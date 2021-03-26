You are here: Home / European Union News / MEPs clear another hurdle for the COVID-19 recovery plan

MEPs clear another hurdle for the COVID-19 recovery plan

March 26, 2021 by Leave a Comment
As of 18 March 2021, 13 out 27 EU countries have ratified the law that will set up the recovery fund © European Union 2021 -EP

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

MEPs approved three laws on implementing the EU’s Own Resources system, paving the way for its reform and the introduction of new sources of EU revenue.

On Thursday, MEPs adopted one implementing and two operational regulations on which methods to use to collect or make available specific Own Resources, which constitute the revenue for the EU budget. The three laws work in conjunction with the key Own Resources Decision (ORD), approved by Parliament in September and by Council in December 2020. The member states are currently in the process of ratifying this decision, with 13 out of 27 having done so already as of 18 March (more information on the ratification here).

The approved regulations include provisions on calculating and simplifying the EU’s revenue, on managing cash flow, and on monitoring and inspection rights. These are needed to ensure the EU budget’s reformed revenue side continues to function smoothly.

Once member states have ratified the Own Resources Decision, the package adopted today will apply retroactively from 1 January 2021. It will introduce the new plastics levy as the first of various new streams of revenue that will be set up between now and 2026. The ORD will enable the EU to borrow €750 billion for the “Next Generation EU” recovery plan.

Quotes by the co-rapporteurs

José Manuel Fernandes (EPP, PT): “Once more, the European Parliament sets the tone. By approving this package, we are ensuring that the EU’s system of own resources will contribute to establishing the ‘Next Generation EU’ recovery plan as soon as the ORD has been ratified by the member states. Today’s vote is a reminder that we need to act quickly and decisively to set up the recovery.”

Valérie Hayer (RENEW, FR): “Parliament is again acting swiftly to make the recovery plan a reality. We now urge all member states to ratify the recovery plan as soon as possible. We cannot afford any delay. In addition, December’s repayment agreement binds the Commission to propose an EU digital levy in June of this year, regardless of what happens at OECD level.”

Vote results

Regulation on own resource based on plastic packaging waste

540 votes in favour, 109 against, 38 abstentions

Implementing measures for the system of own resources

560 votes in favour, 48 against, 82 abstentions

Collection of own resources accruing from value added tax

552 votes in favour, 69 against, 67 abstentions

Background

During the negotiations on the EU’s 2021-2027 long-term budget (“Multiannual Financial Framework”), MEPs obtained a binding roadmap for new sources of EU revenue. The three steps of the Own Resources roadmap are as follows:

  • First step (2021): a contribution on plastic introduced in January 2021, new legislative proposals on a carbon border adjustment mechanism, a digital levy and the Emissions Trading Schemewill be submitted by June;
  • Second step (2022 and 2023): Council will deliberate on these new sources of revenue by 1 July 2022 at the latest in order to be able to introduce them by 1 January 2023;
  • Third step (2024-2026): by June 2024, the Commission will put forward a proposal for additional new own resources, which could include a Financial Transaction Tax and a financial contribution from the corporate sector or a new common corporate tax base. Council will deliberate on these new sources of EU revenue by 1 July 2025 at the latest in order to be able to introduce them by 1 January 2026.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Italian banks: It’s Rome’s turn to confront Berlin’s aggressiveness

Poorer countries set to be ‘increasingly dependent’ on food imports, says UN food agency report

UNICEF reports uneven progress in 30 years of child rights treaty

Commission launches consultation to seek views on Digital Services Act package

The multidisciplinary team facing the multidrug resistant form of Tuberculosis in the state of Amazonas (Brazil)

ECB’s first flight in Eurozone’s banking universe will be just a reconnaissance

UN honours fallen colleagues and friends who ‘risk all to promote peace’

This country is restarting air travel. Here’s how

With potential to boost profits by up to 20 per cent, a woman’s place is at work, says UN labour agency

Getting African Women into the Boardroom

A clean energy future with hydrogen could be closer than we think

Here’s how to rebut the climate doom-mongers

‘We are nowhere closer’ to Israeli-Palestinian peace deal, than a year ago, Security Council hears

Syria: Urgent, concrete actions needed, to protect children too young to ‘make sense of this senseless war’

Military escalation will have ‘serious consequences’ for Yemeni civilians, warns UN Special Envoy

Advocate General ‘outlaws’ Data Retention Directive

Egypt is building one of the world’s largest solar parks

MEPs want ambitious funding for cross-border projects to connect people

Medschool 4.0: how to succeed in the smart revolution of healthcare

College meeting: European Commission reorganises the “Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom” into the “Service for the EU-UK Agreements”.

Link between conflict and hunger worldwide, ‘all too persistent and deadly’, says new UN report

Portugal: Budget MEPs back €4.66 m in job-search aid for 730 redundant workers

Advancing the EU social market economy: adequate minimum wages for workers across Member States

Can we put a price on clean air? Yes, we can

World Youth Skills Day: What you need to know for 2020

Go early, go hard and keep it simple: how Senegal is staying ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic

How can we measure real progress on the Sustainable Development Goals?

Around 260,000 children in DR Congo’s Kasai region suffering severe acute malnutrition

How to plan your company’s future during the pandemic

Governments can fight corruption by joining the digital payment revolution

Mali peace process in a ‘critical phase’, says head of UN Mission

UN welcomes Angola’s repeal of anti-gay law, and ban on discrimination based on sexual orientation

Praising Roma’s contributions in Europe, UN expert urges end to rising intolerance and hate speech

Further reforms in France can drive growth, improve public finances and boost social cohesion

Instability in Africa’s Sahel, spreading outwards, Security Council told

The Future of Retail: Changing shopping patterns will mean retailers need to invest in costly and complex solutions

How cities around the world are handling COVID-19 – and why we need to measure their preparedness

EU Summit consumed by the banks

Yemen consultations have started, insists top UN negotiator

3 technologies that could define the next decade of cybersecurity

UN chief ‘commends’ leadership of Greece and former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, as name dispute draws to final close

Viktor Orbán, Hungarian Prime Minister, at a 2015 event in Brussels, Berlaymont. (Copyright: European Union , 2015; Source: EC - Audiovisual Service; Photo: Lieven Creemers)

Hungary and Ireland build front to say no to EU tax harmonisation plan

Protecting people working through platforms: Commission launches a first-stage consultation of the social partners

This solar-powered car lets you drive for free

Fighting for minds of youth in Latvia

Eurozone in trouble after Nicosia’s ‘no’

OECD Steel Committee concerned about excess capacity in steel sector

Pride in practice: Equality in access to health services for the LGBT community in a third-world country

Car industry: New rules on cleaner and safer cars start to apply across Europe

The world needs a grand coalition to tackle climate change

‘Ground Zero’: Report from the former Semipalatinsk Test Site in Kazakhstan

Vile act of torture prohibited ‘under all circumstances’, UN chief affirms on International Day to support victims

Migration: Commission steps up emergency assistance to Spain and Greece

European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission registers ‘Mandatory food labelling Non-Vegetarian / Vegetarian / Vegan’ initiative’

These 8 countries have perfect scores for women’s rights at work

Eurozone: GDP development heads to naught; the expensive euro serves only Germany

MWC 2016 LIVE: Qualcomm looks to pick up Hamilton’s winning ways

Feel no shame, change the game

As the Universal Declaration of Human Rights turns 70 – is it time for a new approach?

Happens now in Brussels: Green Week sets the EU and global climate policy agenda

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s