-admittingly designed to make the lives of migrants hard. Concerns have now begun to rise that these policies are deepening, and are impacting the lives of vulnerable children more so than ever. 

It is being estimated that thousands of children of EU nationals who are now in the UK care system are going to be put at risk by flaws in the EU Settlement Scheme. The scheme, introduced after Brexit, allows EU citizens to apply to receive indefinite leave to remain status within the UK. For children in care, applications for the scheme must be submitted by the local authority in which they are situated in. 

However, a Freedom of Information request by the Children’s Society has found that so far, fewer than 40% of the 3700 or so eligible children in care that are known of have had their applications submitted. Numbers may be significantly higher than this, as many local authorities do not keep nationality data for children in care. With the deadline for applications now less than 3 months away, this is extremely worrying for the immigration security of this group of vulnerable children. 

To exacerbate the anxiety surrounding these numbers, it is not clear how not submitting an application may impact these children. Concerns are being raised that the issue could mirror that of the Windrush scandal, in which thousands of Commonwealth citizens were wrongly detained and deported due to problems surrounding documentation. With this in mind, it could be estimated that the group will apply for housing or employment in the future and only then discover their unlawful status. This could seriously put them at the risk of unjust detainment and deportation.

The EU Settlement Scheme has emerged and exposed itself as a covert element of the UK government’s hostile environment policies. Children in care having to rely on others to submit applications for something that should be an automatic right is the harsh reality of current immigration policy. The government itself has ignored calls from MPs to fast-track children in care through the process, instead opting to place the responsibility on struggling local authorities.

It is also unjust that local authorities have been encouraged by the government to place children in care on this immigration track. Evidence has shown that for children of EU nationals in care, most, if not all, could have the rights to citizenship. Instead, the children who actually have applications submitted are placed on a scheme that would offer them nowhere near the same number of rights and entitlements.

It is vital that this group of children are given the opportunity to gain the citizenship that they are entitled to. Children born in the UK, who have parents with settled status, or have lived the first 10 years of their life there, have the right to register to be a citizen. The Home Secretary also has a discretionary power to grant any child citizenship when it is evident that their future lies in the UK, like if they are taken into the care system for example. 

In most cases, children in care are not taken down this pathway due to extortionate citizenship fees. For each application, local authorities have to pay £1000, £640 of which is direct profit to the Home Office. In addition, the lack of required parental information that could result in failed applications prevents local authorities from submitting them in the first place. Due to current laws, if children in care are not put on the citizenship pathway before the age of 18, they will lose their right to citizenship when they reach this age. 

The system that children in care are subject to is obviously rigged against them, and is designed to work against their best interests. The recent apologies for the Windrush scandal seem empty when it becomes clear that the government in setting up another generation of immigrants to be subject to the same injustices. It is vital that local authorities are pressured to ensure that all eligible children in care have their applications submitted for the EU Settlement Scheme. However, it is equally important that the government is pressured to change the law, and give migrant children in care the lifelong right to apply for citizenship. 

Here are some petitions to sign that may be helpful:

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/564011

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/582742

Here is some further reading on the topic: 

https://www.amnesty.org.uk/files/2018-09/Childrens%20Right%20to%20Citizenship%20-%20Background%20Information.pdf?6_Ky2GxSv580ARFNiKeUNpenFsozcJ1C=

Click to access Children-in-care-with-immigration-issues.August.2017.final_.pdf
Join the Hive!

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Cash for babies: How Europe is tackling its falling birthrate

The Indian miracle state pointing the way to global sustainability

The Franco-German axis considers that all EU needs now is more armaments

Parliament adopts InvestEU programme for strategic and innovative investments

Terrorist content online should be removed within one hour, says EP

West Africa ‘shaken by unprecedented violence’, UN envoy tells Security Council

Hungary: people born in the 2020s won’t have legal rights any more to buy tobacco

Why securing the Internet of Things is crucial to the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Is Eurozone preparing to abandon austerity and stagnation?

Khashoggi case highlights ‘very worrying practice’ of overseas abductions, says UN expert

CLIMATE CHANGE FOCUS: Cows, coffee and sustainable farming

Road safety: Data show improvements in 2018 but further concrete and swift actions are needed

‘Undersea gardeners’ are restoring Jamaica’s lost coral reefs

This is why Dutch teenagers are among the happiest in the world

Somalia: UN congratulates Puntland region’s newly-elected President

Marked improvement in Europe’s air quality over past decade, fewer deaths linked to pollution

End Syria fighting to avoid ‘even greater humanitarian catastrophe’

Celebrating the Customs Union: the world’s largest trading bloc turns 50

Shaping the future of democracy in Armenia

‘The green economy is the future,’ UN chief says in Beijing, urging climate solutions that strengthen economies, protect the environment

Commission reports on the risks of investor citizenship and residence schemes in the EU and outlines steps to address them

Corporate investors hold the key to fostering inclusive entrepreneurship

Berlin repels proposal for cheaper euro

Final turnout data for 2019 European elections announced

EU-China Leaders’ Meeting: Upholding EU values and interests at the highest level

Bankers don’t go to jail because they are more equal than us all

Heard about deepfakes? Don’t panic. Prepare

Amazon sinks while our breath sinks

Why David Cameron’s large victory in UK elections will not pursue a ‘Brexit’

No patents on naturally obtained plants and seeds

Progress on gender equality is too slow, says OECD on International Women’s Day

Catalonia’s vote for independence and the power of symbols

The Chinese retail revolution is heading west

How voice technology will change your life

East Africa locusts threaten food insecurity across subregion, alerts UN agriculture agency

EU-Singapore free trade deal gets green light in Trade Committee

Sahel States need international support ‘now more than ever’– UN peacekeeping chief

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is driving Globalization 4.0

Burundi election countdown amid ‘deteriorating’ human rights situation

UN space-based tool opens new horizons to track land-use on Earth’s surface

Milk, fruits and vegetables distributed to schoolchildren thanks to EU programme

A jingoistic Spanish ‘war’ from the past

Resettlement: EU Member States’ pledges exceed 30,000 places for 2020

More than 100,000 people have recovered from COVID-19

How AI can accelerate the search for treatments for emerging and intractable diseases

Rebuilding after COVID-19 shouldn’t mean going back to how things were

COVID-19 vaccines: MEPs call for more clarity and transparency

More than one million sexually transmitted infections occur every day: WHO

Mental health in times of a pandemic: what can each individual do to lessen the burden?

Feeding families remains complex task in war-torn Syria – UN relief agency

European Parliament and Eurovision sign partnership for European Elections

5 ways cities can use emerging technologies to fight climate change

The world needs a grand coalition to tackle climate change

CHINA UNLIMITED. PEOPLE UNLIMITED. RESTRICTIONS LIMITED

Wolfgang Schäuble: “Without European unification, there would be no German unity”

A day in the life of a refugee: why should we care?

80 adolescents a day will still die of AIDS by 2030, despite slowdown in epidemic

Aviation Strategy for Europe: Commission signs landmark aviation agreements with China

5 Black heroes of the environmental movement

Building climate resilience and peace, go hand in hand for Africa’s Sahel – UN forum

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: iSting Now Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s