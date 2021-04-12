You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / This ceramic ink can 3D-print bones directly into a patient’s body. Here’s how

This ceramic ink can 3D-print bones directly into a patient’s body. Here’s how

April 12, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Douglas Broom Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • But now scientists have invented a way to 3D-print bone tissue inside the body.
  • Ceramic material that mimics bone structure is mixed with living cells.
  • Its inventors say it will reduce suffering in patients and speed up recovery times.

A new 3D printing process which can be used inside the human body is offering hope to trauma and cancer patients who need bone replacements, reducing pain and speeding up recovery time.

The treatment of bone cancers can lead to sections of bone being removed and accident victims may require extensive bone repairs. Up to now, 3D bone printing has involved producing material outside the patient’s body.

But now a new technique developed at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, offers the prospect of doctors being able to create new bone tissue exactly where it is needed during a surgical operation.

By blending a ceramic material that mimics bone structure with the patient’s own cells in a 3D printing “ink”, scientists have potentially found a way to create new bone material inside the body, replacing removed sections of bone and encouraging existing bones to knit with the new artificial bone.

Faster recovery and less pain

“It’s really the first example of integrating ceramic materials that emulate many aspects of native bone with live cells,” said Associate Professor Kristopher Kilian, a member of the team that developed the new technology.

image of the 3D printing technology in action
3D printing new bone tissue with living cells will speed patients’ recovery. Image: University of New South Wales

“This really opens up the opportunity where you may be able to actually directly print a patient’s bone within a cavity,” he added.

“During surgery, if they have some bone resected for disease, or if they have a tumour taken out, then we can actually take scans of that bone and put that on to the printer and then directly print within a cavity of a patient.”

The technique uses a light, portable 3D printer which can be taken into the operating room. Previous methods relied on laboratory-based printers which were unable to operate at room temperature and needed toxic chemicals to sterilize the new bone material.

“That’s going to speed things up with respect to surgery time and it’s going to enable a lot of reduction in current suffering and also, perhaps, hopefully save lots of lives,” said Professor Kilian. Health and healthcare

How is the World Economic Forum bringing data-driven healthcare to life?

The application of “precision medicine” to save and improve lives relies on good-quality, easily-accessible data on everything from our DNA to lifestyle and environmental factors. The opposite to a one-size-fits-all healthcare system, it has vast, untapped potential to transform the treatment and prediction of rare diseases—and disease in general.

But there is no global governance framework for such data and no common data portal. This is a problem that contributes to the premature deaths of hundreds of millions of rare-disease patients worldwide.

The World Economic Forum’s Breaking Barriers to Health Data Governance initiative is focused on creating, testing and growing a framework to support effective and responsible access – across borders – to sensitive health data for the treatment and diagnosis of rare diseases.

The data will be shared via a “federated data system”: a decentralized approach that allows different institutions to access each other’s data without that data ever leaving the organization it originated from. This is done via an application programming interface and strikes a balance between simply pooling data (posing security concerns) and limiting access completely.

The project is a collaboration between entities in the UK (Genomics England), Australia (Australian Genomics Health Alliance), Canada (Genomics4RD), and the US (Intermountain Healthcare).

Precision medicine

The World Economic Forum’s 2020 report on emerging technologies highlighted the potential of using scans, like those used to create the 3D printer replacement bone tissue, to conduct virtual clinical trials of new treatments and clinical procedures without harming patients.

The Forum’s Precision Medicine Programme aims to realize the benefits of precision medicine for society, including the half of the world’s population that currently has no access to precision medicine techniques.

Working with leaders in the field, the programme includes a project – Leapfrogging with Precision Medicine – which is designed to help nations which currently don’t have access to these techniques to introduce precision medicine into their healthcare systems.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

UN experts cite ‘possible exploitation’ of workers hired to clean up toxic Japanese nuclear plant

Brexit: The Conservative Party drives the UK and Europe to a perilous road

‘No hope’ global development goals can be achieved without women, says UN Assembly President

Mother of all mergers between Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram: EU Data Privacy restrictions against Facebook’s imperialistic plans

An alternative to the future of antimicrobial therapy

The Covid-19 pandemic: how to take care of mental health?

4 tech innovations that support people with disabilities working from home

India is building a high-tech sustainable city from scratch

Stage set for successful 2020 Burundi elections, Foreign Minister tells General Assembly

Myanmar military target civilians in deadly helicopter attack, UN rights office issues war crimes warning

Apparently the EU Digital Single Market passes necessarily from China’s Digital Silk Road

International data flows: Commission launches the adoption of its adequacy decision on Japan

Veteran UN Syria Envoy to step down, pledges to work ‘until the last hour’ for peace

Will Boris Johnson’s victory lead to a no-deal Brexit or is there still time?

12 trade tasks to prioritize in 2021

EU-US resume trade negotiations under the spell of NSA surveillance

He died so I could live: UN peacekeeper pays tribute to fallen colleague

A hot autumn after a cool summer for Europe

3 ways Africa can improve the health of women and children

How the Female Medical Students in Gen Z are Changing the Patriarchy

Free and secure access needed in DR Congo conflict zone to tackle Ebola – WHO

Smart devices must come with trust already installed

Further reforms in Sweden can drive growth, competitiveness and social cohesion

How to help companies become global defenders of LGBTI rights

MWC 2016 LIVE: Mobile Connect availability hits 2B

New UN rights chief pledges to push back on ‘centuries of prejudice and discrimination’

Number of migrants now growing faster than world population, new UN figures show

COP21 Breaking News_07 December: “The world is expecting more from you than half-measures”, UN Secretary General Bank Ki-moon cries out from Paris

World Retail Congress Dubai 2016: Retail’s night of nights

Celebrate love, strengthen partnerships to end AIDS epidemic by 2030 says UN agency

Anxiety disorders and their relationship with COVID-19

‘Terror and panic’ among Rohingya who may be forced to return to Myanmar – UN rights chief

Next six months crucial for the EU, says von der Leyen at the start of the German Presidency of the Council of the EU

Yemen: €95 million in EU humanitarian aid for people threatened by conflict and famine

Bullheaded Madrid authorities confront Catalonia with force

Towards a European Republic

Migrants: ‘A powerful driver’ of economic growth, ‘dynamism and understanding’

Why is Merkel’s Germany so liberal with the refugees? Did the last elections change that?

European Youth Forum welcomes strong stance on human rights in State of the Union

Italy’s M.Renzi and Germany’s S. Gabriel veto austerity, ask EU leaders to endorse growth measures

Draghi cuts the Gordian knot of the Banking Union

The global response: Working together to help the world get better

This woman solved one of the biggest problems facing green energy

Distributed ownership: what it means and how it could transform India

There’s a new global technology race. It needs better trade rules

5 things you might not know about Leonardo da Vinci

Blockchain will make sure green pledges aren’t just greenwash: a new initiative by young leaders at the World Economic Forum

Listen to the future – how 26 youth-led organizations are supercharging the UN’s Global Goals

The digital skills gap is widening fast. Here’s how to bridge it

On the 22nd China-EU Summit: “negotiating partner, economic competitor and systemic rival”; is this the right EU approach to address your 2nd biggest trading partner?

Free movement of services: Commission takes further action to ensure a well-functioning Single Market for professionals

Fairer food supply chain: Agriculture MEPs clamp down on unfair trading

European Youth Forum warns of a Peter Pan generation as a result of financial crisis and response to it

Ukraine pays the price for lying between Russia and the EU

Eurozone: A crucial January ahead again with existential questions

What young people can teach world leaders about mental health in 2020

COP21 Breaking News_08 December: Global Business Community Comes to Paris with Solutions for Taking On the Climate Challenge Across the Board

Palliative care and Universal Health Coverage: Do not leave those suffering behind

EU to give more power to national antitrust authorities in a bid to secure regulatory fines

Guterres censures terrorist attacks in Nigeria, pledges UN ‘solidarity’

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s