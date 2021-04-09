You are here: Home / European Union News / Commission opens first European Innovation Council calls worth €1 billion

Commission opens first European Innovation Council calls worth €1 billion

April 9, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Following the launch of the European Innovation Council (EIC) and the announcement of the first funding opportunities, today the Commission opened the first EIC Accelerator calls. The funding worth over €1 billion aims to help scale up start-ups and small and medium-sized businesses that have the potential to achieve high impact. While over half of the funding is open to breakthrough innovations in any field, €495 million are earmarked for innovations that support the European Green Deal as well as digital and health technologies.

Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said: “The EIC Accelerator is a unique funding instrument of the EU. It supports the development of breakthrough innovations through crowding-in private investors and offering support services to scale up. It will lead Europe at the forefront of innovation and new technologies, and help us tackle the health, environmental and societal challenges we are facing.”

The EIC Accelerator focuses on scientific discoveries or technological breakthroughs, which need significant funding over a longer timeframe before returns can be generated. Such innovations often struggle to attract financing because the risks and time involved are generally too high. This funding enables the innovators to attract the full investment amounts that are needed to scale up in a shorter timeframe.

The EIC Accelerator acts as a catalyst to crowd in other investors necessary for amplifying the scale of the innovations. A unique financing model offers start-ups and SMEs grants of up to €2.5 million combined with equity investments through the EIC Fund ranging from €500,000 to €15 million. In addition to financial support, all projects benefit from a range of Business Acceleration Services that provide access to leading expertise, corporates, investors and ecosystem actors.  

Also today, the Commission opened the EIC Pathfinder programme, with a budget of €168 million. Interdisciplinary teams of researchers can apply for research and innovation grants that will support them to realise their breakthrough ideas and have a transformative positive effect on our economy and society. The grants that vary from €3 to €4 million will focus on game-changing technologies that will address global challenges and improve our lives.

Background

Launched in March 2021 with a budget of more than €10 billion for 2021-2027, the European Innovation Council is a one-stop-shop for innovators. It provides support from the early-stage scientific research on breakthrough technologies, to transitioning research results into commercial opportunities, and the development and scaling up of innovative start-ups and SMEs. A key novelty of Horizon Europe, it builds on a successful pilot phase that ran from 2018-2020, and predecessor SME instrument and Future and Emerging Technologies programmes, which supported over 5,000 SMEs and start-ups and over 330 projects research projects.

The EIC Accelerator supports the later stages of technology development as well as scale-up. The technology component of the innovation must therefore have been tested and validated in a laboratory or other relevant environment. It complements two other EIC programmes: the ‘EIC Pathfinder‘ that supports interdisciplinary teams of researchers to realise their visions for scientific and technological breakthroughs, as well as ‘EIC Transition‘ that aims at transforming research results into innovation opportunities.

More information on the first EIC Accelerator and Pathfinder calls is available on the EIC website. Potential applicants can also contact the European Innovation Council and SMEs Executive Agency

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

COVID-19: MEPs extend relief measures for the transport sector

This new initiative aims to make cybercrime harder – and riskier – to commit

Your diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives are missing the point. Here’s how to fix them

Climate change is forcing 20 million people a year from their homes, Oxfam says

Entrepreneurship in a newly shaped Europe: what is the survival kit for a young Catalan and British entrepreneur in 2018?

Global growth is slowing amid rising trade and financial risks

3 lessons from running an AI-powered start-up in Africa

European Parliament, Council Presidency and Commission make progress towards a political agreement on new EU rules for attracting highly qualified employees from third countries

MEPs to debate priorities for 28-29 June EU summit

Two days left until General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), lots of newsletter opt-outs but does the EU citizen really know?

Localized microfactories – the new face of globalized manufacturing

Coronavirus could worsen hunger in the developing world

EU-US resume trade negotiations under the spell of NSA surveillance

Art has the power to change the world, says this renowned Iranian muralist

This is how we inspire young people in the Middle East to join the fight against climate change

‘Staunch support’ for Iran nuclear deal tempered by concern over missile testing

COVID-19: Team Europe supports African, Caribbean and Pacific countries to access finance through digital technology

Tobacco-free public space – how is the European law executed in my country?

Cocaine and opium production worldwide hit ‘absolute record highs’ – major threat to public health says UN study

Lithuania vs Parliament over 2014 EU budget

Climate change will shrink these economies fastest

Moves to create a Kosovo army have ‘deteriorated relations’ with Serbia: UN peacekeeping chief

Black History Month: What is it and why do we need it?

This is why mental health should be a political priority

The Commission unsuccessfully pretends to want curbing of tax evasion

When is Berlin telling the truth about the EU banking union?

Climate change: ‘A moral, ethical and economic imperative’ to slow global warming say UN leaders, calling for more action

30 years of tissue engineering, what has been achieved?

The Government of China and UNIDO partner to develop technical guidelines for standards of small hydropower development

Islamophobia is driving more US Muslims to become politically engaged, suggests report

Everybody for himself in G20 and IMF

How cities are failing to be inclusive – and what they can do about it

“Mental health in times of a pandemic: what can each individual do to lessen the burden”

Von der Leyen discusses a new Transatlantic agenda at 2021 Munich Security Conference

Hungary has made progress on greening its economy and now needs to raise its ambitions

UN News 2018 Recap: In Case You Missed It

Fed and ECB prepare a new party for the financial sharks

Quantum technologies can transform innovation and mitigate climate change – here’s how

The unique frequency of felling the gab on women’s rights by medical students

As human caravan moves through Mexico, ‘full respect’ needed for national control of borders: UN chief

Eurostat confirms a dangerously fast falling inflation in Eurozone

‘Real change’ involving women in peace and security, still too slow, Guterres tells Security Council

This ‘hidden killer’ is responsible for one in five deaths, and you might never have heard of it

Why I stopped taking the lift

How Europe’s green tech ‘scale-ups’ can help tackle climate change

NATO summit, Brussels, 11-12/07/2018

Coronavirus: European standards for medical supplies made freely available to facilitate increase of production

The sad plight of fledging doctors

It is impossible to end HIV without SRHR

Parliament approves €500 million for schooling of refugee children in Turkey

Prevention is key to ‘breaking the cycle of HIV transmission’, UN chief tells General Assembly

Economy on a steady rise in Latin America and Caribbean region ‘despite international turbulence’ – UN report

The 4 biggest challenges to our higher education model – and what to do about them

How China raised the stakes for electric vehicles

How to close the gender pay gap in three steps

A fundamental transport transformation: Commission presents its plan for green, smart and affordable mobility

A Wholesome Health Care for Transgenders: Sex Reassignment Surgery

Philippe de Backer of ALDE at European Business Summit 2015 stresses: “Reinvent your business”

Questions & Answers on the coordination of measures restricting free movement in the European Union related to the coronavirus pandemic

EU sets ambitious targets for the Warsaw climate conference

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s