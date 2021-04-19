You are here: Home / European Union News / EU continues to address humanitarian needs in Ethiopia by allocating over €53 million

EU continues to address humanitarian needs in Ethiopia by allocating over €53 million

April 19, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The EU has announced today new funding of €53.7 million in humanitarian aid for the most vulnerable people in Ethiopia, including those affected by the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, who will arrive in Ethiopia tomorrow and will meet Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen, said: “The conflict in the Tigray region has exacerbated an already difficult situation in Ethiopia. Humanitarian needs –like food security, health and shelter – are growing. Violence is increasing in several parts of the country. The situation in Tigray remains severe despite slight improvements, keeping millions of people in need of assistance. The key priority therefore remains to ensure humanitarian access to all those in need in Tigray. The safety and security of humanitarian personnel must be ensured, in accordance with International Humanitarian Law (IHL). The EU, together with its Member States, has been one of the largest humanitarian donors to the crisis. We continue to call for the respect of IHL, including the obligation to protect civilians and for the perpetrators of all attacks on civilians to be swiftly brought to justice.”

The funding announced today will be dedicated to addressing the acute needs of those affected by conflict and climate shocks, including populations in displacement and the communities hosting the displaced. This comes on top of additional funding for the Tigray crisis last year, which brought the total EU funding for humanitarian partners in Ethiopia to over €63 million in 2020.

Background

Internal conflicts, ethnic tensions and political crises in the region – including the Tigray conflict, which broke out in November 2020 – are expected to continue, leading to further displacement of populations, including internal forced displacement.

In December 2020, the EU increased humanitarian funding for the Tigray region and its spill-over effect on other regions within Ethiopia and neighbouring Sudan by €24.8 million. In Ethiopia, EU-funded humanitarian partners had received an extra €18.8 million. The additional funding helped replenishing and pre-positioning life-saving goods and equipment urgently, providing life-saving services such as water and health, and enhancing treatment for malnutrition. This brought the total humanitarian support for Ethiopia to over €63 million in 2020.

The funding announced today will also be allocated to ensuring a rapid response capacity to new and rapid-onset conflicts and natural shocks, such as drought, floods, and epidemics. As Ethiopia is hosting almost 770 000 refugees from other African countries, humanitarian aid will also be allocated to addressing the critical needs of the most vulnerable refugees.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

India’s mega-rich are on the rise

European Youth Forum welcomes adoption of Sustainable Development Goals and calls on European countries to not ignore them!

MEPs highlight impact of pandemic on children’s health and education

Yemen: ‘A great first step’ UN declares as aid team accesses grain silo which can feed millions

EU Budget: InvestEU Programme to support jobs, growth and innovation in Europe

The world just took a step closer to eradicating polio

Climate action: 4 shifts the UN chief encourages Governments to make

New Iraqi Prime Minister-designate urged to act on reforms and accountability

AI could be a silver bullet for healthcare in ASEAN

More capital and liquidity for the banks

‘All hands should be on deck’ – key quotes from leaders on the fight against COVID-19

Four ways we can fix economics in 2019

This man is turning cities into giant sponges to save lives

To achieve net-zero carbon cities and buildings we need systemic efficiency

Chart of the day: When do young Europeans leave home?

How to turn Africa’s manufacturing sector into a high-tech powerhouse

How tech companies compare at protecting your digital rights

Budgetary Control Committee asks for stronger measures to protect EU spending

These are the regions where people have most faith in their schools

Palliative care and Universal Health Coverage: how to advocate for the inclusion of palliative care in UHC

Drinking coffee could help you live longer, research finds

World-famous cultural institutions closed due to coronavirus are welcoming virtual visitors

Why 2020 is a turning point for cybersecurity

3 pressing urban problems Indian cities must solve in the post-COVID recovery

How multistakeholder platforms can strengthen our multilateral system

How climate change sparks innovation for fragile communities

Three of the world’s hardest-hit nations are preparing to end their lockdowns

Tourism and transport: Commission’s guidance on how to safely resume travel and reboot Europe’s tourism in 2020 and beyond

Should tech companies pay us for our data?

Eurozone recession subsides

Reasons to hope and reasons to keep perspective on a vaccine

In The Bahamas, Guterres sees impact of ‘Category Hell’ hurricane, ‘powered by climate change’

Preventing and resolving conflicts must form ‘backbone’ of collective efforts – UN chief

Eurobarometer: protecting human rights tops citizens’ list of EU values

Commission calls on Leaders to pave the way for an agreement on a modern, balanced and fair EU budget for the future

EU-UK: A deal synonymous to ‘remain’, England pays the Irish price

5 libraries doing innovative things to help their communities

EU imposes provisional anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese solar panels

German elections: Is Merkel losing ground or Shultz is winning?

MEPs call for additional EU sanctions against Russia over Navalny’s imprisonment

Coronavirus: Eight macro-financial assistance programmes agreed to support enlargement and neighbourhood partners

Primary Care: a way to provide Palliative Care in Universal Health Coverage

Monday’s Daily Brief: Nigeria massacre, Libya shelling condemned; recycled plastic used to build classrooms in Côte d’Ivoire

Reading the smoke signals: The long-term consequences of Amazon wildfire on global health

Here are 3 ways venture capital can fund a better future

From Policy to Reality: Discrepancies in Universal Health Care Systems across the European Union

TTIP’s 11th round starts in Miami but EU-US businesses see no sunny side

College meeting: European Commission reorganises the “Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom” into the “Service for the EU-UK Agreements”.

Digital Single Market: Cheaper calls to other EU countries as of 15 May

The eight types of AI you should know about

Commission reinforces tools to ensure Europe’s interests in international trade

How India’s new consumers can contribute to a $6 trillion opportunity

FROM THE FIELD: Faces and Voices of Conflict

EU’s judicial cooperation arm, Eurojust, to become more effective with new rules

European Commission launches EU-wide public consultation on Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan

Mergers: Commission clears E.ON’s acquisition of Innogy, subject to conditions

The priority for workplaces in the new normal? Wellbeing

Europe divided: 30 years on from the fall of the Berlin Wall

State aid: Commission approves €400 million Dutch loan scheme to support companies providing package travel and linked travel arrangements in context of coronavirus outbreak

Future of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh ‘hangs in the balance’ – UNHCR chief

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s