You are here: Home / European Union News / European Commission registers Χαλλούμι/Halloumi/Hellim as a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO)

European Commission registers Χαλλούμι/Halloumi/Hellim as a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO)

April 13, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the European Commission adopted a package of two measures regarding an important Cypriot heritage: Χαλλούμι/Halloumi/Hellim. First, the Commission registered Χαλλούμι/Halloumi/Hellim as a protected designation of origin (PDO), protecting the valuable name against imitation and misuse across the EU. Only Χαλλούμι/Halloumi/Hellim produced in Cyprus according to the product specification is now allowed to use the registered name, bringing clear economic benefits to the island.

The registration allows producers of this iconic Cypriot cheese, famous around the world for its characteristic texture, folded appearance, and suitability for serving grilled or pan-fried, based anywhere on the island of Cyprus to benefit from the PDO status.

Secondly, to facilitate that producers in the Turkish Cypriot community draw full benefits from the protection, the Commission has adopted a measure allowing the PDO product to cross the Green Line, provided that the cheese and milk from which it was made has met all EU animal and public health standards.

This historic package that gives effect to the Common Understanding for Χαλλούμι/Halloumi/Hellim reached in 2015, to be implemented pending the reunification of Cyprus.  

The measure accompanying the registration of Χαλλούμι/Halloumi/Hellim as a PDO aims at ensuring that the animal and public health situation in the EU as well as food safety are not compromised. It also establishes the conditions for trade to take place including provisions on controls. In addition, the milk processing establishments will have to be in compliance with the relevant public health rules.

The main features of the package are:

  • The name “Χαλλούμι (Halloumi)/Hellim” is now in the register of protected designations of origin and protected geographical indications. Only Χαλλούμι/Halloumi/Hellim produced on the island of Cyprus and according to the traditional recipe can now be marketed in the European Union under that name.
  • An internationally accredited inspection body will be appointed to conduct PDO inspections throughout Cyprus. The inspection body will be responsible for ensuring that producers respect the traditional recipe.
  • A workable arrangement will be set up to ensure efficient PDO controls throughout Cyprus, which will be closely monitored by the Commission.
  • A measure lifting the prohibitions of movements of certain animal products on the island of Cyprus, pending its reunification, and laying down certain conditions for the movement of those products to allow the production of ‘Χαλλούμι’ (Halloumi)/‘Hellim’ (PDO) across all Cyprus.
  • A private inspection body will be appointed to conduct inspections of farms and dairies in the Turkish Cypriot community to ensure that they comply with all EU health and hygiene rules. Only Χαλλούμι/Halloumi/Hellim that meets all EU health standards can be traded across the Green Line.

Remarks by Members of the College

Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira, who is also responsible for the Cyprus Settlement Support, said: “This is a major achievement with political and economic significance for the entire island of Cyprus. It shows that mutually beneficial solutions are possible, as well as the important role of the Commission in bringing them about. The implementation of these arrangements, in a spirit of cooperation, should contribute to bolster trust and confidence between the two Cypriot communities. The Commission will continue to play an active role with a view to achieve a comprehensive and lasting solution to the Cyprus problem”.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski, said: “I am delighted that Χαλλούμι/Halloumi/Hellim has entered the register of PDOs and PGIs, joining the finest products of Europe’s high quality agriculture and food. The application to all producers on Cyprus willing to adhere to the scheme is the fruit of many years of patient and careful work on all sides. This PDO registration arrangement ensures equal and fair treatment for all producers on each side of the Green Line, and will finally guarantee that consumers throughout the European Union can identify this authentic Cypriot product”.

Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, said: “Today, the Commission adopted an historic Decision after years of dedicated work. With the unanimous endorsement of all Member States, today we safeguard not only a unique national product of Cyprus, but also our Union’s strict sanitary protections, which are paramount for food safety. The Commission has developed this framework in agreement with Cyprus competent authorities, and is fully committed to supporting its successful implementation and oversight. The two communities in Cyprus can now reap the economic benefits of this Decision, pending the reunification of the country, while ensuring that our stringent food safety standards are upheld”.

Background

Χαλλούμι/Halloumi/Hellim is the most prominent animal product of Cyprus. Besides its cultural value, it is also a product of significant economic importance for the island.

The registration of Halloumi/Hellim as a PDO – equally available to producers from both Cypriot communities – is also a highly symbolic step to bring the two communities closer and working together to build confidence.

In order to protect animal and public health throughout Cyprus the Commission will assist the Turkish Cypriot dairy sector to reach compliance as soon as possible with EU animal and public health standards. The Commission envisages intensifying its support to the Turkish Cypriot dairy sector under the Aid Programme for the Turkish Cypriot community. 

As part of the package, the decision foresees the possibility of setting up a Working Group on Χαλλούμι/Halloumi/Hellim. This Group will be chaired by the Commission and composed of representatives from the two Cypriot communities. The Working Group will review the implementation of the Regulation and Decision. 

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

The ASEAN Community sees the light: the genesis of a new powerful economic and political bloc and EU’s big opportunity

Across Europe, people are struggling to make ends meet. We need a common response immediately.

Landmine casualties high for third consecutive year despite record funding, latest monitor reports

4 ways leaders are driving innovation in the public sector and revolutionising governance

Did Draghi ask the Germans to accept a drastic change of austerity policies?

Ethiopia is Africa’s fastest-growing economy

EU budget: Commission helps prepare new Cohesion programmes with Regional Competitiveness Index and Eurobarometer

‘A trusted voice’ for social justice: Guterres celebrates 100 years of the International Labour Organization

Why global collaboration is needed to protect against a new generation of cyber threats

The MWC14 Sting Special Edition

Digital Services: managing harmful content while protecting freedom of expression

The implications of Brexit on European business, youth entrepreneurship and junior enterprises.

Quality education an ‘essential pillar’ of a better future, says UN chief

Education should be like everything else. An on-demand service

EU-US Privacy Shield data exchange deal: US must comply by 1 September, say MEPs

OECD household income up 0.7% in first quarter of 2018, outpacing GDP growth

To build cities fit for the future, we need to think differently

Coronavirus: Commission starts testing interoperability gateway service for national contact tracing and warning apps

Vestager vs. Google: a fight to ensure a competitive innovation framework

Right-wing “sovranism” harm national identity

ECB: Growth measures even before the German elections

EU steps up aid for Lebanon – European Commissioner for Crisis Management in Beirut

Climate Change: a challenge yet to be tackled in medical schools

EU trade agreements: delivering new opportunities in time of global economic uncertainties

How digital can transform healthcare in Asia for millions of people

5 ways to integrate Syrian refugees into the workforce

Fighting crime: faster EU-wide exchange of non-EU nationals’ criminal records

How the North Korea-U.S. detente is a leveling of the playing field

Accelerating SDG Progress in Asia – Pacific

How India can improve urban public health with lessons from COVID-19

Millennials are transforming African farming

Attack on Saudi facilities risks dragging Yemen into ‘regional conflagration’: UN Envoy

Children are so hungry in one British town they are eating from bins

Solitary Britain sides with US aggressing Russia and chooses hard Brexit

The consequences of Brexit seen by a European young entrepreneur

Are we at a turning point for tackling online extremism?

A new era of computing is coming. How can we make sure it is sustainable?

COP21 Breaking News_03 December: Europe’s children urge leaders to commit to climate action at UN Climate Summit in Paris

Can we prevent a surge in pandemic-related homelessness?

American women are 50% more likely to die in childbirth than their mothers

Eurogroup: IMF proposes Germany disposes

UN rights chief ‘appalled’ by US border detention conditions, says holding migrant children may violate international law

Towards Responsible #AIforAll in India

Scientists studied microbes feeding on Antarctica’s first methane leak – here’s what they found

Madagascar: UN chief commends nation on first round of peaceful elections

What the COVID-19 pandemic teaches us about cybersecurity – and how to prepare for the inevitable global cyberattack

The US is building a bike trail that runs coast-to-coast across 12 states

Love Affair with Some(one)/(thing)

“Asia-Pacific takes stock of ambitious development targets”, written by the Heads of UNFPA and ESCAP

4 lessons on human cooperation from the fight against Ebola

Coronavirus Global Response: European Union organises a humanitarian air bridge to Côte d’Ivoire

Most fish consumers support a ban on fishing endangered species, poll finds

Libya: Heavy shelling and civilian deaths ‘blatant violation’ of international law – UN envoy

Thursday’s Daily Brief: Safeguarding civilians, strengthening Ebola response in DR Congo, marking Fistula Day, updates on CAR and Syria

This is the life of a refugee: the constant destruction and construction of dreams every day

Human trafficking cases hit a 13-year record high, new UN report shows

Global economy: ‘we must do everything possible’ to avoid global ‘fracture’ caused by US-China tensions, urges Guterres

South African women’s fury at gender-based attacks spills onto the streets

Further reforms needed for a stronger and more integrated Europe

Unanswered questions for Europe’s youth in President Juncker’s State of Union

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s