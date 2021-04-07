You are here: Home / European Union News / Coronavirus: Commission mobilises €123 million for research and innovation to combat the threat of variants

Coronavirus: Commission mobilises €123 million for research and innovation to combat the threat of variants

April 7, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The Commission is mobilising €123 million from Horizon Europe, the new EU research and innovation programme, for urgent research into coronavirus variants. This first emergency funding under Horizon Europe adds to a range of EU-funded research and innovation actions to fight the coronavirus and contributes to the Commission’s overall action to prevent, mitigate and respond to the impact of coronavirus variants, in line with the new European bio-defence preparedness plan HERA Incubator.

Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said: “We continue to mobilise all means at our disposal to fight this pandemic and the challenges presented by coronavirus variants. We must use our combined strength to be prepared for the future, starting from the early detection of the variants to the organisation and coordination of clinical trials for new vaccines and treatments, while ensuring correct data collection and sharing at all stages.”

New calls for urgent research into coronavirus variants

The Commission launched new calls that complement earlier actions to develop treatments and vaccines by organising and conducting clinical trials to advance the development of promising therapeutics and vaccines against SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19. They will support the development of large scale, COVID-19 cohorts and networks beyond Europe’s borders, forging links with European initiatives, as well as reinforce the infrastructures needed to share data, expertise, research resources and expert services among researchers and research organisations.

The projects funded are expected to:

  • Establish new and/or build on existing large-scale, multi-centre and regional or multinational cohorts, including beyond Europe’s borders, which should rapidly advance the knowledge on SARS-CoV-2 and its emerging variants.
  • Further develop promising therapeutic or vaccine candidates against SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, having already completed preclinical development in clinical studies.
  • Support research infrastructures to speed up data sharing and deliver fast research support and expertise, to confront the coronavirus variants and to be ready for future epidemics.

The successful consortia are expected to collaborate with other relevant initiatives and projects at national, regional, and international level to maximise synergies and complementarity and avoid duplication of the research efforts.

These emergency calls will tackle the short to medium-term threat and simultaneously prepare for the future. They will contribute to building the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), which will enable the EU to anticipate and better tackle future pandemics.

The calls will open for submissions on 13 April and the deadline for submission is 6 May 2021. The new solutions need to be available and affordable for all, in line with the principles of the Coronavirus Global Response.

Background

In February 2021, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the start of a European bio-defence preparedness plan HERA Incubator aimed at preparing Europe for an increased threat of coronavirus variants. The HERA Incubator will bring together science, industry and public authorities, and leverage all available resources to enable Europe to respond to this challenge.

Since the beginning of the crisis, but also since much earlier, the Commission has been at the forefront of supporting research and innovation and coordinating European and global research efforts, including preparedness for pandemics. It has pledged €1.4 billion to the Coronavirus Global Response, of which €1 billion comes from Horizon 2020, the previous EU research and innovation programme.

The new special calls announced today under Horizon Europe, the successor of Horizon 2020, complement these earlier actions to fight the coronavirus: support for 18 projects with €48.2 million to develop diagnostics, treatments, vaccines and preparedness for epidemics; 8 projects with €117 million invested on the development of diagnostics and treatments through the Innovative Medicines Initiative; 24 projects with €133.4 million granted to addressing pressing needs and the socio-economic impact of the pandemic; and other measures to support innovative ideas through the European Innovation Council. The calls implemented action 3 of the ERAvsCorona Action Plan, a working document resulting from dialogues between the Commission services and national institutions.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

New rules to help consumers join forces to seek compensation

We have a space debris problem. Here’s how to solve it

UN General Assembly urges greater protection for Palestinians, deplores Israel’s ‘excessive’ use of force

EU launches WTO challenge against Indonesian restrictions on raw materials

Hunger in Yemen: WFP considers aid suspension in face of repeated interference by some Houthi leaders

In wake of ‘collapsed’ agreement, new wave of violence threatens millions in Syria’s Idlib

Yemen: UN Envoy ‘guilty’ of optimistic hope that war is ‘nearing the end’

Sovereign wealth funds could increase equality in a post-COVID world

Wide-ranging reforms needed to ensure Italy’s economic recovery

Inflammation is the fuel that feeds the cancer flame. So how do we fight back?

Financial services: Commission sets out its equivalence policy with non-EU countries

This simple solution might help with one of the biggest challenges of working from home

A 3-step plan for carbon-neutral cars

Climate experts pledge to scale up high-altitude fight against mountain melt

The completion of the European Banking Union attracts billions of new capital for Eurozone banks

More than four in 10 women, live in fear of refusing partner’s sexual demands, new UN global study finds

COVID-19: A time screaming for positivity

9 climate tipping points pushing Earth to the point of no return

Global leaders and companies pledge to reduce the gender pay gap by 2030

The right approach to addressing overcapacity problem from a Chinese perspective

Upgraded EU visa information database to increase security at external borders

How a different kind of investment could transform Latin America

Growth is running out of steam. How do we prepare for the next crisis?

JADE Testimonial #1: Marcello @ Enlargement

Could entrepreneurship be the real cure against the side effects of Brexit?

This AI outperformed 20 corporate lawyers at legal work

7 key authors from Switzerland’s literary scene

What is a ‘vaccine passport’ and will you need one the next time you travel?

Impacting society with digital ingenuity – World Summit Award proclaiming the top 8 worldwide

EU: Huge surplus in the trade of services with the rest of the world

The French army is enlisting sci-fi writers to predict the future

Trump’s trade war splits the EU; Germany upset with Juncker’s “we can be stupid too”

Stigmatized, shunned and shamed, International Widows’ Day draws attention to their unique needs

German opposition win in Lower Saxony felt all over Europe

These are the world’s 10 most competitive economies in 2019

Trump’s denial of Paris climate agreement; the US Republicans lash out against the world

Rising landmine blast toll in Afghanistan highlights long-term care needs of survivors

Violence against women a barrier to peaceful future for all

Dual Food Quality: Commission releases study assessing differences in the composition of EU food products

Mental health in the pandemic: how to stay emotionally stable?

Will technology connect or divide us? The challenge for leaders in Globalization 4.0

Just transition in EU regions: support to people, economy and environment

How Mobile Technology is Changing the Healthcare System

CEOs as activists: should leaders speak up about social causes?

Two rhythms and a sharpened pencil: how art can help us heal and make sense of the world

UN agency chiefs issue ‘call to action’ on behalf of refugee children

Commission announces actions to make Europe’s raw materials supply more secure and sustainable

Main results of Foreign Affairs EU Council, 16/07/2018

EU ready to relinquish its internal tax havens

Protecting European consumers: toys and cars on top of the list of dangerous products

London wants new skyscrapers to protect cyclists from wind tunnels

Technology can hinder good mental health at work. Here’s how it can help

Why Eurozone needs a bit more inflation

Will the UK really have the highest coronavirus death toll in Europe, as a US study suggests?

Developing countries should not be liable for emissions ‘accumulated throughout history’, key UN development forum hears

State aid: Commission approves €1.25 billion German measure to recapitalise TUI

Mobility package: Transport Committee backs deal with EU Ministers

How close is the new financial Armageddon? IMF gives some hints

Federalist EU ‘naively’ believes Washington shares her TTIP high fever

Brexit: reciprocal visa-free access for EU and UK nationals

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s