You are here: Home / Policy / Health emergency preparedness and response authority (HERA): European Commission launches public consultation

Health emergency preparedness and response authority (HERA): European Commission launches public consultation

April 6, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

On 31 March, the Commission launched an online public consultation on the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA). Part of the EU’s answer to the COVID-19 pandemic and a strong European Health Union, HERA aims to improve Europe’s capacity and readiness to respond to cross-border health threats and emergencies.

Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said: “COVID-19 has revealed gaps in our collective preparedness and response. The Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority, EU’s HERA, is a fundamental part of the solution that we need for the next health crisis to prepare better and respond more swiftly, together. HERA will strengthen our foresight, preparation, anticipation and response. To ensure that it meets current and future challenges as swiftly as possible, we will listen very carefully to stakeholders’ views. And we will prepare an ambitious proposal that will turn HERA into a strong pillar of a European Health Union.”

As of 31 March, a public consultation will be open for six weeks, consisting of questions on:

  • the EU’s framework to develop, manufacture and deploy medical countermeasures;
  • anticipatory threat and risk assessments;
  • market dynamics and supply chain intelligence;
  • development and financing of new countermeasures in times of crisis;
  • impact, role, scope and coordination of a future HERA.

Background

HERA is part of the European Health Union as announced by President von der Leyen in her September 2020 State of the Union address. It will provide a dedicated structure to support the development, manufacturing and deployment of medical countermeasures during a health crisis of natural or deliberate origin. HERA could use foresight, surveillance and market intelligence to plan and coordinate medical countermeasures.

Preparing the ground for the new Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority, on 17 February the Commission launched the new European bio-defence preparedness plan against COVID-19 variants called “HERA Incubator.” HERA will build on the actions launched through the Incubator and provide a permanent structure for risk modelling, global surveillance, technology transfers, manufacturing capacity, supply chain risk mapping, flexible manufacturing capacity and vaccine and medicine research and development.

Next steps

The consultation will run for 6 weeks, until 12 May 2021.

In parallel to the public consultation, the Commission will also hold talks with Member States and stakeholders.

The exact remit of HERA will be set out in a legislative proposal later this year. The Commission will consider the feedback received before finalising the legislative proposal.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Yemen update: UNICEF chief condemns attack in Taiz that claims lives of seven children

Fair completion rules and the law of gravity don’t apply to banks

EU approves disbursement of €500 million in Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine

Your morning cup of coffee contains 140 litres of water

Here’s a simple and fair way to end corporate tax abuse

Syria: UN health agency highlights ‘critical health threats’ facing Idlib civilians

These are the world’s best universities in 2021

Boosting the EU’s green recovery: Commission invests €1 billion in innovative clean technology projects

Armed groups threaten every child in Central African Republic, UNICEF warns

Monday’s Daily Brief: the cost of maternal healthcare, Sudan and Chad updates, sustainability in focus

New state aid rules: Commission increases national support to farmers up to €25,000

‘Jerusalem is not for sale’ Palestinian President Abbas tells world leaders at UN Assembly

How our Europe will regain its strength: op-ed by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

Nike’s hands-free shoe is a step forward for inclusive clothing

Security Council: UN welcomes efforts to de-escalate crisis in northeast Syria

Do not confuse food charity with ‘right to food’, UN expert tells Italians, labelling food system exploitative

Commission’s action plan: financial world mandatory links to environmental targets

4 ways to build a net-zero economy by 2050

Hostilities in Syria’s southwest, mean cuts in vital aid across Jordanian border: Senior UN official

Paris is building the world’s greenest business district. What can other cities learn from it?

Investors have a role in securing our shared digital future

These countries have the most doctors and nurses

International community makes important progress on the tax challenges of digitalisation

Should Europe be afraid of the developing world?

London, Berlin, Paris to fight over EU budget

EU’s tougher privacy rules: WhatsApp and Facebook set to be soon aligned with telcos

Empowering Africa: MEPs vote on strategy for a new EU-Africa partnership

We need to rethink neuroscience. And you can help us

Alcohol abuse kills three million people a year, most of them men – WHO report

Car industry: New rules on cleaner and safer cars start to apply across Europe

Schools must look to the future when connecting students to the internet

FROM THE FIELD: Enslaved Guatemalan indigenous women wait for reparations

Thursday’s Daily Brief: Press Freedom Day, Tuna Day, cultural dialogue, #GlobalGoals awards, updates on Syria, Somalia, Mali

White Coat, Stained red

UN Mission in Haiti calls on protestors, authorities, to refrain from violence

Colombia’s former president says COVID-19 shows the importance of listening to indigenous peoples on how we treat the planet

Brazilian healthcare and the Global Compact for safe orderly and regular migration

What Thailand can teach us about mental health

‘Growing alarm’ over Fall Armyworm advance, with cash crops ‘under attack’ across Asia

Ukraine jet crashes in Iran, killing 176: UN chief offers deepest condolences

German and French bankers looted the Irish and Spanish unemployed

MWC 2016 LIVE: T-Mobile US reveals 5G trial plans

Energy Union: deals on efficiency targets and governance

Europe is designing satellites that ‘surf’ their way past space debris

Employment and Social Developments in Europe review: why social fairness and solidarity are more important than ever

ILO: Unemployment to increase by 8.1 million in 2013-2014

The Commission accused of tolerating corruption and fraud in taxation

Friday’s Daily Brief: human rights in Sudan, sombre anniversaries for Rwanda and Nigeria, and fears of ‘chaos’ in Libya

Coronavirus response: over €1 billion from EU Cohesion policy to support Spain’s recovery

Hungary’s laws on helping vulnerable foreigners are ‘blatantly xenophobic’: UN rights chief

UN global education envoy urges new funding for ‘lost generation’ of children forced out of classrooms by conflict

Adolescent health has been overlooked for too long

EU and African leaders to jointly tackle the migration crisis across the Mediterranean

Who gains when the US and China fight over trade?

Business should be joyful – just ask the sports world

Parliament endorses landmark EU-Japan free trade agreement

Top UN court rules it has jurisdiction to hear Iranian claim against US over frozen assets

Human rights ‘core to sustainable development’: deputy UN chief

The Commission tells Berlin it is legally obliged to help Eurozone out of stagnation

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s