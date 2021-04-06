You are here: Home / IFMSA / Why does death prefer to hold a scythe rather than my hand?

Why does death prefer to hold a scythe rather than my hand?

April 6, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Najuah Sael Basheer Atari and Ms. Gabriela Sulzbach Solanho, two medical student at Universidade Positivo-Curitiba, from Paraná, Brazil. They are affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Universal Health Coverage (CUS) is a system that guarantees minimum living conditions without the need of a financial cost on the part of the population. It should cover treatments for heart failure, AIDS ( Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrom ), depression, diabetes, among other comorbidities. It is a fact that CUS is unable to bear with absolutely all diseases. However, a fact is placed in check, followed by a paradox: According to the World Health Organization ( WHO ), half of the world population does not have access to CUS, but 100% of the population has a finite life. So why is the greatest certainty in the universe not covered in a concrete way within the CUS, much less covers the entire population?

So to defend for the terminality of life to be included in the minimum health criteria, palliative care (CP) is conceptualized: a multidisciplinary and comprehensive care for patients with an incurable disease. In other words, working with CP is also to develop comprehensive health care, as it is based on the totality of the individual: in its physical, psychological, social, economic and family aspects (and isn’t that also the meaning of CUS ?!).

So for PCs to be included in the CUS, it is necessary a multidisciplinary team working on behalf of the individual in order not only to ensure better relief from suffering, but also to awaken the philosophical feeling of finitude of life, since from the moment that understands the inevitability of death, if it lives with more quality and more intensity, studies indicate that this type of lifestyle prevents depression, heart disease, among others. In other words, even if the CUS is burdened with costs, covering PCs can relieve some of these inputs!

In fact, for the process of dying without pain to be seen with more priority, it is necessary to include this agenda in health schools (and especially medical schools) during clinical practice. Because it is also emphasized that the function of medicine is to save lives, as if dying was a failure or an error, when in fact it is the only absolute certainty. Little is taught at university about pain relief, but much is emphasized about the doctor’s herculean power. This creates professionals who practice medicine to feed their own ego, and not for the relief of human suffering (this being, paradoxically, part of Hippocrates’ oath).

In addition, for this inclusion to exist, it is necessary that government entities exercise their role of representation and start to guarantee this aggregation as a priority. So there is a need for the political awakening of the population to exercise their citizenship more humanely. Many vote to improve the current situation in the country, but that is not enough, it is necessary to vote beyond the present, vote to live and even die better. Living well is a political act, dying with dignity is a revolutionary act.

About the author

Najuah Sael Basheer Atari, 23 years-old student 3rd yead medical student at Universidade Positivo-Curitiba, from Paraná, affiliated with IFMSA-Positivo in 2019. She believes in equality of gender and a medicine based in evidence and humanity and palliative care. That’s 3 points is not only her ideals, but also the minimal condition for a better world.

Gabriela Sulzbach Solanho, 19 year-old student 3rd year medical student at Universidade Positivo-Curitiba, from Paraná, affiliated with IFMSA-Positivo in 2019. She is a member of Cancerology Academic League of Curitiba and local coordinator of IFMSA Brazil Positivo. In addition, she is interested in issues about humanized medicine, palliative care in a view beyond death, besides scientific initiation.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

A chemistry professor explains: why soap is so good at killing COVID-19

A Sting Exclusive: “Technology for all, development for all: the role of ITU”, written by the Secretary General of the United Nations Agency

A day in the life of a refugee: the role of nations and citizens of the world

Parliament backs new CO2 emissions limits for cars and vans

Rising inequality affecting more than two-thirds of the globe, but it’s not inevitable: new UN report

Eurozone: Despite anemic growth and shaky banks marks record trade surplus

What does global health translate into?

Soil erosion must be stopped ‘to save our future’, says UN agriculture agency

Four in five adolescents failing to exercise for even 60 minutes a day, UN health agency warns

With Libyans now ‘fighting the wars of others’ inside their own country, UN envoy urges Security Council action to end violence

We are close yet so far…

EU announces record €550 million contribution to save 16 million lives from AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria

How Asia could be the winner in the US and China’s Belt and Road race

Norway initiates WTO dispute complaint against US steel, aluminium duties

Resolving banks with depositors’ money?

These countries have some of the highest voter turnout in the world

George Floyd: these are the injustices that led to the protests in the United States

“A Junior Enterprise is run only by students.. there are no professors or managers that can help you solve your problems”

Hunger, displacement and disease: 4.3 million people remain in dire need of aid in Chad

State of the Union: Commission sets out new ambitious mission to lead on supercomputing

“BRI cooperation is entering a new stage: we need a new and more constructive approach rather than waste time on suspicion”, China’s Ambassador to EU Zhang Ming underlines live from European Business Summit 2019 in Brussels

Mental Health Policy, a significant driver for growth

Security Union: Significant progress and tangible results over past years but efforts must continue

The 27 EU leaders did nothing to help May unlock the Brexit talks

The 100-year climate catastrophe of Mont Blanc

Number of migrants now growing faster than world population, new UN figures show

Electronic or conventional cigarettes – which is safer?

Military Medicine and its Relationship with Antibiotic Therapy

The built environment has a huge role to play in improving health and wellbeing

Why #Wherearethewomen? is an $11 trillion question

EU officially launches its first naval mission against migrant smugglers

Draghi: ECB to flood Eurozone and the world with more zero cost money; risk of drowning in cash

Commission Statement on BioNTech-Pfizer top-up for Quarter 2 deliveries

‘Compelling case’ for urgency around global disarmament, UN-led forum told

The strong version of the EU banking union gains momentum

Why it’s time to take central banks’ digital currencies seriously

Trump ostracized by his party and world elites but still remains in course; how can he do it?

JADE Team at the European Business Summit 2017

Do we have to choose between creating jobs and protecting the climate?

To Brexit or not to Brexit: British exceptionalism doesn’t allow any Obama telling Brits what to do

The ethics of the Medical Technology Civilisation era

Modern society has reached its limits. Society 5.0 will liberate us

ECB’s new money bonanza handed out to help the real economy or create new bubbles?

The IMF sees Brexit’s ‘substantial impact’ while the world’s economy holds its breath

Escalation in Syria fighting cause for ‘great concern’ says UN chief, dozens more civilians dead or injured

Why skills are keeping CEOs awake at night

Mental Health of Health Professionals Facing COVID-19

Biggest ever UN aid delivery in Syria provides relief to desperate civilians

UN chief urges restraint following reported Saudi-led assault in Yemen

Commission to decide on bank resolution issues

Track the spread of coronavirus around the world

End ‘political opportunism’ that’s letting hate speech flourish, urges top UN genocide official

EU institutions agree on priorities for coming years: A common agenda for our recovery and renewed vitality

Wind farms now provide 14% of EU power – these countries are leading the way

This Japanese politician is making history – by taking paternity leave

Future of our planet hinges on action by today’s youth – UN deputy chief

Impact Investment needs global standards and better measurement

Pandemic mental health: the urgency of self-care

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s