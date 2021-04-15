You are here: Home / European Union News / European Solidarity Corps 2021-2027: First call for proposals to support youth volunteering activities

European Solidarity Corps 2021-2027: First call for proposals to support youth volunteering activities

April 15, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The Commission has today launched the first call for proposals under the new European Solidarity Corps 2021-2027. The European Solidarity Corps supports young people wishing to engage in volunteering activities in a variety of areas ranging from helping people in need to supporting health and environmental action, across the EU and beyond. This year’s priority will be health and will mobilise volunteers to work on projects addressing health challenges, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and recovery.

With a dedicated budget of over €1 billion for 2021-2027, the new programme offers opportunities to some 275,000 young people to help address societal and humanitarian challenges through volunteering or by setting up their own solidarity projects. For the first year of action, more than €138 million are available.  As of next year, the programme will also allow young people to volunteer in humanitarian aid activities worldwide, thus helping to tackle humanitarian challenges in safe third countries, supporting EU aid activities there.

Vice-President for Promoting our European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas, said: “Solidarity is at the core of the European project, both within our Union and with our partners around the world.  Our European way of life is one that shows our younger generations that we are stronger together.  This is what they have experienced, and what they can share through the opportunities offered by the European Solidarity Corps. With volunteering at its heart, this programme engages and empowers young people to be active in society, faithful to our values and become true change-makers.”

Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, Mariya Gabriel, said: “Young people have a lot to give to society. At an age when everything seems possible, we want to encourage them to be active, to show solidarity and share their time, commitment and passion for the causes they care about. Being part of European Solidarity Corps is also an invaluable occasion to gain experience and develop new skills. This year, with a special focus on activities and projects in the area of health prevention and support, we hope to also mobilise volunteers in our joint efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The new European Solidarity Corps supports overarching EU political priorities, facilitating organisations and young people to address them. Four strands are particularly highlighted:

  • Promoting of inclusion and diversity;
  • Making projects ‘greener’ and encouraging environmentally sustainable and responsible behaviour among participants and participating organisations;
  • Supporting the digital transition through projects and activities that boost digital skills, foster digital literacy and develop understanding of the risks and opportunities of digital technology;
  • Promoting participation of young people in democratic processes and civic engagement.

In addition to these four areas of engagement, the programme will have the flexibility to add annual priorities, to address pressing issues – such as health, this year.

In order to take part in the European Solidarity Corps, organisations need to obtain a quality label, which certifies that they carry out high quality solidarity activities in compliance with the principles, objectives and requirements of the programme. Any public or private body may apply for funding, with the help of the European Solidarity Corps National Agencies based in all EU Member States and non-EU countries associated to the programme – Iceland, Liechtenstein, Turkey and the Republic of North Macedonia. In addition, groups of young people registered in the European Solidarity Corps Portal may directly apply for funding for solidarity projects developed and led by them.

The application period for both calls under the new 2021-2027 programme opens on 15 April, and ends on 5 October 2021. Applications for the quality label for solidarity volunteering can be submitted anytime. The deadline to apply for the quality label for humanitarian aid volunteering is 22 September 2021.

Background

Launched in December 2016, the European Solidarity Corps exists as an EU-funded programme since October 2018, with an operating budget of €375.6 million for 2018-2020. Volunteering gives young people from 18 to 30 years old (up to 35 for humanitarian activities), the opportunity to contribute to the daily work of organisations that specialise in activities benefiting communities.

So far, 275,000 young people have joined the European Solidarity Corps, and some 50,000 participants have started their activities. Based on the success of the initiative, the European Solidarity Corps continues its activities for 2021-2027 and extends them to volunteering in the field of EU humanitarian aid.

Volunteering projects offer opportunities for young people to take part in solidarity activities and help to address identified needs within local communities. Volunteering may take place in a country other than the country of residence of the participant (cross-border) or in the country of residence of the participant (in-country). Young people can volunteer individually or in teams, and activities can last up to 12 months.

The quality label is a process that certifies that an organisation is willing and able to carry out high quality solidarity activities in compliance with the principles, objectives and quality standards of the European Solidarity Corps. Obtaining a quality label is a precondition for participation in volunteering activities.

A solidarity project is a non-profit solidarity activity initiated, developed and implemented by young people themselves for a period from 2 to 12 months. Solidarity projects should address key challenges within the communities.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

MEPs approve €585 million to support Syrian refugees in neighbouring countries

EU Justice Scoreboard 2019: results show the continuing need to protect judicial independence

The future of the plastics industry is green

This is how many women have been nominated for best director in the Oscars’ entire history

The success story of a Chinese investment in the Greek port of Piraeus

The IMF sees Brexit’s ‘substantial impact’ while the world’s economy holds its breath

A reflection of health inequity in recent epidemics

What is systemic racism, and how can we combat it?

Counting unemployment in the EU: The real rate comes to anything between 16.1% and 20.6%

Why vaccines are not just for children

Primary Healthcare: Back to the Basics

‘Abhorrent’ ambulance attack in Libyan capital imperils life-saving work, warns UN

How our global battle against coronavirus could help us fight climate change

The fatal consequences of troika’s blind austerity policy

The Khashoggi affair: A global complot staged behind closed doors

Draghi’s negative interest rates help Eurozone’s cohesion

Two days left until General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), lots of newsletter opt-outs but does the EU citizen really know?

Tax crimes: MEPs want EU financial police force and financial intelligence unit

Climate change adaptation: MEPs want the EU to be better prepared

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: Guterres in Kenya, Prisoners sick in Iran, #GlobalGoals, Myanmar, Ukraine updates, and new space partnership

Kazakhstan continues to push for a nuclear-free world

Greta Thunberg at #DavosAgenda: Here’s how climate experts responded to her speech

UN urges protection of indigenous peoples’ rights during migration

We need a fresh approach to climate change migration. This is why

Coronavirus: Commission presents practical guidance on implementing the temporary restriction on non-essential travel to the EU

Our idea of what makes a company successful needs to change. And it starts with making waste expensive

These 4 trends are shaping the future of your job

FROM THE FIELD: Balancing act for Philippines farmers

Chart of the day: These countries have the highest share of electric vehicles

These are the top 10 emerging technologies of 2019

ILO discusses world of work response to global refugee crisis

Commission study finds positive impact of trade agreements on agri-food sectors

‘Huge’ stakes, ‘daunting’ job to tackle gender-based violence, UNICEF chief tells ground-breaking conference

At UN, Middle East countries discuss steps towards regional nuclear-free zone

Can ocean health lead to wealth? Our latest House on Fire podcast tackles blue finance

Precision medicine should be accessible to all

Strong multilateral institutions key to tackling world’s dramatic challenges, UN chief says In Moscow

Climate change: Parliament’s blueprint for long-term CO2 cuts

‘Nothing left to go back for’: UN News hears extraordinary stories of loss, and survival as Mozambique rebuilds from deadly cyclones

Coronavirus: the Commission mobilises all of its resources to protect lives and livelihoods

This UK footballer just won free school meals for kids in the summer holidays

The EU Parliament and the ECB unknowingly or unwillingly fail to protect our financial assets

Scientists have created a new kind of plastic that could be infinitely recyclable

Countries should focus on labour market policies to help refugees and improve coordinated actions to tackle illegal immigration

The real cost of addiction

Commission to decide definitely on genetically modified Maize 1507 seed

Antisemitism, intolerance, can be unlearned, Guterres tells New York commemoration

These photos show the world of science in stunning detail

Scientists have created biodegradable microneedles to fight eye disease

UNICEF must triple budget to combat Ebola outbreak in DR Congo; complex crisis impacting unprecedented number of children

FROM THE FIELD: Murals help heal wounds of bloody conflict in Guatemala

Ecuador: UN ‘stands ready’ to support talks, in bid to end political turmoil

EU and U.S. castigate Facebook on Cambridge Analytica scandal as citizens’ data privacy goes down the drain again

Armenia should take vigorous measures against entrenched corruption

How tech companies compare at protecting your digital rights

Sustainable Development Goals: making the world a better place

Polish PM chooses to focus on economy, amid questions on rule of law in Poland

G7 summit: Trump Vs. G6 leaders on trade and climate change

Western Balkans: European Parliament takes stock of 2018 progress

More protection for our seas and oceans is needed, report finds

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s