You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Palliative care and Universal Health Care

Palliative care and Universal Health Care

April 18, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Manisha Das , a student of MBBS 2, studying at Dhaka Medical College in Bangladesh. . She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

If you or your loved ones are living with severe life threatening illnesses like cancer, HIV,COPD etc., you may need to undergo symptomatic follow up, seeking for help and support to lessen stress, pressure and improve life. In this circumstance, Palliative Care can reduce your complications!

So now what is Palliative Care?

The word Palliative itself means ‘relieving’. So thereby, palliative care stands for a specialized medication for those who are suffering from serious illness , to alleviate their pain ,as well as upgrading their psychological and spiritual mind setting.

Who is involved in this treatment process?

Not only the patient but also corresponding family members are also included into this care. A well trained doctors team, nurses, other specialists who work with patient’s other consultants to render extra layers of support. The main focus is to relieve stress and pain. And the expected goal is betterment of quality of life both for patients and the family.

Like, It is TEAMWORK!

Figure : Palliative Tree*                          *Photo by bdpallcare.com

What is UHC?                                        UHC, which is an abbreviation of United Health Coverage , is used as a term in which people irrespective of caste and creeds can access preventive, promotive, curative, rehabilitative, palliative care as their demand as well as ensuring that these services doesn’t tend to drive them into financial crises.

Why is this Palliative Care needed as an Essential Package under the UHC program?  

As palliative care is greatly needed by seriously ill ridden patients and when it’s a matter of to include it into UHC, Palliative care should have to fulfill THREE criterias of UHC.

  • Providing care to all people who need and it should be delivered irrespective of age, sex, gender and nationality.
  • Treatment should be promotive, preventive, effective and curative.
  • And also considering whether it exposes a patient into financial hardship.

Now it can be literally said that, if we can combine these three along with relieving the pain of chronic bed-ridden patients, palliative care will surely be more effective and progressive. Because the expected target of palliative care is Collaboration of  patients physically , mentally and financially.

Now, here are  some measures to include palliative care under UHC

  • Introduction and mass awareness

First of all try to establish a crystal clear image about  palliative care among people , so that they feel free to access  and  co-operate, Beside of this, raise awareness by spreading importance ,impaction, effectiveness of palliative care as a part UHC.

  • Promotion and accessibility

Palliative care should be included as a part of the Health Act worldwide. Each and every person should have the right to access it. Also it should be made cost free so that people from limiting conditions don’t face economic hardship.

  • Training on it from core level

As it’s specialized care, proper training and management should be started from foundation level. Guide and train doctors , nurses , community  health workers from the very primary level.

  • Mentoring patient and the family

Support and mentor the patient and family members to achieve this curative care and advantage of regaining quality of life as a part of UHC to reflect their true and current needs.

  • Planning of agenda and future management to spread it to all region

Take initiative for announcements, publications, training, establishment of palliative care to make it available in every nook and corner of the world under UHC.

About the author

This article is written by  Manisha Das , a student of MBBS 2 , studying at Dhaka Medical College in Bangladesh. Besides her medical studies, she has been an official member of IFMSA Bangladesh since 2019 and also connected with volunteering like blood donation, awareness about blood borne diseases, vaccination works through Medicine Club at DMC. In the future, she is interested in research next to her medical profession and therefore she considers IFMSA as a global opportunity to nourish it. She also dreams of such a world,where no one will be deprived of primary health needs and doctor –patient relationships will be more reliable, more affable which can reduce unexpected misunderstanding and accelerate genuine treatment progress.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Brexit Preparedness: European Commission adopts final set of “no-deal” contingency measures for Erasmus+ students, social security coordination rules and the EU budget

The journey begins – 2021 is the European Year of Rail!

Three experts on why eradicating plastic pollution will help achieve gender equality

Informal meeting of heads of state or government, Sibiu, 09/05/2019

State aid: Commission opens in-depth investigation into public support for expansion of LG Chem’s electric vehicles battery plant in Poland

Rising number of young people excluded from jobs, education and training

Iran protests: Live ammunition reportedly used, says UN human rights office

In dreams and in love there are no impossibilities

Opening Remarks by H.E. Ambassador Yang Yanyi, Head of the Chinese Mission to the EU at the Chinese Fashion Night

EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey: €5.6 billion out of €6 billion now allocated in support of refugees

Forget 2009, this is the real credit crisis of our time

Is there a cure for corruption in Greece?

COVID-19 vaccination campaigns and their challenges

EU Visa Policy: Commission welcomes agreement to strengthen EU visa rules

How to unleash the potential of regions like São Paulo

A comprehensive strategy for Eurozone’s long term growth gains momentum

US-EU trade negotiations: pointless tariffs against real economic growth

A Sting Exclusive: “Paris is the moment for climate justice”, Swedish MEP Linnéa Engström claims from Brussels

The ECB proposes a swift solution for SMEs’ financing

Major UN aid operation for 650,000 gets underway across Syria-Jordan border

Latest leaked TTIP document confirms EU sovereignty may be under threat

Societies must unite against ‘global crisis of antisemitic hatred’, Guterres urges

How powering food storage could end hunger

What are antibody tests and can they get the world back to work?

Education should be like everything else. An on-demand service

A new European banking space is born this year

Smart city experts should be looking to emerging markets. Here’s why

JADE Spring Meeting 2016 highlights

European research priorities for 2021-2027 agreed with member states

Latest tragedy in the Mediterranean claims over 100 lives – UN refugee agency

Parliament demands ban on neo-fascist and neo-Nazi groups in the EU

Memoirs from a unique trip to China: “my new old dragon” (Part II)

We need to rethink cybersecurity for a post-pandemic world. Here’s how

COVID-19 amplifies inequality. Fight back with long-term thinking

How COVID-19 vaccine efforts could help defeat other diseases

Former Chilean President Bachelet put forward by UN chief as next High Commissioner for Human Rights

Young people are key to defusing unrest and restoring public trust

A third of young people polled by UN, report being a victim of online bullying

The reskilling revolution can transform the future of work for women

European Defence Fund: EU funds new joint research and industrial projects

Coronavirus Global Response: EU Humanitarian Air Bridge supports Venezuela

Search Engine neutrality in Europe in danger: Are 160.000 Google filtering requests good enough?

Why we need different generations in the workplace

Mexico: UN chief saddened by pipeline blast in which dozens were killed

Use space technology to build a better world for all, urges UN chief

UNICEF urges ‘transformative shift’ in family-friendly work policies to reap ‘huge’ benefits

EU cracks under the weight of its policy on the Ukraine-Russia nub

We need a global convention to end workplace sexual harassment

Climate Change : An Already Health Emergency

10 reasons to be optimistic for the future, from young change-makers

COVID-19 practices are constantly changing – this app helps emergency doctors cope

After the European Parliament elections – what happens next?

Scourge of slavery still claims 40 million victims worldwide, ‘must serve as a wakeup call’

Chernobyl nuclear disaster-affected areas spring to life, 33 years on

Why the UK government must do more to boost green revolution

UN chief praises Africa for keeping ‘hearts and borders open’ in refugee crisis

OK computer: why the machine age still needs humans

In Bali, UN chief Guterres outlines importance of international financial cooperation for sustainable development

TTIP 9th Round marked by American disappointment: Will some optimism save this trade agreement?

As Dubai switches on its first 5G, what is all the fuss about?

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s