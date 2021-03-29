You are here: Home / European Union News / Intensifying Negotiations on transatlantic Data Privacy Flows: A Joint Press Statement by European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo

Intensifying Negotiations on transatlantic Data Privacy Flows: A Joint Press Statement by European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo

March 29, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, EU Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, and U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, made the following statement regarding the negotiations on transatlantic data privacy flows:

“The U.S. Government and the European Commission have decided to intensify negotiations on an enhanced EU-U.S. Privacy Shield framework to comply with the July 16, 2020 judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union in the Schrems II case.

These negotiations underscore our shared commitment to privacy, data protection and the rule of law and our mutual recognition of the importance of transatlantic data flows to our respective citizens, economies, and societies.

Our partnership on facilitating trusted data flows will support economic recovery after the global pandemic, to the benefit of citizens and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.” 

Background

The EU-U.S. Privacy Shield was a mechanism for transfers of personal data from EU companies to companies in the U.S. that adhered to the mechanism. It was in place since 2016.

On July 16, 2020, the European Court of Justice invalidated the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield while confirming the validity of the EU Standard Contractual Clauses for the transfer of personal data to processors outside the EU/EEA (“SCCs”).

In August 2020 the European Commission and the U.S. Department of Commerce have initiated discussions to evaluate the potential for an enhanced EU-U.S. Privacy Shield framework to comply with the judgement of the Court in the Schrems II case.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Europe provides financial support to African countries while Turkey denies to change terrorism laws jeopardising the EU deal

EU Parliament: ECB accountable for not supporting real economy

FROM THE FIELD: Gaza men advocate for an end to early marriage

We had the hottest June ever this year – this is what happened around the world

As India’s lockdown ends, a mental health crisis is just beginning

How the US election result could light the touch paper of hope for disability justice

Close to 7,000 evacuated from Syrian towns after enduring nearly 3-year siege

Japan to invest in euro values

US – Russia bargain on Syria, Ukraine but EU kept out

EU-UK relations: parliament adopts temporary contingency measures

Israel is joining forces with Arab states to save coral from climate change destruction

‘Path to peace’ on Korean Peninsula only possible through diplomacy and full denuclearization: US tells Security Council

Eurozone close to agreeing on a Banking Union

“Mental health in times of a pandemic: what can each individual do to lessen the burden”

ECB settles the bank resolution issue, makes banking union tangible

EU and Amazon cut deal to end antitrust investigation over e-books deals

These countries have the most expensive childcare

Climate change adaptation: MEPs want the EU to be better prepared

Brexit: No withdrawal agreement without a “backstop” for the Northern Ireland/Ireland border

5 ways social entrepreneurs are helping farmers feed the world

Scotland “shows the way” to separatist movements as Catalonia calls a vote on independence

CLIMATE CHANGE FOCUS: Lake Chad trees keep deadly drought at bay

Parliament approves €104.2m in EU aid to Greece, Spain, France and Portugal

UN chief urges emergency fund support as one of the ‘most effective investments’ in humanitarian action

A day in the life of a refugee: why should we care?

It’s time to gang up: a personal conflict on discrepancies in the medical community

COVID-19 is an unmissable chance to put people and the planet first

5 ways CEOs can renew their businesses for the digital age

Digital development: technology-enabled, but human-centric

A voice from Syria: the positive prospect of clinical research despite the excruciating circumstances

A shocking new report reveals what we’ve done to the natural world

Counting unemployment in the EU: The real rate comes to anything between 16.1% and 20.6%

10 reasons to be optimistic for the future, from young change-makers

Portugal can use its economic recovery to build up resilience

UN Human Rights Council stands firm on LGBTI violence, Syria detainees and Philippines ‘war on drugs’

5 ways companies can support their remote workforce

CO2 emissions around the world

Warmongers ready to chew what is left of social protection spending

EU mobilises immediate support for its Western Balkan partners to tackle coronavirus

How the EU sees its own and Russia’s role in Ukraine

The EU Commission predicts a decimated growth in the next years

Estonian Prime Minister Ratas: Europe is a thought that must become a feeling

The European Parliament launches a website on European election results

‘Step backwards’ for Bosnia’s autonomous Serb region as assembly reneges on Srebrenica genocide report

Fighting cybercrime – what happens to the law when the law cannot be enforced?

Businesses are thriving, societies are not. Time for urgent change

Deutsche Bank: the next financial crisis is here and the lenders need €150 billion from taxpayers

Ingredients for a new life: how cooking helps refugees and migrants blend in

A quarter of Pacific islanders live below ‘basic needs poverty lines’, top UN development forum hears

Angola’s President João Lourenço calls for stronger EU-Africa cooperation

Schools must look to the future when connecting students to the internet

Aid teams respond to escalating southwest Syria conflict: 750,000 civilians are at risk

Mexico must increase foreign bribery enforcement: full implementation of anti-corruption reforms could help

These countries have some of the highest voter turnout in the world

The strong version of the EU banking union gains momentum

Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights and ending HIV, one single goal

Parmesan cheese on shelves in Italy (Copyright: European Union, 2014 / Source: EC - Audiovisual Service / Photo: Daniela Giusti)

CETA at risk again: Italy says it won’t ratify EU-Canada trade deal over product protection fears

Employment and Social Developments in Europe: 2019 review highlights that tackling climate change can be a driver for growth and jobs

European Commission authorises third safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19

Women’s Rights: Another Challenge for Medical Students

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s