You are here: Home / European Union News / EU allocates an additional €9 million to support the most vulnerable in Myanmar following the coup d’état

EU allocates an additional €9 million to support the most vulnerable in Myanmar following the coup d’état

April 16, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today the EU has stepped up its response to assist those in need in Myanmar in the context of the recent military coup, with the allocation of an additional €9 million in emergency humanitarian aid to support the most vulnerable. The critical reinforcement of the EU’s response comes on top of a funding package of €11.5 million provided at the start of 2021, to support key humanitarian and disaster preparedness needs in the country, bringing EU humanitarian assistance in Myanmar to a total of €20.5 million in 2021 so far.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: “The violent military junta that has overthrown the legitimate government in Myanmar has been merciless in killing innocent civilians, in egregious violations of International Humanitarian Law that exacerbates the already dire humanitarian crisis faced by displaced and conflict-affected populations. The EU condemns the despicable acts of violence by the coup d’état, and meanwhile reaffirms its will to continue providing strong humanitarian support through its humanitarian partners directly to the most vulnerable population, who also face recurrent natural hazards that further increase their needs. At this this crucial and pressing time, the EU is showing up for the people of Myanmar by significantly stepping up its support in humanitarian assistance.”

The funding will be used to respond to urgent humanitarian needs in the sectors of emergency health support, protection, food security, and multi-sector emergency assistance. Through this additional allocation, the EU is stepping up its response capacities in the conflict areas in which it is active, and also in urban settings, where indiscriminate violence has been used by the Myanmar security forces. The additional funding will also provide humanitarian assistance to those fleeing fighting between Ethnic Armed Groups and the Myanmar Armed Forces, with funds allocated to address the growing regional implications of the crisis, including in Thailand. All EU humanitarian funding is provided in line with the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence, and is channelled directly through NGOs, UN Agencies, and the Red Cross. The EU does not provide any humanitarian aid funding to the illegitimate military authorities.

Background

Conflict in Myanmar is marred by widespread violations of international humanitarian and human rights law, resulting in substantial humanitarian needs. More than 336,000 people in Myanmar have been internally displaced, a large majority of whom are in situations of protracted displacement in Rakhine, Kachin, Kayin and Shan states, with limited access to basic services. An estimated 600,000 Rohingya people remain in Rakhine State, of whom around 126,000 are effectively confined to camps or camp-like settings that were established in 2012, and so still cannot move freely. Restricted humanitarian access to several areas hampers the ability of international aid organisations to provide crucial assistance to people in need. Recurrent natural hazards also increase the vulnerability of people living in disaster-prone areas.

Since 1994, the EU has provided €287 million in humanitarian aid to Myanmar, with €19 million allocated in 2020. The EU works with trusted and independent humanitarian partners to address the protection, food, nutrition and health needs of the most vulnerable people, particularly in Rakhine, Chin, Kachin and Shan states. Following the violence in August 2017, the EU has stepped up its humanitarian assistance in the form of food, nutritional care, healthcare, water and sanitation, coordination, and protection, including mine education. Humanitarian needs are increasing as a result of the 1 February 2021 coup d’état, as security forces use indiscriminate violence against civilians and fighting increases between Ethnic Armed Groups and the Myanmar Armed Forces.

The EU will closely monitor the humanitarian situation in Myanmar, in light of the recent developments, in order to step up the humanitarian response further, if needed.     

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

EU finally agreed to cut roaming charges in 2017 but criticism is always there

EU budget: Making the EU fit for its role as strong global actor

Coronavirus global response: EU allocates additional €50 million in humanitarian aid

How can we build a workforce for our digital future?

The four pillars of self-care in times of Covid 19

US-North Korea summit in Singapore ‘a promising development’ says Guterres

Drinking water: new plans to improve tap water quality and cut plastic litter

A poor kid died just now. Do you know why?

Commission reports on progress in risk reduction in the Banking Union and calls for faster progress on Capital Markets Union ahead of EU Leaders’ meetings

European Commission and four online marketplaces sign a Product Safety Pledge to remove dangerous products

Innovation can transform the way we solve the world’s water challenges

The Working Methods of the von der Leyen Commission: Striving for more at home and in the world

One third of poorer countries face both undernutrition and obesity: WHO report

How COVID-19 is taking gaming and esports to the next level

UN conference agrees better ways for Global South countries to work together on sustainable development

Zuckerberg, a paella, and the mighty EU questionnaires that would stop Whatsapp acquisition by Facebook?

3 reasons why responsibly-deployed technology is key to the COVID recovery

UN chief welcomes establishment of inclusive government in Central African Republic

“Prevention is better than cure”: the main goal of modern medicine

UN makes ‘declaration of digital interdependence’, with release of tech report

2019 EU Budget: Commission proposes a budget focused on continuity and delivery – for growth, solidarity, security

Top UN Syria envoy hails ‘impressive’ start to historic talks in Geneva

Pride in practice: Equality in access to health services for the LGBT community in a third-world country

Women ‘vital’ to peace efforts and ensuring long-lasting stability in Afghanistan

Closing the global gender gap – whose job is it anyway?

UNESCO food and culture forum dishes up fresh serving of SDGs

Future of EU farming: MEPs push for modern common policy with fair funding

Medical training without borders: what’s still missing?

Stand for healthcare workers’ safety

Digital Green Certificate: MEPs seek clarifications regarding the travel facilitation tool

A Sting Exclusive: “Youth voice must be heard in climate change negotiations!”, Bérénice Jond Board Member of European Youth Forum demands from Brussels

The secret to Bangladesh’s economic success? The Sheikh Hasina factor

This is how AI can help you make sense of the world

5 things to know about the US opioid epidemic

Coronavirus: Commission proposes to provide €81.4 billion in financial support for 15 Member States under SURE

Unity, regional cooperation and international support needed for Horn of Africa to develop sustainably

Gender parity has a huge role to play in the fight to save our oceans

5 ways companies can support their remote workforce

5 ways Coca-Cola is cleaning up its plastic footprint in Africa

Letter to The European Sting from Italy

EU signs final contracts under the €6 billion budget of the Facility for Refugees in Turkey

What does leadership mean in an age of perpetual change?

At last some rules on banks

DR Congo: Ebola response resumes despite ‘risky environment’

‘Stay at home’ UK tells people as global confirmed cases pass 380,000 – Today’s coronavirus updates

Healthcare’s a human right, not ‘a privilege for the rich’ UNAIDS argues at Davos

Ensure that widows are ‘not left out or left behind’, UN chief urges on International Day

WHO working to save lives following powerful earthquake in Albania

It’s time to ‘eliminate the scourge of conflict-related sexual violence’, urges UN chief

Last year, this coral reef was teeming with life. Now it’s dying – and it’s up to us to save it

Why it’s time to take central banks’ digital currencies seriously

FROM THE FIELD: Keeping Morocco’s indigenous culture and conservation in balance

Could the EU’s ban on palm oil in biofuels do more harm than good?

MEPs call on EU Commission to step up action against dangerous chemicals

Growth is running out of steam. How do we prepare for the next crisis?

How to prevent a suicide?

The hidden risks nature loss poses for businesses

‘Counter and reject’ leaders who seek to ‘exploit differences’ between us, urges Guterres at historic mosque in Cairo

OECD employment rate increases to 68.2% in the first quarter of 2018

This young activist explains how to change the world in 3 steps

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s