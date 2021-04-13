You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / 8 charts that show the impact of race and gender on technology careers

8 charts that show the impact of race and gender on technology careers

April 13, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Natalie Marchant, Writer, Formative Content

  • 57% of women working in tech have experienced gender discrimination in the workplace, compared to just 10% of men, according to career website Dice.
  • Black respondents were more likely to have experienced racial discrimination in the tech sector compared to any other group.
  • Gender and race were also shown to affect respondents’ experience of burnout in the workplace.
  • Workplace diversity has been shown to improve everything from innovation to profitability.

Much work has been done to close gaps in gender and race equality in the tech industry, but a new report indicates there’s still more needed.

Careers website Dice’s Equality In Tech report asked more than 9,000 technologists about their overall career satisfaction and concluded more must be done to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

Here’s how gender and race impacted those working in the tech industry.

Gender discrimination in the workplace

a chart showing the percentage of women and men experiencing gender discrimination in the workplace
These statistics show that women experience gender discrimination significantly more than men in the workplace. Image: The Equality in Tech Report/Dice

When asked if they had experienced gender discrimination in the tech industry, 57% of women respondents said they had, compared to only 10% of men.

Nearly half (48%) of women also reported seeing discrimination in terms of their technical abilities – double that of men.

Racial discrimination in the workplace

a graph showing the number of people experiencing racial or gender discrimination in the workplace
Racial and gender discrimination is an ongoing issue in workplaces. Image: The Equality in Tech Report/Dice

Dice also asked about experiencing racial discrimination in the tech sector and found Black respondents were most likely to have seen it than all other groups, at 48%.

This was followed by Hispanic/Latino(a) respondents at 30%, Asian/Pacific Islanders at 25%, Asian Indian respondents at 23% and White respondents at 9%.

Gender pay gap

Statistics showing which percentage of women and men negotiated their salary
Women are less likely to negotiate their salary at a new job than men. Image: The Equality in Tech Report/Dice

The Equality in Tech report also found that more women (35%) were dissatisfied with their current compensation compared to their male colleagues (29%).

However, women were also less likely to have actively negotiated their salary at their most recent new job – with 44% of women saying they had compared to 49% of men.

Racial pay gap

a graph showing how satisfied people of different races are with their current compensation at work
These statistics show that compensation satisfaction varies across different races. Image: The Equality in Tech Report/Dice

Pay inequality has been a long-running issue in the tech industry and it is still impacting how employees from various backgrounds feel about their salary.

While six in 10 White respondents said they were satisfied with their salary, just half of Black technologists felt similarly, along with 49% of both Hispanic/Latino(a) and Asian/Pacific Islander respondents and 45% of Asian Indian participants.

Satisfaction with career by gender

a chart showing the level of career satisfaction according to gender
These statistics show that women are less satisfied with their career in the tech industry than men. Image: The Equality in Tech Report/Dice

Women in the tech industry were also found to be less satisfied with their overall career than their male peers – with a total of 63% saying they were very or somewhat satisfied, compared to 68% of men.

Satisfaction with career by ethnicity

a graph showing the level of career satisfaction according to race
This graph shows that race affects career satisfaction in the tech industry. Image: The Equality in Tech Report/Dice

White employees working in the tech industry were found to be significantly more satisfied with their careers (at 69%) compared to their Hispanic/Latino(a) (66%), Black (61%), Asian/Pacific Islander (61%) and Asian Indian (58%) colleagues.

Burnout experience by gender

a chart showing how burned out people feel in the tech industry according to gender
Women and men experience a similar level of burn-out in the tech industry. Image: The Equality in Tech Report/Dice

Women technologists (32%) were more likely to report higher levels of burnout than men (30%), with workload and hours worked the biggest contributory factor for both. However, women were more likely to suffer due to overall COVID-19 stress – with 20% reporting pandemic stress opposed to 15% of men.

Burnout experience by ethnicity

a chart showing how burned out people feel in the tech industry according to race
This is the relationship between burn-out and race in the tech industry. Image: The Equality in Tech Report/Dice

About a third of all those in the tech industry feel burned out, regardless of ethnicity. Those with a Hispanic/Latino(a) or Asian Indian background reported the highest levels of burnout at 33%, followed by White (31%), Asian/Pacific Islander (30%) and then Black (25%). Hispanic/Latino(a) technologists reported significantly higher pandemic stress, at 23%, than peers.

Making the tech industry more inclusive

While acknowledging efforts by the tech industry to improve gender and racial diversity, equality and inclusion in the workplace, Dice concludes more needs to be done.

In terms of gender, the report emphasizes the importance of allyship to the success of organizational schemes focused on diversity, equity and inclusion, adding that allies with privilege and power – regardless of level – can help women advocate for their needs.

When it comes to racial equality, the report says managers need to do all they can to build an inclusive and supportive culture – including advocating for new hiring and retention policies – to build and support a diverse workplace culture.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about diversity, equity and inclusion?

The COVID-19 pandemic and recent social and political unrest have created a profound sense of urgency for companies to actively work to tackle inequity.

The Forum’s work on Diversity, Equality, Inclusion and Social Justice is driven by the New Economy and Society Platform, which is focused on building prosperous, inclusive and just economies and societies. In addition to its work on economic growth, revival and transformation, work, wages and job creation, and education, skills and learning, the Platform takes an integrated and holistic approach to diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice, and aims to tackle exclusion, bias and discrimination related to race, gender, ability, sexual orientation and all other forms of human diversity.

The Platform produces data, standards and insights, such as the Global Gender Gap Report and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion 4.0 Toolkit, and drives or supports action initiatives, such as Partnering for Racial Justice in Business, The Valuable 500 – Closing the Disability Inclusion Gap, Hardwiring Gender Parity in the Future of Work, Closing the Gender Gap Country Accelerators, the Partnership for Global LGBTI Equality, the Community of Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officers and the Global Future Council on Equity and Social Justice.

Equality in jobs of tomorrow

Dice’s findings for the tech industry have particular relevance as 84% of employers plan to accelerate their digitization agenda and 50% intend to speed up the automation of tasks.

The World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2021 warns that there are significant challenges for the future of gender parity in emerging jobs in this new world of work. For example, female representation remains under 25% in roles such as artificial intelligence specialist, cloud engineer and DevOps manager.

Measures such as making a longer shortlist when recruiting, using skills-based assessments and making work-life balance a priority can help address this imbalance and improve diversity in the workplace.

The World Economic Forum has also published a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion 4.0 toolkit for employers, with research suggesting that well-managed diverse teams significantly outperform homogenous ones – on everything from innovation to profitability and employee engagement.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Climate change and health – can medical students be the solution?

ECB readies itself for extraordinary monetary measures defying Germany

GSMA Mobile 360 – Digital Societies in Kuala Lumpur, in association with The European Sting

Three ways batteries could power change in the world

Benefits of rural migration effect often overlooked, new UN report suggests

Parliament votes reform for better European Co2 market but critics want it sooner than later

UNESCO lists wrestling, reggae and raiho-shin rituals as global treasures to be preserved

GREXIT final wrap-up: nobody believed Aesop’s boy who cried wolf so many times

Modern society has reached its limits. Society 5.0 will liberate us

Commission statement on the vaccine export authorisation scheme

The challenge to be a good healthcare professional

Slovakia and its failure to abide by the European law

Deadlock broken, South Sudan on road to ‘sustainable peace’, but international support still key

Mergers: Commission clears E.ON’s acquisition of Innogy, subject to conditions

EU budget: Commission proposes €1.26 billion to reinforce the European Solidarity Corps

First-ever EU defence industry fund to finance joint development of capabilities

Why rich countries are seeing more poverty

‘Global clarion call’ for youth to shape efforts to forge peace in the most dangerous combat zones

These are the challenges facing India’s most sacred river

Eurozone: How can 200 banks find €400 billion?

Colombia offers nationality rights to Venezuelan children born there: UN hails ‘very important step’

Central African Republic: UNICEF outlines key actions so fresh peace deal can make real difference for children

“A sustainable economy, low-carbon, resource-efficient, resilient and more competitive on the global stage”, EU Commissioner Vella in a Sting Exclusive

Educational disadvantage starts from age 10

UN will do ‘utmost to prevent and mitigate any risk of violence’ in DR Congo, pledges Mission chief

How the mobile industry is driving climate progress on the scale of a major economy

Why Climate Change Matters for Future Health Professionals

5 ways Denmark is preparing for the future of work

Find unity ‘to halt Libya’s senseless unraveling’, UN envoy urges Security Council

How to navigate a stop-and-start pandemic economy

#TwitterisblockedinTurkey and so is Erdogan

Access to healthcare: what do we lack?

Criminals thrive on data abundance – here’s how we’ll catch them

A Sting Exclusive: “The Digital Economy and Industry are no longer opposing terms”, Commissioner Oettinger underlines live from European Business Summit 2015

Safer products: stepping up checks and inspections to protect consumers

Greater transparency, fairer prices for medicines ‘a global human rights issue’, says UN health agency

European Semester 2019 Spring Package: Commission issues recommendations for Member States to advance sustainable and inclusive economic growth

UN launches innovative programme to detect and disrupt terrorist travel

Disaster Medicine in Medical Education: the investment you just can´t afford to ignore

Who should be responsible for protecting our personal data?

AIESEC @ European Business Summit 2014: The Digital Era: A New Business Frontier

Monday’s Daily Brief: drug-resistant diseases, Venezuelan refugees, fighting in Tripoli, and hate speech

Victims of terrorism remembered

World Food Programme accesses Yemeni frontline district for first time since conflict began

The EU and North Korea: A Story of Underestimation

4 rules to stop governments misusing COVID-19 tech after the crisis

Canada has high levels of well-being and solid growth but trade tensions and housing market pose risks while inclusiveness could be improved

Vaccination challenges for middle and low-income countries

Crimean crisis: not enough to slow down European indices

Action needed on causes of obesity to stop future pandemic deaths

On their epic journeys, migratory birds connect nations and inspire people, UN says on World Day

The circular economy could forever change how cars are made – here’s how

Somalia: UN urges steps to ensure future elections not ‘marred’ by rights abuses seen in recent polls

100 years after Polish independence, 5 reasons to be cheerful for the future

Anti-terror measures against youngsters’ online posts ‘linked to spike in child detention globally’

Corruption undermines democracy and contributes to instability, warns senior UN anti-crime official

How the ‘California effect’ could shape a global approach to ethical AI

Antitrust: Commission opens investigation into Broadcom and sends Statement of Objections seeking to impose interim measures in TV and modem chipsets markets

Impact investing in Latin America and addressing the ‘missing middle’

IMF’s Lagarde to Peoples of the world: You have to work more for the banks!

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s