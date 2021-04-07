You are here: Home / Business / These 3 start-ups are bringing cutting-edge tech to forest restoration

These 3 start-ups are bringing cutting-edge tech to forest restoration

April 7, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Victoria Masterson, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • The world loses about 15 billion trees a year.
  • The UpLink Trillion Trees Challenge called for solutions to the loss of forests, which are critical to the health of the planet.
  • Artificial intelligence, satellites, drones and data are being deployed in global reforestation efforts.

Conserving, restoring and growing 1 trillion trees by 2030 could help restore biodiversity and fight climate change. This is the vision of the 1t.org, the World Economic Forum’s global reforestation initiative, launched at Davos 2020.

Together with UpLink, it launched the Trillion Trees Challenge, a call for solutions and innovations to end the loss of forests, which are critical to the health of the planet. Despite significant efforts, the world continues to lose about 15 billion trees a year – or an estimated 10 million hectares, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

With the World Economic Forum’s Global Technology Governance Summit under way, we showcase three start-ups shortlisted for the UpLink Trillion Trees project. Here’s how they’re contributing to reforestation efforts.

a chart showing the slow progress in global forest restoration
Latin America has restored the most forests so far. Image: Statista

GainForest

A non-profit sustainability association based in Zurich, Switzerland, GainForest uses artificial intelligence to try to reverse deforestation.

Its algorithms analyze data from satellites, drones and field monitoring to measure sustainable land use. A smart contracts system then automatically unlocks donations to forest communities when restoration milestones are reached.

“Private stakeholders can pledge money to indigenous communities and forest restoration projects through GainForest’s smart contracts,” the company says.

Instead of felling trees to make room for crops and cattle, the solution encourages local farmers to preserve and restore ecosystems.

Founder David Dao came up with the idea during the COP23 UN climate summit.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about deforestation?

Halting deforestation is essential to avoiding the worst effects of global climate change.

The destruction of forests creates almost as much greenhouse gas emissions as global road travel, and yet it continues at an alarming rate.

In 2012, we brought together more than 150 partners working in Latin America, West Africa, Central Africa and South-East Asia – to establish the Tropical Forest Alliance 2020: a global public-private partnership to facilitate investment in systemic change.

The Alliance, made up of businesses, governments, civil society, indigenous people, communities and international organizations, helps producers, traders and buyers of commodities often blamed for causing deforestation to achieve deforestation-free supply chains.

The Commodities and Forests Agenda 2020, summarizes the areas in which the most urgent action is needed to eliminate deforestation from global agricultural supply chains.

The Tropical Forest Alliance 2020is gaining ground on tackling deforestation linked to the production of four commodities: palm oil, beef, soy, and pulp and paper.

Get in touch to join our mission to halt to deforestation.

Cultivo

This California-based fintech start-up wants to unlock $1 billion of investment over the next five years in at least 3.5 million hectares of restoration projects, including forests, grasslands, wetlands and regenerative agriculture.

“Nature-based solutions can provide at least 30% of the CO2 mitigation goals by 2030, yet receive only around 3% of the funding allocated to carbon capture,” says Cultivo co-founder and chief executive Manuel Piñuela.

The company’s Trillion Trees solution is a financing mechanism that allows institutions to invest in sustainable nature-based projects such as regenerative grazing or planting trees.

These are identified by Cultivo’s proprietary algorithms and remote sensor technologies, and pooled into investment products known as ‘nature generators’. These provide a return to investors in the form of carbon credits and other offsets.

Farm-Trace

This software platform helps farmers measure, manage and report on their sustainability impact.

This includes reporting and tracking on zero deforestation, forest cover, carbon stored over time, and activities such as tree planting.

“Sixty-six percent of consumers are willing to pay more for sustainable products, but most organizations don’t know the farmers they source from, let alone their impact,” Farm-Trace founder and Chief Executive Kahlil Baker told Provenance News.

Farm-Trace combines mobile, satellite and machine learning data and is already being used by farmers in the forest, coffee, cacao, cattle and spices sectors in seven countries. https://www.youtube.com/embed/7hCoApnz3LY?enablejsapi=1&wmode=transparent

UpLink is a digital platform launched by the World Economic Forum and its partners to crowdsource innovative solutions to the world’s biggest problems. The vision is to accelerate the delivery of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which include ending poverty, inequality, hunger and combatting climate change.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

New rules to help consumers join forces to seek compensation

We have a space debris problem. Here’s how to solve it

UN General Assembly urges greater protection for Palestinians, deplores Israel’s ‘excessive’ use of force

EU launches WTO challenge against Indonesian restrictions on raw materials

Hunger in Yemen: WFP considers aid suspension in face of repeated interference by some Houthi leaders

In wake of ‘collapsed’ agreement, new wave of violence threatens millions in Syria’s Idlib

Yemen: UN Envoy ‘guilty’ of optimistic hope that war is ‘nearing the end’

Sovereign wealth funds could increase equality in a post-COVID world

Wide-ranging reforms needed to ensure Italy’s economic recovery

Inflammation is the fuel that feeds the cancer flame. So how do we fight back?

Financial services: Commission sets out its equivalence policy with non-EU countries

This simple solution might help with one of the biggest challenges of working from home

A 3-step plan for carbon-neutral cars

Climate experts pledge to scale up high-altitude fight against mountain melt

The completion of the European Banking Union attracts billions of new capital for Eurozone banks

More than four in 10 women, live in fear of refusing partner’s sexual demands, new UN global study finds

COVID-19: A time screaming for positivity

9 climate tipping points pushing Earth to the point of no return

Global leaders and companies pledge to reduce the gender pay gap by 2030

The right approach to addressing overcapacity problem from a Chinese perspective

Upgraded EU visa information database to increase security at external borders

How a different kind of investment could transform Latin America

Growth is running out of steam. How do we prepare for the next crisis?

JADE Testimonial #1: Marcello @ Enlargement

Could entrepreneurship be the real cure against the side effects of Brexit?

This AI outperformed 20 corporate lawyers at legal work

7 key authors from Switzerland’s literary scene

What is a ‘vaccine passport’ and will you need one the next time you travel?

Impacting society with digital ingenuity – World Summit Award proclaiming the top 8 worldwide

EU: Huge surplus in the trade of services with the rest of the world

The French army is enlisting sci-fi writers to predict the future

Trump’s trade war splits the EU; Germany upset with Juncker’s “we can be stupid too”

Stigmatized, shunned and shamed, International Widows’ Day draws attention to their unique needs

German opposition win in Lower Saxony felt all over Europe

These are the world’s 10 most competitive economies in 2019

Trump’s denial of Paris climate agreement; the US Republicans lash out against the world

Rising landmine blast toll in Afghanistan highlights long-term care needs of survivors

Violence against women a barrier to peaceful future for all

Dual Food Quality: Commission releases study assessing differences in the composition of EU food products

Mental health in the pandemic: how to stay emotionally stable?

Will technology connect or divide us? The challenge for leaders in Globalization 4.0

Just transition in EU regions: support to people, economy and environment

How Mobile Technology is Changing the Healthcare System

CEOs as activists: should leaders speak up about social causes?

Two rhythms and a sharpened pencil: how art can help us heal and make sense of the world

UN agency chiefs issue ‘call to action’ on behalf of refugee children

Commission announces actions to make Europe’s raw materials supply more secure and sustainable

Main results of Foreign Affairs EU Council, 16/07/2018

EU ready to relinquish its internal tax havens

Protecting European consumers: toys and cars on top of the list of dangerous products

London wants new skyscrapers to protect cyclists from wind tunnels

Technology can hinder good mental health at work. Here’s how it can help

Why Eurozone needs a bit more inflation

Will the UK really have the highest coronavirus death toll in Europe, as a US study suggests?

Developing countries should not be liable for emissions ‘accumulated throughout history’, key UN development forum hears

State aid: Commission approves €1.25 billion German measure to recapitalise TUI

Mobility package: Transport Committee backs deal with EU Ministers

How close is the new financial Armageddon? IMF gives some hints

Federalist EU ‘naively’ believes Washington shares her TTIP high fever

Brexit: reciprocal visa-free access for EU and UK nationals

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s