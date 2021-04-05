You are here: Home / IFMSA / Palliative care and Universal Health Coverage: how to advocate for the inclusion of palliative care in UHC

Palliative care and Universal Health Coverage: how to advocate for the inclusion of palliative care in UHC

April 5, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Emily Tello, a 18 years old first-year medical student in Universidad Latina of Panama. She is a member of IFMSA, Panama. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

People shouldn´t go bankrupt just because they got sick. It`s like being punished for being human. Ironic, since the Hippocratic oath is all about living an exemplary personal and professional life, but how “exemplary” is it to deny health just because the person cannot afford it? Here`s why the inclusion of palliative care in health coverage is imperative, especially nowadays.

One of the benefits of Health coverage includes protection from any financial risk so that people can access the health care service they need without any problem. In addition, palliative care is known for improving the quality of life of those living and dying from life-limiting conditions with a correct assessment and treatment of pain, apart from that, it also helps patients understand their choices for medical treatment. However, according to the Worldwide Hospice Palliative Care Alliance: “It is estimated that only 20 countries globally have palliative care integrated into the mainstream health system, 42% of countries have no known hospice and palliative care services at all” and even when people do agree to pay for this treatment, there aren´t enough supplies or medical staff trained for this. The first step to abroad this problem is through education. There are a lot of people that don´t know what even palliative care is until someone close to them needs this type of treatment and is not able to pay for it. For this reason, medical schools should teach about palliative care from the beginning, so that future doctors learn about the importance and the impact that this inclusion could cause in the life of all those patients that will benefit from it.

Furthermore, the World Hospice and Palliative Care Day take place on the second Saturday of October every year, but in my opinion, this day is forgotten by a lot of people. That is why people that do know about it and foundations, must use social media to raise their voices, visions, and awareness so that each country can prioritize palliative care services, and also to get more volunteers to raise funds to support and develop hospice and palliative care services around the world.

According to the World Health Organization: “78% of people in need of palliative care live in low- and middle- income countries”. This situation has just aggravated with COVID-19, where most of these people have to decide between going to the hospital and risk themselves or stay at home “safely” but in pain, since they cannot afford to have someone going to their home to treat them. Because of this, the last and most important step to abroad this problem is that every government must follow the development of palliative care policies by the United Nations that is planned for 2030 under the motto “Leave no one behind”, in which adding the word “suffering” on it, makes it a call to include palliative care in UHC as soon as possible.

About the author

Emily Tello is an 18 years old first-year medical student in Universidad Latina of Panama. She is a member of IFMSA, Panama. She loves writing and playing chess and is very interested on public health. After graduating from college, she aspires to create or be part of a network of doctors that aims to diagnose mystery diseases so that she could write about this on important newspapers. Her purpose in life is to be at the service of the community and the people in need.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

What washing your hands can teach you about global change

Technological innovation can bolster trust and security at international borders. Here’s how

For how long and at what cost can the ECB continue printing trillions to keep euro area going?

Governments should renew efforts to reform support to agriculture

Idea of ‘homogenous’ Polish culture is a myth: UN human rights expert

Manipulating privacy and reaping the benefits of technology

UN chief welcomes ‘positive steps’ towards peace between Eritrea and Ethiopia

Powering a climate-neutral economy: Commission sets out plans for the energy system of the future and clean hydrogen

Raj Kumar’s new book offers a strategy for transforming the global aid industry. Here’s an excerpt

Crimea: The last bloodless secession of a Ukraine region?

How Pakistan is aiming for a green recovery from the pandemic

“One Belt One Road”: Its relevance to the European Companies

Prevent future crises and empower youth – now!

Trade, taxes and other takeaways from Li Keqiang’s speech to the World Economic Forum

Here’s how to bring agility into the boardroom

Guatemala: UN anti-corruption body will continue working, as Constitutional Court blocks Government expulsion

$675 million appeal to stop coronavirus in its tracks, as deaths rise

How young people are turning the tide against corruption

Multiprofessional action against the indiscriminate use of antibiotics

A fundamental transport transformation: Commission presents its plan for green, smart and affordable mobility

Heat-resistant crops, ‘green’ infrastructure, can prepare Near East and North Africa to better tackle droughts – UN agency

Markets can accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy

How the EU sees its own and Russia’s role in Ukraine

Fair Taxation: Member States agree on new tax transparency rules on digital platforms

Women’s voices must be heard in the battle to save the ocean

Coronavirus: EU Civil Protection Mechanism activated for the repatriation of EU citizens

FROM THE FIELD: Malawi farmers diversify to fight climate change

US-North Korea summit ‘an important milestone’ towards denuclearization, says Guterres

Refugee crisis update: EU still lacks solidarity as Hungary and Slovakia refuse to accept EU Court’s decision

Coronavirus: 4 tips for parents who are homeschooling

Online shopping across the EU to be easier from 3 December

The Eurogroup protects Germany and blames others

The 5 biggest challenges cities will face in the future

More Germans are swapping planes for trains because of climate worries

Boosting the EU’s Green Recovery: EU invests over €2 billion in 140 key transport projects to jump-start the economy

World Retail Congress announces Dubai 2016 Hall of Fame Inductees

Czech Babis, Austrian Kurz and others threaten Europe with nationalist populism

AI can wreak havoc if left unchecked by humans

How health privatization increases health inequities

Closing the gaps in accelerating women’s rights: the role of medical students

The middle-class dream is moving beyond millennial reach

This top-10 of business risks misses the biggest of them all: climate change

Pervasive corruption costs $2.6 trillion; disproportionately affects ‘poor and vulnerable’ says UN chief

During the coronavirus pandemic, we must fight for LGBTQ rights more than ever

Environmental Implementation Review: Commission helps Member States to better apply EU environment rules to protect citizens and enhance their quality of life

US, Russia oblige each other in Syria and Ukraine selling off allies

Commission adopts €70 million package for early access to EU COVID-19 vaccines in the Western Balkans

Cholera surges, children in urgent need one month after Cyclone Idai slammed southern Africa – UNICEF

As conflicts become more complex, ‘mediation is no longer an option; it is a necessity’, UN chief tells Security Council

Paris agreed with Berlin over a loose and ineffective banking union

MEPs criticise “America first” policy

Youth leaders share positive visions of the future, as Guterres launches UN75 in New York

WHO and UNICEF in campaign to protect 1.6 million in Sudan from cholera

A day in the life of a refugee: the wait

Antitrust: Commission consults stakeholders on guidance for national courts when handling disclosure information

10 ways cities are tackling the global affordable housing crisis

Eurozone: The cycle of deficits, debts and austerity revisited

Mental health in the pandemic: it’s no Rubik’s cube

Voices of Afghan women ‘must be heard at the table in the peace process and beyond’ UN deputy chief tells Security Council

Berlin and Paris pursue the financial fragmentation of Eurozone

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s